  2. Canada bans flight from India, Pakistan for 30 days over covid surge

Canada bans flight from India, Pakistan for 30 days over covid surge

News Network
April 23, 2021

Ottawa, Apr 23: Canada has announced a 30-day ban on all passengers flights from India and Pakistan effective Thursday (Apr 22), citing exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of COVID-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to halt direct passenger air traffic from those countries," Xinhua quoted Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.

The Transport Minister was addressing a joint press conference with other Canadian ministers.

The minister said the ban is implemented as more passengers arrive in Canada with positive test results from those two South Asian countries.

If travelers departing from those two countries take an indirect route home, they'll be required to show a negative RT-PCR test at their last point of departure. Once they arrive in Canada, they'll follow the standard protocols, unless exempt, including taking another test and booking a stay at a designated government hotel while they await their results.

"I want to say that our hearts are with the citizens of India, Pakistan, indeed the whole region during these incredibly difficult times. In the meantime, we'll continue to apply stringent testing and quarantine measures for all passengers arriving in Canada," she said.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Thursday, Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault called on the Trudeau government to cut the number of international flights arriving in Canada and impose greater restrictions at the Canada-US land border.

Also on Thursday, the House of Commons passed a motion to have the government immediately suspend non-essential passenger flights from countries with high rates of COVID-19 variants infections.

On Monday, UK had added India to a 'red list' of countries from which travel to the UK is not allowed.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2021

nri.jpg

Dubai, Apr 15: The presence of mind exhibited by an Indian expatriate in Dubai helped foil a day-light robbery attempt.

Jaffer Parapurath, 40, hailing from south Indian state of Kerala was at his uncle’s cafeteria in Deira’s Bani Yas, when he saw a man fleeing with a cover full of cash.

He was being chased by a group of people yelling ‘thief’.

As he saw the suspect run towards him, Jaffer extended his foot, making the former trip and fall face-first.

“The thief was being chased. I wanted to catch him, but realised he was running too fast. So, I just extended my foot and he tripped. My brother, Najeeb, also threw a chair in his path. The thief fell because of a combination of these two factors.”

A group of people then restrained the suspect and called the police. They handed the suspect over to the police after they arrived. The stolen amount was restored to the owner.

Jaffer said the incident happened around 2.30pm on April 12.

He is currently in the UAE on a visit visa. “I was in the UAE for nearly 20 years, but lost my job because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I have come back to try my luck and get a job as a driver,” Jaffer added.

News Network
April 22,2021

yechuri.jpg

Gurgaon, Apr 22: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said his elder son Ashish died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Ashish, who would have turned 35 on June 9, was recovering well at Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital, people close to the family added, describing his sudden death at 5.30 am after a two-week battle with the disease as a shock.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to Covid-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him - doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us," Yechury said on Twitter.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 23,2021

coviddaily.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 23: India on Friday reported a record high 3,32,730 Covid-19 cases amid the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. This is the largest single-day spike reported anywhere in the world.

With this, India's active Covid cases has risen to 24,28,616 and the total caseload as reached nearly 1.63 crore.

The country also reported a record 2,263 deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,86,920 .

India had reported over 3.1 lakh cases on Thursday, making it the previous highest single-day Covid-19 cases reported in the world.

A total of 13,54,78,420 vaccine does have been administered so far.

