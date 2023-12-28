  1. Home
‘Children's March’ in The Hague urges ICC to investigate Israeli crimes in Gaza

News Network
December 28, 2023

childrensmarch.jpg

A diverse group of protesters, including children and their families, have gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to express their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, calling for an immediate investigation into Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Participants in the protest rally, dubbed the “Children’s March”, set off from The Hague train station on Wednesday, December 27, chanting slogans such as “ICC, do your job,” “Free Palestine,” and “Ceasefire now” as they waved Palestinian flags.

The crowd further urged the ICC to fulfill its mandate and address the ongoing crisis in Gaza, while carrying placards with messages like “Justice for the 9,000 Palestinian children killed” and “Stop killing children.”

The demonstrators pointed out that the toll on children in the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza is particularly devastating, with thousands of them killed and tens of thousands injured since the beginning of the offensive.

Bilal Riani, president of the Endulus Foundation and one of the protest organizers, said what is happening in Gaza is not merely a war but a genocide.

“The ICC must do its job and investigate the genocide. Those who constantly speak in the case of Ukraine remain silent when it comes to Palestine,” he said.

Larissa-Mae Hartkamp, a participant in the march, voiced concern about the Netherlands providing F-35 parts to Israel, stressing that the occupying regime should be seen as the aggressor, not the defender.

She also called on Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “stop supporting genocide,” adding, “We marched to the ICC because we want a ceasefire, justice to be served, and the ICC to do its job.”

Hartkamp further underscored the importance of transparency and the need for the ICC to proceed based on facts, saying the alarming number of journalists who have lost their lives in the past 80 days is “an attempt to conceal the truth.”

News Network
December 16,2023

clinic.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday flagged off 'Wellness on Wheels', an advanced mobile clinic which will travel across the state focusing on preventive screening and diagnosis of heart and cancer ailments.

According to officials, this is a societal initiative by Volvo Group, which has built and provided this advanced, connected mobile community clinic, in partnership with Narayana Health with support from the Karnataka government.

The Health and Family Welfare Department shall provide basic infrastructure support for the mobile clinic at government hospitals and primary health centers, in order to provide the needful screening for patients.

"This initiative 'Wellness on Wheels' is set to reach districts, taluks, rural areas, and slums in various parts of Karnataka to provide the much-needed assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of society," an official statement said.

The mobile clinic has been especially designed, customised and equipped with advanced screening equipment for detecting cancer and heart ailments along with non-invasive diagnostic tools, including Ultrasound, ECG and X-Ray, it said.

According to the statement, to enable telemedicine and consultation with experts at Narayana Health Hospital in Bengaluru, the vehicle is Wi-Fi enabled and is provided with high-end laptops, specially configured for doctors, to facilitate remote communication and to get expert advice on-the-go.

The 42-feet long, specially designed, spacious mobile clinic is airconditioned, equipped with a diagnostic lab, a chemical toilet, and is independently powered by on-board power sources. The vehicle has storage space for carrying canopies and chairs for patients in-waiting, it added.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, chairman, Narayana Health said, "Diagnosing illness at a late stage makes it harder to treat and alleviate a patient’s condition – which unfortunately is a norm today. We could save many lives if we can carry out early diagnoses. This mobile clinic will initiate the culture of preventive healthcare while reaching out to economically weaker and under-served sections in the country, helping to save precious lives."
 

News Network
December 28,2023

Untitled-1.jpg

New Delhi: A Qatar Court has commuted the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy personnel in an alleged case of espionage, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced," the ministry said in a statement.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar’s Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022. The charges against them were not made public by Qatari authorities.

The eight expats were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar in October this year (2023) for allegedly spying for Israel. The Indian nationals were arrested by the Qatari intelligence agency in August 2022. 

India had moved the Court of Appeal in Qatar against the death sentence last month.

"Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities," the statement said.

Noting that a detailed judgement was awaited, the ministry said it was in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.

"Due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture," the MEA said.

