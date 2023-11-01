  1. Home
  2. Bolivia cuts ties with Israel citing crimes against humanity; Colombia, Chile recall envoys

November 1, 2023

La Paz, Nov 1: Bolivia has announced that it has broken diplomatic ties with Israel because of its attacks on the Gaza Strip, while neighbors Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to the Zionist regime country for consultations.

The three South American nations lambasted Israel's attacks on Gaza and condemned the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

Bolivia "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference.

The three countries called for a ceasefire, with Bolivia and Chile pushing for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone and accusing Israel of violating international law.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called the attacks a "massacre of the Palestinian people" in a post on the social media network X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Brazil, have also called for a ceasefire.

"What we have now is the insanity of Israel's prime minister, who wants to wipe out the Gaza Strip," said Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday.

Bolivia is among the first countries to actively break diplomatic relations with Israel over its fresh edition of crimes against humanity.

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

In 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez re-established ties.

"We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law," Bolivian President Arce said on social media on Monday.

Gaza health authorities say that 8,525 people, including 3,542 children, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7. U.N. officials say more than 1.4 million of Gaza's civilian population of about 2.3 million have been made homeless.

October 21,2023

London, Oct 21: Senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal has said the resistance movement was aware of the ramifications of its Oct. 7 attack on the bloodthirsty Israeli regime, and added that they were ready to sacrifice their lives in order to win liberation.

Speaking in a fractious interview with Al-Arabiya host Rasha Nabil, Mashal praised the ingenious Hamas attack and called it “legitimate resistance” to Israeli occupation.

Nabil challenged the former political leader of Hamas and questioned whether the group could call its “transgressions against Israeli civilians” in southern Israel true resistance, saying it was “more like a declaration of war” decided upon without the backing of the Palestinian people.

She also noted that in the Western media Hamas was now being compared to Daesh, and pressed Mashal on how he had expected to encourage sympathy for the Palestinian cause by carrying out the attacks, which killed nearly 1,400 Israelis (including soldiers and illegal settlers).

She also highlighted the fact Hamas likely expected the response such an attack would prompt from the Israeli military and must therefore hold responsibility for the “great human tragedy” unfolding in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded and more than 1 million internally displaced.

“We know very well the consequences of our operation on Oct. 7,” Mashal said.

He added that sacrifices had to be made for liberation and cited examples of the Soviet Union in the Second World War, the Vietnamese during their war with the US, Afghan resistance to Soviet and American occupation, and the Algerian battle for independence.

He said: “The Palestinian people are just like any other nation: No nation is liberated without sacrifices. Israel will kill us, whether we resist it or not.”

Mashal was asked if treating civilians in such a way was part of Hamas’ ideology, and he responded by saying the group only focused its resistance on “occupation forces, on the soldiers.”

He added: “In all wars, there are some civilian victims.”

Mashal was asked if he wanted to apologize for civilian deaths in the attacks. He replied: “Apologies should be demanded from Israel. Hamas does not kill civilians on purpose. It focuses on the soldiers. Period.”

The Hamas official urged Egyptian leaders to do more to assist Hamas, while thanking those he said were resisting with Palestinians in Gaza, naming Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He said: “Outside of Palestine, we are grateful to whoever is standing by us.”

Nabil asked Mashal why Arab nations who “did not participate in making the decision” to attack Israel should be asked do more. He said: “When people are under occupation, they have a natural right to do so. Nobody has the right to ask us why we did this and whether we consulted with anyone.”

He said he hoped to use hostages taken in the Oct. 7 attack to “empty Israeli prisons” of “our sons and daughters from all the factions.” 

October 18,2023

Tel Aviv, Oct 18: U.S. President Joe Biden, who arrived in Israel on Wednesday pledging solidarity in its ugly war against Palestinians, especially children, gave clean chit to the Zionist regime in Gaza hospital attack which killed around 500 civilians. 

Biden said that a blast that killed huge numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital appeared to have been caused not by Israel but by its foes.

With a smile, Biden told Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the hospital strike on Gaza seems to have been ‘done by other team’, in reference to Palestinians. 

He also added he was "sad and outraged" by the explosion in the Gaza Strip which killed hundreds of people.

The fireball that engulfed the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital after apparent Israeli attack last evening wrecked White House plans for Biden's emergency diplomatic mission to the Middle East, with Arab leaders calling off their planned summit with him.
 

November 1,2023

Saudi Arabia has approved using the Gregorian calendar in all official dealings amid growing openness to the outside world.

The approval was made on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.

The Council of Ministers agreed to calculate all duration in official procedures and transactions on the basis of the Gregorian calendar.

Exceptions are made to duration linked to the Islamic Sharia rulings based on calculations according to the lunar Hijiri calendar, or if an explicit text is stipulated of calculating the duration on the basis of the Hijiri calendar.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia banned the government and private agencies from using the Gregorian calendar in official dealings. At the time, all ministries and agencies were obligated to stick to the Hijri dates and the Arabic language.

They were, nonetheless, allowed to use the Gregorian calendar, if the need arose, provided it was associated with the corresponding Hijri date.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has experienced dramatic socio-economic changes. The kingdom is home to a large community of expat workers.

Last May, the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, citing a recent census, put the kingdom’s total population at 32.2 million with foreigners making up around 13.4 million or 41.5 per cent.

Asian nationals from three countries accounted for over 42 per cent of the total foreigners in Saudi Arabia, according to the census figures.

Bangladeshi nationals took the lead with 2.1 million, or around 15.08 per cent of the overall expatriates in Saudi Arabia, followed by Indians with 1.88 million and Pakistanis with 1.81 million, a breakdown given by the Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya showed.

Yemenis ranked the fourth in expatriate terms with 1.8 million followed by Egyptians with 1.4 million, Sudanese with 819,000, Filipinos with 725,000 and Syrians with 449,000.

