  2. Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for ‘crimes against humanity’

Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death for ‘crimes against humanity’

Agencies
November 17, 2025

oustedPMHasina.jpg

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal in Dhaka for alleged crimes against humanity linked to last year’s deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising.

A three-judge bench found Hasina guilty of incitement, issuing orders to kill, and failing to prevent atrocities committed during the state’s violent response to anti-government protests. Delivering the verdict, Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder stated that the “accused prime minister committed crimes against humanity by ordering the use of drones, helicopters, and lethal weapons.”

Hasina, who denied all charges, had earlier dismissed the proceedings as a “politically motivated charade.” She fled the country in August last year and has since been living in exile in India, where she is reportedly under protection. New Delhi has so far ignored Dhaka’s requests seeking her extradition.

Family members of protesters killed during the uprising wept in the courtroom as judges handed down death sentences to both Hasina and her co-accused, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Hasina’s empty seat in the defendant’s box underscored her absence. In an audio message released prior to the verdict, she remained defiant: “Let them announce whatever verdict they want. It doesn’t matter to me. Allah gave me this life and only He can end it. I will still serve my people.”

Security across Dhaka had been tightened in anticipation of the ruling, with police, army, and paramilitary forces cordoning off the tribunal area. Authorities issued a “shoot-on-sight” directive against anyone found hurling crude bombs or torching vehicles. On Monday morning, a small explosive thrown near the court triggered panic and prompted an immediate lockdown of surrounding roads.

The mass movement that eventually toppled Hasina began as a student protest but soon swelled into a nationwide uprising — now referred to as the “July Revolution” — against what many described as her increasingly authoritarian rule. During her 15 years in power, Hasina faced persistent accusations of corruption, torture, and enforced disappearances, widely documented by human rights groups and the United Nations.

In response to the unrest, she oversaw a brutal state crackdown, with security forces allegedly using live ammunition on civilians. The UN human rights office estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed during the uprising, marking the deadliest political violence in Bangladesh since the 1971 war of independence.

Hasina’s prosecution was a key promise of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who was appointed by protest leaders last year. The tribunal proceedings were driven by chief prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam, tasked with building the landmark case against the former prime minister.

News Network
November 11,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department is set to take complete control of the 108 ambulance services by February 2026. The move aims to enhance efficiency and ensure uninterrupted emergency medical support across the state.

As part of the transition, the department plans to conduct recruitment tests for Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) who provide first aid and medical assistance during patient transit.

The government will also procure 175 new ambulances from the Road Safety Authority to replace older vehicles that have frequent breakdowns. The new fleet will be equipped with Mobile Data Terminals—tablet devices designed to help technicians and drivers locate patients and nearby hospitals more effectively.

These devices will also integrate ambulance operations with e-Sanjeevini, the national telemedicine platform, allowing hospital doctors to guide EMTs in real time and prepare facilities before a patient’s arrival.

A new command control centre, staffed with over 250 personnel, will operate using 112 NGERSS software developed by C-DAC. This system enables call dispatchers to track ambulances, patients, and hospitals, ensuring that the nearest available vehicle is promptly assigned. All government hospitals have already been geo-tagged, and private hospital data is being added for full integration.

A pilot project in Chamarajanagar district has already demonstrated successful, delay-free ambulance dispatch using the new system.

To streamline fleet management, the department also plans to engage district-level agencies to manage ambulance drivers, ensuring transparency and accountability in service operations.

News Network
November 11,2025

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Nov 11: A pall of grief has descended on the Alangaru locality of Perdur village following the tragic discovery of a missing 15-year-old boy, Shreeshan Shetty. His body was recovered on Monday from the waters of the Alangaru Holebagilu river, bringing a sorrowful conclusion to a frantic overnight search by his family.

Shreeshan, a resident of Alangaru, had reportedly ventured to the river on Sunday afternoon with a friend to bathe. According to police reports, the excursion ended in tragedy when the teenager accidentally drowned while in the water.

Crucially, the friend who accompanied Shreeshan, paralyzed by fear and shock following the incident, failed to immediately report what had happened. This devastating silence meant that the victim's family, unaware of the accident, launched a desperate search throughout Sunday night, believing the boy was simply missing.

The breakthrough came only when local police, investigating the disappearance, questioned Shreeshan’s friend, who then disclosed the sequence of events at the river. Following this lead, the search was refocused on the waterway, culminating in the recovery of Shreeshan Shetty's body on Monday.

The local authorities have registered a case at the Hiriyadka police station and are continuing their investigation into the exact circumstances of the drowning and the delay in reporting the fatal accident.

Agencies
November 11,2025

bhutan.jpg

In his first statement after the Delhi blast that killed at least 13 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the “conspirators will not be spared” and that “all those responsible will be brought to justice.”

The comments came amid heightened security in Delhi and other parts of the country following Monday evening’s explosion near the Red Fort.

PM Modi, who arrived in Bhutan on a two-day visit, said he was attending the 70th birthday celebrations of the Himalayan nation’s fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, “with a heavy heart.”

“It was my commitment to come here and participate, but I am here with a heavy heart. The horrifying incident in Delhi has pained everyone. I understand the pain of the victims’ families. The entire country stands with them,” he said in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu.

“Throughout last night, I was in touch with all investigating agencies and major stakeholders. We were trying to piece together the information. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi was received at Paro airport by Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, who posted on X: “I join the entire nation in welcoming my elder brother Prime Minister @narendramodi to Bhutan.”

During the visit, Modi will hold talks with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck and Prime Minister Tobgay. He and the King will jointly inaugurate the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

The Prime Minister will also meet the fourth king, Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Before his departure, Modi said he was confident the visit would “further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity.”

He described India–Bhutan relations as “a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model of exemplary friendship between neighbouring countries.”

In a post on X, Modi added that the visit would “add new vigour to our bilateral relations.” The Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday that the visit aims to “strengthen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.”

Modi’s visit also coincides with the exposition of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha, sent from India to Bhutan for public veneration.

