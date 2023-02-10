  1. Home
  2. Children including 10-day-old baby rescued from ruins as Turkey-Syria quake toll nears 24,000

News Network
February 11, 2023

Istanbul, Feb 11: Rescue crews have saved a 10-day-old baby and his mother trapped under a toppled building in Turkey and dug several people, including children, out from other sites as the death toll from the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake approached 24,000.

Officials and medics said on Friday 20,213 people had died in Turkey and 3,553 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 23,766. Many more people remain under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have reacted faster to this week's huge earthquake.

"Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be," Erdogan said on Friday.

Erdogan had previously admitted that the initial response after the earthquake was slow due to adverse weather conditions, damaged roads, and the large area that affected the country's 10 provinces.

Some residents of the region have complained that there were no aid workers in their area in the critical hours after the earthquake, a charge that politicians, opposed to Erdogan's government, blamed.

However, Erdogan further said that the search and rescue operation continues with the joining of teams from all over the world.

Speaking in the earthquake-hit Adiyaman province, he also said that looting of shops had taken place in some areas, adding that the state of emergency declared in the area would allow the state authorities to take the necessary punishments.

Erdogan also said after visiting displaced people sheltering in tents, if people choose to move out of the affected cities, the government will pay their rent for one year.

Syrian state media also announced on Friday that the Syrian government has approved humanitarian aid to all war-torn areas of the country, a move that could speed up the arrival of aid to millions of people affected by Monday's deadly earthquake.

The said distribution of aid will be done in cooperation with the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the Syrian Red Crescent to ensure that the aid reaches those who need it.

Also, the Syrian government has declared Lattakia, Hama, Aleppo, and Idlib as the most affected areas by the earthquake and will create a rehabilitation fund.

The Turkey-Syria border is one of the world's most active earthquake zones. Monday's quake was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in eastern Erzincan province. In 1999, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake killed more than 17,000.

The United Nations World Food Program committed $77 million on Friday to provide food rations and hot meals to 874,000 people affected by the deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The number in need of aid "includes 284,000 newly displaced people in Syria and 590,000 people in Turkey, which includes 45,000 refugees and 545,000 internally displaced people", the Rome-based organization said in a statement.

In the first four days since deadly earthquakes struck the region, WFP has delivered food assistance to 115,000 people in Syria and Turkey.

"We're providing mainly hot meals, ready-to-eat food rations, and family food packages -- things that require no cooking facilities and can be consumed immediately," said Corinne Fleischer, the WFP's regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

"For the thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, food is one of the top needs right now and our priority is to get it to the people who need it fast."

WFP has announced that despite the difficulties in getting food in Syria, which has been devastated by the conflict, it has so far delivered food to 43 thousand people in the country.

Thanks to stockpiles inside the country, the agency said ready-to-eat rations are available for 100,000 people, and other rations that require cooking facilities for 1.4 million people for a month.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said on Friday that it was rapidly depleting the stockpile it had in Syria ahead of the devastating earthquake and needed quick resupply to support the millions affected.

The Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey is currently the only way UN aid can reach civilians in war-torn Syria. This is while Syria is under severe international sanctions.

The United Nations has called for politics to be stripped out of the disaster response to facilitate aid delivery.

Katrina Bohme, from the World Health Organization headquarters team, said that no obstacle to help the victims is acceptable.

"We need to ensure access to assistance and health care for all those in need. Collectively as the UN, we will be measured on whether we can enable this," she told a briefing in Geneva.

UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, had 30,000 so-called relief items – mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, plastic sheets, jerry cans and sleeping mats – and 20,000 tents already in Syria before the earthquake.

"We have been distributing them since day one," said Sivanka Dhanapala, the UNHCR representative in the country. "A lot of this is being sent out and now needs to be replenished as quickly as possible," he said via video link.

The UN Human Rights Secretary-General also called for an immediate ceasefire in Syria on Friday in order to facilitate the delivery of aid to all the victims of the devastating earthquake in the region.

"UN human rights chief Volker Turk calls for an immediate ceasefire in Syria, and full respect for human rights and humanitarian law obligations so help can reach everyone," the UN rights office said in a tweet.

T

News Network
January 30,2023

Peshawar, Jan 30: The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 157 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police.

Police said the attacker appeared to have passed through several barricades manned by security forces to get into the Red Zone compound that houses police and counter-terrorism offices in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

“It was a suicide bombing,” Peshawar police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan said.

Authorities said the bomber detonated the explosives at the moment hundreds of people lined up to pray. “We have found traces of explosives,” Khan said.

A security lapse had clearly occurred as the bomber had slipped through the most secure area of the compound, he said.

An inquiry was under way into how the attacker breached such an elite security cordon and whether there was any inside help.

Khan said the mosque hall was packed with up to 400 worshippers, and that most of the dead were police officers.

Peshawar district administrator Riaz Mehsud told Arab News: “I think 90 percent of the casualties are police personnel because most of those offering prayers in the mosque were policemen.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the bomber was standing in the first row of worshippers. Ahmad Khan, a police constable who was inside the mosque when the bomb went off, said the roof collapsed after the explosion. “It was the time for Zuhr prayers,” Khan said. “I was in the second row among worshippers when the blast took place. The roof of the mosque collapsed with many worshippers trapped but I managed to come out with small injuries.”

Another injured police officer, Mushtaq Khan, said: “We couldn’t figure out what happened as the bang was deafening. It threw me out of the veranda. The walls and roof fell on me. Thanks to God, he saved me.”

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as the police and rescuers scrambled to rush the wounded to hospitals.The explosion brought down the upper storey of the mosque, trapping dozens of worshippers in the rubble. Live TV footage showed rescuers cutting through the collapsed rooftop to make their way down and tend to victims caught in the wreckage. “We can’t say how many are still under it,” said provincial governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Taliban commander claims attack

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a commander for the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on Twitter.

News Network
February 11,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 11: A youth, who was his way home after finishing his work in the city, lost his life in a gruesome road accident last night on National Highway 75 at Adyar on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Kartik Maniyani (24), son of Gopalakrishna Maniyani, resident of Pakalakunja Balekana in Manila in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

Kartik was working as a decorator in Mangaluru. The tragedy occurred at around 10 p.m. when he was riding his motorbike towards his home. It is learnt that he was run over by an unknown vehicle heading towards Mangaluru after his motorbike rammed into road divider. 

Kartik is survived by mother Sudhamani and a brother. A case has been registered in jurisdictional police station. 

News Network
February 3,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 3: The ruling BJP in Karnataka is preparing to handover the alleged sex CD scandal case of former minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarakiholi to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Minister of Home for Karnataka, Araga Jnanendra, meanwhile, said on Thursday that a decision will be taken regarding handing over the CD case of Jarakiholi to the CBI, after a discussion with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi met me in this regard. He had given sufficient information and requested to handover the case to CBI. Whether or not to handover the case to CBI will be decided after discussing the matter with the CM Bommai," he said.

"It is wrong to defame someone through a CD. No one should indulge in this. If it is done, police will take action," Jnanendra said.

The former Minister had been urging the state government to handover the sex CD scandal matter to the CBI.

Jarkiholi further demanded the arrest of some persons in connection with the matter.

He challenged that he would send Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar to jail, adding that hundreds of politicians from state, officers and top officers in Bengaluru are trapped in CD conspiracy. "I have 120 pieces of evidence. I am not releasing them here. The matter has to be investigated by the CBI."

Jarkiholi alleged that Shivakumar had hit him by hatching a conspiracy and got that video made to finish him off politically.

The alleged sex CD released in March 2021 created a huge controversy in the state.

Following the embarrassment, the ruling BJP in Karnataka dropped Jarkiholi from the cabinet.

Jarkiholi had played a prominent role in 'Operation Lotus' carried out by the BJP to come to power in the state. He was at the forefront of the collapse of the coalition government headed by the JD-S and the Congress.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team probing allegations of rape against Jarkiholi had filed a 'B report' in the case, stating that no evidence to prove the charge or the other allegations made against him.

Currently, Jarkiholi is seeking a cabinet position in the state. 

