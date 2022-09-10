  1. Home
Charles III formally proclaimed King with trumpet fanfare, vows to emulate late Queen

September 10, 2022

London, Sept 10: With a trumpet fanfare and gun salutes, Charles III was officially proclaimed King at a pomp-filled ceremony on Saturday, at which he pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life.

A court official wearing a feathered bicorn hat declared Charles "our only lawful and rightful" monarch from the balcony of St James's Palace after a historic Accession Council meeting of senior royals, clergy and government.

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now passed to me," Charles said in a speech before swearing an oath.

"In taKing up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set."

Eight trumpeters accompanied the proclamation which was followed by a rousing three cheers for the new King by red-jacketed Coldstream Guards soldiers, doffing their distinctive bearskin hats.

Ceremonial gun salutes boomed simultaneously across the United Kingdom and the proclamation -- a hangover from the past where the new monarch needed to be announced to their subjects -- was also read publicly in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

Charles, 73, automatically became monarch upon the queen's death Thursday, but the centuries-old constitutional formality -- broadcast live for the first time -- is the latest step in the setpiece 10-day programme building up to her state funeral.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address Friday in which he hailed his "darling mama" for her "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaKing seven decades on the throne.

"Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years," he said.

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," he added, quoting Shakespeare's "Hamlet".

The speech dominated the front pages of Britain's newspapers on Saturday, with his heartfelt tribute to his mother headlining the Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, Daily Mail, The Sun, and Daily Star.

Charles looKing pensive as he arrived at BucKingham Palace for the first time as King made the front page image on The Independent, The Guardian and The Times, which also carried the words "God Save the King".

The new King also named his elder son and heir Prince William, 40, as the new Prince of Wales, while expressing love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan.

The move means William's wife Kate assumes the Princess of Wales title once held by his mother and Charles' ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.

Crowds have massed outside BucKingham Palace both to mourn the queen and to wish Charles well, some of them shouting "God Save the King" as he greeted them on his return from Scotland on Friday.

The oldest monarch to ascend to the British throne, he received flowers, cheers and even kisses after travelling from the Balmoral retreat where his 96-year-old mother passed away peacefully.

Earlier, church bells and ceremonial gun salutes for the departed monarch rang out around the UK as it tries to come to terms with the passing of the only monarch most have ever known.

As Charles's pre-recorded address was broadcast to the nation, dignitaries attended a remembrance service at St Paul's Cathedral which saw the first official rendition of the updated national anthem.

"Suddenly you feel that he's his own person," said Barbara Lewis, a retiree from west London who was among several hundred mourners outside the domed landmark.

BucKingham Palace revealed Charles and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period from now until seven days after her funeral.

The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.

US President Joe Biden has said he will attend. The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not.

The queen's London palace has become a magnet for thousands of mourners, with flowers piling up in one of many poignant signs of the genuine reverence felt for her.

Leading two days of tributes to the queen in parliament, British Prime Minister Liz Truss -- only appointed by the late monarch on Tuesday -- offered the nation's support to Charles as she acknowledged the "awesome responsibility" upon him.

At their first formal audience at BucKingham Palace on Friday, Charles told her his mother's death was "the moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have, but you try and keep everything going".

While the government has said there is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during its 10-day mourning period, many are doing so out of respect.

England's Premier League postponed all matches this weekend, while railway and postal workers halted upcoming strikes over pay amid soaring inflation and spiralling energy prices gripping Britain.

The queen's death comes as the government strives to rush through emergency legislation to tackle the kind of war-fuelled economic privation that marked the start of her reign in 1952.

Elizabeth's public appearances had become rarer in the months since she spent an unscheduled night in hospital in October 2021.

Although smiling, she was visibly thinner and stooped in her last official photographs from Tuesday when she appointed Truss.

The new leader was the 15th prime minister of her reign, which started with Winston Churchill in 1952.

Elizabeth's body is expected to remain at Balmoral before being taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to travel to London on Tuesday to lie in state for several days.

Officials expect more than one million people to file past the catafalque in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the UK parliament complex, before the televised funeral service at Westminster Abbey opposite.

The funeral will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Charles's coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic surroundings, as it has for centuries, on a date to be fixed.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne aged just 25 in a blighted post-war world dominated by political figures from Churchill to Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin.

In the ensuing decades, the last vestiges of Britain's vast empire crumbled, while at home Brexit shook the foundations of her Kingdom.

Her family endured a series of scandals and the death of Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997, which she was initially seen as responding poorly to.

But throughout, she remained consistently popular and was head of state not just of the United Kingdom but 14 former British colonies, including Australia and Canada.

August 27,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be dedicating to nation MRPL’s two landmark projects. The inauguration will be done during PM’s visit to the city on September 2. These projects are BS VI upgradation project which is executed at a cost of Rs 1,829 crore inside the MRPL premises and a 30 million liters per day desalination plant executed at a cost of Rs 677 crore located at 14.5 acres of land in Tannirbhavi beach.

BS-VI upgradation project of MRPL is crucial for meeting the Visionary environmental targets India has chosen to meet in the days to come. This project for producing ultra-pure BS-VI grade fuel (with Sulphur content less than 10 PPM). As part of this project, ONGC MRPL has set up one new FCCU Gasoline Treatment Unit (FGTU), Sulphur Recovery Unit (SRU) and Nitrogen Plant. The Consultant for the project was Engineers India Limited (EIL). The Licensor for FGTU was M/s Axens, Licensor for SRU was EIL and Licensor for Nitrogen Plant was M/s Linde.

The entire system is under operation producing environment-friendly BS-VI fuels. These cleaner fuels support the Government of India's vision of achieving the larger goals of the nation to preserve our environment for future generations.

The desalination plant has a capacity of 30 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and the capacity can be enhanced to 70 MLD. The plant converts seawater into the water required for the refinery processes. The plant runs on Sea Water Reverse Osmosis technology. The consultant for the project is M/s Fichtner Consulting Engineers (India) Private Limited. The project has been executed and is fully functional. Availability of desalination water ensures smooth running of the refinery throughout the year. This uninterrupted supply of precious hydrocarbons plays a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharath’.

September 8,2022

India ranked 132 out of 191 countries in the 2021 human development index, according to a report released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

India's HDI value of 0.633 places the country in the medium human development category, lower than its value of 0.645 in the 2020 report. India ranked 131 among 189 countries in the 2020 human development index.

"Like global trends, in India's case, the drop in HDI from 0.645 in 2019 to 0.633 in 2021 can be attributed to falling life expectancy - 69.7 to 67.2 years. India's expected years of schooling stand at 11.9 years, and the mean years of schooling are at 6.7 years," the report said.

Human Development - a measure of a nation's health, education, and average income - has declined for two years in a row - 2020 and 2021, reversing five years of progress, the report said.

This is in line with the global decline, indicating that human development across the world has stalled for the first time in 32 years, the report said.

The report said a large contributor to the Human Development Index's recent decline is a global drop in life expectancy, down from 72.8 years in 2019 to 71.4 years in 2021.

The latest Human Development Report - Uncertain Times, Unsettled Lives: Shaping our Future in a Transforming World - launched by UNDP - argues that layers of uncertainty are stacking up and interacting to unsettle life in unprecedented ways.

"The world is scrambling to respond to back-to-back crises. We have seen with the cost of living and energy crises that, while it is tempting to focus on quick fixes like subsidizing fossil fuels, immediate relief tactics are delaying the long-term systemic changes we must make," said Achim Steiner, administrator, UNDP.

"We are collectively paralyzed in making these changes. In a world defined by uncertainty, we need a renewed sense of global solidarity to tackle our interconnected, common challenges," Steiner said.

These intersecting crises have impacted India's development trajectory just as they have in much of the world.

The HDI measures progress on 3 key dimensions of human development - a long and healthy life, access to education, and a decent standard of living. It is calculated using four indicators – life expectancy at birth, mean years of schooling, expected years of schooling, and the Gross National Income (GNI) per capita.

"The Human Development Report shows that progress globally is in reverse. India's decline in human development mirrors this trend – impacted by intersecting crises. But there is good news. Compared to 2019, the impact of inequality on human development is lower," said Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative in India.

"India is bridging the human development gap between men and women faster than the world. This development has come at a smaller cost to the environment. India's growth story reflects the country's investments in inclusive growth, social protection, gender-responsive policies, and push towards renewables to ensure no one is left behind," said Noda.

While some countries are beginning to get back on their feet, recovery is uneven and partial, further widening inequalities in human development. Despite a significant economic recovery in 2021, the health crisis intensified, with two-thirds of countries recording even further reductions in life expectancy at birth, the report said.

India's HDI value continues to exceed South Asia's average human development. India's HDI value has been steadily catching up to the world average since 1990 - indicating a faster than the global rate of progress in human development. This is a result of policy choices made by the country over time, including investments made in health and education.

South Asian economies like Bangladesh (129) and Bhutan bucked the trend and registered an improvement, the report pointed out.

The report also suggested that stress, sadness, anger, and worry have been increasing over the last decade, now reaching record levels.

On average, countries spend less than two per cent of their healthcare budgets on mental health, which limits access to mental health services for citizens globally.

Uncertainty, inequality, and insecurity go hand in hand with polarization and lack of trust. Polarization and mistrust shrink our capacity for social dialogue and stifle collective action, it said.

The report recommends implementing policies that focus on 3 Is - investment - from renewable energy to preparedness for pandemics and insurance - including social protection - to prepare our societies for the ups and downs of an uncertain world. While innovation in its many forms - technological, economic, cultural - can also build capacities to respond to whatever challenges come next.

"Policies that focus on the 3Is will enable people to thrive in the face of uncertainty. India is already a frontrunner in these areas with its push towards renewable energy, boosting social security for the most vulnerable and driving the world's largest vaccination drive through Co-WIN, supported by UNDP," added Noda.

Over the last decade, India has lifted a staggering 271 million out of multidimensional poverty.

The country is improving access to clean water, sanitation, and affordable clean energy. India has also boosted access to social protection for vulnerable sections of society, especially during and after the pandemic, with a 9.8 per cent increase in the budgetary allocation to the Social Services sector in 2021-22 over 2020-21, the report said.

September 10,2022

