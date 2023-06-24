  1. Home
  2. Armed mutiny a ‘stab in the back’; we will defend Russia from treason: Putin

June 24, 2023

Moscow, June 26: The attempted insurrection by the chief of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, amounts to a betrayal of Russia and its people, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the nation on Saturday morning. He also vowed that the country’s law enforcement agencies will take decisive actions to restore order.

In a televised speech, Putin appealed to Russian service members and those “who have been drawn into this criminal gamble by deceit or threats,” without naming Prigozhin in particular.

He noted that Moscow is engaged in a historic struggle to safeguard its future while “repelling aggression from neo-Nazis and their masters” in the West.

“We are fighting for the lives and safety of our people, for our sovereignty and independence. For the right to be and remain Russia,” the president said, urging fellow citizens to join forces and put aside all the divisions that could be exploited by foreign adversaries.

Against this backdrop, Russia’s Armed Forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders, Putin said, also pointing out that antiterrorist measures have been introduced in Moscow, Moscow Region, and a number of other areas.  

He also noted that “decisive actions will be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don,” in southern Russia. Earlier in the day, several media outlets shared clips of tanks moving around the city, with unidentified soldiers patrolling the streets. 

The Russian president also urged those being drawn into the insurrection to “make the only right choice and stop taking part in criminal actions.”

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching a deadly missile strike on a Wagner Group camp, vowing retaliation. The ministry, however, dismissed the allegation, describing it as “an information provocation.”

The Russian authorities later said that they had opened a criminal investigation into the Wagner chief for allegedly calling for an armed rebellion.

June 15,2023

Bengaluru, June 15: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to make it mandatory for all schools and colleges, whether government, aided or private, to read the Preamble of the Constitution daily.

It has also made it compulsory to have a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution put up at all government and semi-government offices in the state.

"Keeping in mind the freedom struggle, the idea behind writing of the Constitution, the people, especially the youth at schools, colleges and universities -- whether it is government, aided or private -- should compulsorily read the Preamble of the Constitution," Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa said.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting here, he said this will motivate the youth to contribute towards nation building and promote brotherhood among all communities.

"Having such a great Constitution, our youth should compulsorily read its preamble every day," he said, adding that all government and semi-government offices should have a portrait of it displayed.

Chapter of RSS leaders dropped

Meanwhile, the Karnataka cabinet has decided to remove the lessons of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar from the school textbooks, said state education minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday. 

He said that the supplementary textbooks will be provided with revised changes and clarified that new textbooks will not be printed.

Speaking to the reporters after cabinet meeting on Thursday, the minister said, “We have done everything for the better education of school children in Karnataka. We have dropped the lessons on KB Hedgewar which were included by the previous BJP government.” 

Bangarappa further said that the government has reintroduced the old syllabus which was revoked by the erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka. “The previous government has made some inclusions and exclusions in the syllabus. We removed all the changes and just reintroduced the old syllabus. The supplementary textbooks with the changes will reach schools in another 10 to 15 days,” added the education minister.

In the last week of May, over 30 academicians and writers met CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum with various demands to reform the education sector, including the controversial revisions in textbooks and ban on hijab in educational institutions. He then promised a strict action against anything that pollutes children’s minds.

June 12,2023

Mangaluru, June 12: The family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal was likely to sell between 5%-8% stake in the Indian airline's parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, worth up to Rs 7,500 crore ($909.58 million), CNBC Awaaz said in a report, citing sources.

Rakesh Gangwal and his wife, Shobha Gangwal, hold 13.23% and 2.99% respectively in InterGlobe as of March 31, while their Chinkerpoo Family Trust holds a 13.5% stake, according to exchange data.

The Gangwal family will likely sell stake in block deals when the lock in for shares open on July 15, the report said.

Shobha Gangwal had cut her stake in the company by over 4% in February.

Interglobe Aviation and a representative for the Gangwal family did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company's board in Feb. 2022 and had said that he would cut his stake in the airline over five years.

Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, who co-founded IndiGo in 2006, fell out in early 2020 when the former sought to modify certain rules in the company's articles of association.

Shares of the company, which are up over 19% year to date, fell as much as 3.1% after the stake sale report.

June 23,2023

Washington, June 23: A two-year-old toddler fatally shot his mother who was eight months pregnant in the US state of Ohio, police said.

In a statement, the Norwalk Police Department received an emergency call from the 31-year-old victim, who said she was "shot in the back by her two-year-old son", CNN reported on Thursday evening.

She also informed the dispatcher she was eight months pregnant, the statement said.

Moments later, her husband called 911 and stated "he received a phone call from his wife 'screaming something about my son and needing to call 911'".

Officers arrived at the house and forced entry through a locked front door, according to the statement, adding that the mother and her son "were found in the upstairs master bedroom, along with" a pistol, CNN reported.

The woman was "fully conscious" and gave officers a "complete account of the events that occurred", according to authorities.

She was then transported to a medical centre where an emergency C-section was performed. But her unborn son was later pronounced dead, followed by the woman.

The weapon, along with a spent shell casing, was seized from the home, CNN quoted the police as saying, adding that the pistol's magazine was loaded with an additional 12 rounds.

During their search, detectives seized an additional 12-round magazine for the pistol that the two-year-old had gotten hold of in a nightstand in the master bedroom.

They also discovered a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun with six rounds in the master bedroom closet and an airsoft rifle in the computer room closet.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

