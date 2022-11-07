  1. Home
A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases than average person!

November 7, 2022

The investments of 125 of the world’s richest billionaires yield an annual average of three million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year, more than a million times the average for someone in the bottom 90 per cent of humanity, according to a new report by non-profit group Oxfam.

These super rich people have a collective $2.4 trillion stake in 183 companies.

Their investments in polluting industries such as fossil fuels and cement are double the average for the Standard and Poor group of 500 companies, said the report titled 'Carbon Billionaires: The investment emissions of the world’s richest people'.

Cumulatively, these 125 billionaires fund 393 million tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, which is equal to the annual carbon emissions of France, a nation of 67 million people.

To put things into perspective, each of these billionaires would have to circumnavigate the world almost 16 million times in a private jet to create the same emissions, the report said.

It would take 1.8 million cows to emit the same levels of CO2e as each of the 125 billionaires. Almost four million people would have to go vegan to offset the emissions of each of the billionaires, it said.

“The major and growing responsibility of wealthy people for overall emissions is rarely discussed or considered in climate policy making. This has to change. These billionaire investors at the top of the corporate pyramid have huge responsibility for driving climate breakdown. They have escaped accountability for too long,” said Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.

Often the high-profile commitments made by corporates do not stand up to scrutiny. The flurry of net zero goals that depend on offsetting are at best a distraction from the need to take short-term measures to reduce corporates’ emissions and have the potential to derail climate action, Oxfam said.

In 2021, Oxfam revealed that using land alone to remove the world’s carbon emissions to achieve ‘net zero’ by 2050 would require at least 1.6 billion hectares of new forests, an area equivalent to five times the size of India.

 “We need COP27 to expose and change the role that big corporates and their rich investors are playing in profiting from the pollution that is driving the global climate crisis. They can’t be allowed to hide or greenwash. We need governments to tackle this urgently by publishing emission figures for the richest people, regulating investors and corporates to slash carbon emissions and taxing wealth and polluting investments”, said Nafkote Dabi, Climate Change Lead at Oxfam International.

Oxfam also estimated that a wealth tax on the world’s super-rich could raise $1.4 trillion a year, vital resources that could help developing countries - those worst hit by the climate crisis - to adapt, address loss and damage and carry out a just transition to renewable energy.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), adaptation costs for developing countries could rise to $300 billion per year by 2030. Africa alone will require USD 600 billion between 2020 to 2030.

Oxfam also called for steeply higher tax rates for investments in polluting industries to deter such investments.

“The super-rich need to be taxed and regulated away from polluting investments that are destroying the planet. Governments must also put in place ambitious regulations and policies that compel corporations to be more accountable and transparent in reporting and radically reducing their emissions,” said Behar.

The 27th edition of the Conference of Parties (COP) to UNFCCC opened Sunday at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Negotiations are scheduled to come to a close on November 18.

November 3,2022
November 3,2022

New Delhi, Nov 3: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Gujarat assembly election schedule on Thursday, weeks after it announced polls to the 68-seat Himachal Pradesh House will be held on November 12.

The Gujarat assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and and 5, while the counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Key points

> In Gujarat, as per the electoral roll published on October 10, over 4.9 crore electors are registered, out of which 4.04 lakh are PwD electors; over 9.8 lakh 80-plus senior citizens and 4.61 lakh first-time voters.

> Now, youngsters get four chances in a year to enrol as a voter instead of a single qualifying date.

> For enhanced voting experience, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women polling and security staff. For the first time, to motivate young voters, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest available polling staff.

> ECI's special emphasis on the participation of the third-gender voters in the election process. Special camps organised in each district to facilitate enrolment. In Gujarat, the number of registered third-gender voters in 2022 doubled in comparison to 2017.

> In 2017, the elections for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18.

> Floods in Gujarat had led the panel to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced.

> Citing the convention followed in 2017, the election commission had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

> In Himachal Pradesh, the voting will be held in a single phase on November 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

> Opposition parties questioned the rationale behind ECI’s move of not announcing elections in Gujarat along with Himachal Pradesh on October 15. They alleged it was done to help the ruling BJP announce more pre-election sops.

> Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said no rules were violated in not announcing poll dates for Gujarat along with Himachal. “There is a gap of 40 days between the end of the assemblies of the two states [Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat]. According to the rules, it should be at least 30 days so that one result does not impact the other,” Kumar said at the media briefing to announce the elections for Himachal. The BJP is in power in both states.

October 24,2022
October 24,2022

The virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic was most likely created in a laboratory, a study by German and American scientists has claimed.

A team of three researchers concluded that Sars-CoV-2 was a genetically modified virus, after comparing its structure to that of “wild” and laboratory-borne equivalents.

Sars-CoV-2 literally has “fingerprints” of genetic manipulations, according to a preprint released by Valentin Bruttel of Germany’s Wuerzburg University, Alex Washburne of the US-based Selva Analytics research center and Antonius VanDongen of Duke University, also in the US. The paper published this week reported that the three scientists had found a recurring genetic structure element called a restriction site, which they describe as a sign of the virus’ genome having been “stitched” together.

“To make a virus in the lab, researchers usually engineer the viral genome to add and remove stitching sites, called restriction sites. The ways researchers modify these sites can serve as fingerprints of in vitro genome assembly,” the paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, claims.

The structure of Sars-CoV-2 is “anomalous in wild coronaviruses” but “common in lab-assembled viruses,” it adds, pointing to the certain “synonymous or silent mutations” that differentiate the restriction sites. The concentration of such mutations “is extremely unlikely to have arisen by random evolution,” the preprint says.

The study results show that “this virus is 99.9 percent an artificial, probably manipulated, copy of a natural virus,” Bruttel told Germany’s ntv news media outlet. The researcher said that, during his study, he found the signs of similar manipulations he carries out daily to create protein-based drugs for autoimmune diseases.

Bruttel, who holds a doctoral degree in the field of immunology and was awarded this year’s Innovation Prize at German Biotechnology Days – the national forum of the biotech industry – told ntv he had been working on the study since summer 2021, when he first noticed abnormalities in the virus genome.

The study, however, has been promptly lambasted by other immunologists, including Kristian Andersen of the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. Andersen branded the paper “nonsense” that was “so deeply flawed that it wouldn’t pass kindergarten molecular biology.” He also presented his own version of Sars-CoV-2 genome analysis in a series of tweets.

German virologist Friedemann Weber, who leads the Institute for Virology at the University of Giessen, said that the “fingerprints” found by Bruttel and his colleagues do not necessarily point to the artificial origin of the virus, since genetic manipulations with it are possible even without the techniques the study was pointing to. At the same time, he admitted that one “can actually do it like” the study suggests it was done but called such a method “not necessary and actually more complicated.”

November 2,2022
November 2,2022

Seoul, Nov 2: North Korea has reportedly launched at least 10 missiles of various types on Wednesday, prompting the South to urge its citizens on a nearby island to take shelter.

"North Korea fired at least 10 missiles of various types today towards the east and west," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The launch had South Korean officials sound a rare air raid warning for the island of Ulleungdo, JCS said, telling residents to "evacuate to the nearest underground shelter."

The Japanese coastguard also warned the vessels sailing in the waters to take care.

Both the South and Japan called national security meetings following the launch.

"As we see tensions rising in the Korean Peninsula, I would like to hold a national security meeting as soon as possible," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Hours earlier, North Korea warned the US and the South will “pay the most horrible price in history” amid their ongoing aerial drills.

The war games, dubbed Vigilant Storm, feature nearly 240 warplanes conducting about 1,600 sorties, US Air Force said in a recent statement, boasting that the exercises were unprecedented in their size.

On Monday, North Korea issued a strongly-worded message of caution aimed at the US and the South, warning them against continuing their joint military drills and vowing more powerful response to the US's provocations.

"The situation in the Korean Peninsula and its vicinity has entered the serious confrontation phase of power for power again due to the ceaseless and reckless military moves of the US and South Korea," North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that was carried by the country's official KCNA news agency.

"If the US continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures," the statement added, using the initials of the North's official name.

Washington and Seoul have markedly stepped up their muscle-flexing near the North's maritime border and airspace, as means of deterring another nuclear test by Pyongyang, which conducted its last such test in 2017.

North Korea, on the other hand, considers the drills to be an exercise for a pending invasion, and has been conducting a flurry of back-to-back missile launches, artillery fire drills, and aerial exercises since the beginning of this year.

