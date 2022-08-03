China begins biggest-ever military drills around Taiwan

  1. Home
Agencies
August 4, 2022

China's People's Liberation Army has begun biggest-ever military exercises including live firing on the waters and in the airspace surrounding the island of Taiwan following US politician Nancy Pelosi's visit.

The live fire drills began at 12:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on July 4 and in several areas were due to take place within 12 miles of the island.

Taiwan said China was trying to change the status quo in the region.

Ms Pelosi made a brief but controversial visit to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province.

The drills are Beijing's main response, although it has also blocked some trade with the island.

The exercises are due to take place in busy waterways and will include long-range live ammunition shooting, Beijing says.

Taiwan says it amounts to a sea and air blockade while the US said the drills were irresponsible and could spiral out of control.

Analyst Bonnie Lin told the BBC that the Taiwanese military would react cautiously but there was still a risk of confrontation.

"For example, if China decides to fly planes over Taiwan's airspace, there is a chance that Taiwan might try to intercept them. And we could see a mid air collision, we could see a lot of different scenarios playing out," she said.

Taiwan said it scrambled jets to warn off Chinese warplanes on Wednesday and its military fired flares to drive away unidentified aircraft over the Kinmen islands, located close to the mainland.

Several ministries have suffered cyber-attacks in recent days, the Taiwanese government said.

Taiwan has also asked ships to take different routes and is negotiating with Japan and the Philippines to find alternative aviation routes.

Japan has also expressed concern to China over the areas covered by the military drills, which it says overlaps with its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In response, Chinese government spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing did not accept the "so-called" Japan EEZ.

On Wednesday, China detained a suspected Taiwanese separatist in the coastal Zhejiang province on suspicion of endangering national security, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile China's Ambassador to France Lu Shaye told French TV that after "reunification" with Taiwan, Beijing would focus on "re-education".

China has previously used the term "re-education" to refer to its detention of mostly-Muslim minorities in its north-western Xinjiang region, where human rights groups say more than a million people have been incarcerated.

News Network
August 3,2022

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 3: A red alert has been declared in twin coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi after the Indian Metalogical Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rain, an official in the know of the development said on Wednesday.

As per the IMD predictions, on July 3, 4 and 5, there is likely to be heavy to very heavy rain ranging at isolated places in these coastal districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the DCs to take measures to restore road connectivity in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi districts. He also asked the authorities to conduct an immediate joint survey of the houses destroyed.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Volunteers await rescue kits

Meanwhile, over 300 volunteers have been trained under the ‘Aapda Mitra’ scheme to serve the people in distress during floods, rainfall and natural calamities in the twin districts. However, the government has so far not provided any rescue kits or gear or equipment to these volunteers.

Volunteers are entitled to get kits worth Rs 10,000 comprising a raincoat, torch, first-aid box, lifejacket and a rope to help them handle emergencies and take part in rescue operations in dangerous locations.

Without the required equipment or gear being made available, volunteers would find it difficult to perform timely duties and help rescue those in distress.

Trains affected 

Meanwhile, heavy rain of around 403 mm in five hours, between the Murdeshwar-Bhatkal section in Karwar region, under Konkan Railway, has resulted in disruption of train services.

According to Konkan Railway authorities, waterlogging and soil slippage has occurred, resulting in disruption of train services in this region. Restoration work is under progress, and efforts are being made to restore services at the earliest. 

Due to the above situation, trains on the Konkan Railway route have been regulated and short terminated, and one train was cancelled. The services were restored at 3 pm.

Train No. 06602, Mangaluru Central- Madgaon Junction special train on Tuesday, was short terminated at Udupi station, and train No. 06601 Madgaon Junction-Mangaluru Central special train on Tuesday, was cancelled. Six trains were regulated. 

They are, train No. 11098 Ernakulam Junction-Pune Express journey, that commenced its journey on Monday, was regulated at Bhatkal station; train No.16595 KSR Bengaluru Station- Karwar Express on Monday, was regulated at Shiroor station, among other train services.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022

Mangaluru, July 30: The police have so far taken 21 persons into custody for questioning as part of probe into the murder case of Muhhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed that at least 21 people from Suratkal, Bajpe, Panambur and Mulki police station limits were taken into custody for inquiry. 

ADGP Alok Kumar is personally taken charge of the investigation and has expressed confidence of arresting the killers soon. 

The police also collecting the information about the mobile calls during the time of murder.

Police sources said that the investigation is being done in all possible angles. CCTV footages from available from nearby shops have also been collected.

23-year-old Fazil was chased and hacked to death by a gang of car-borne assailants when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal. 

News Network
July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: A tense situation continued to prevail in Surathkal area, prompting the administration to declare holiday for schools and colleges in Panambur, Bajpe, Mulki and Surathkal police station limits on Friday (July 29). 

Dakshina Kannada DC has declared holiday for schools and colleges in these police stations on the request of the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has urged the Muslims in these areas to offer Friday prayers in their homes or at the mosques nearby their homes. 

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnaoura-MRPL road on Thursday night without any provocation. The mortal remains have been handed over to the family after the post mortem.

The mortal remains were taken to Muhyuddin Juma Masjid, Mangalapete, Surthkal for final rites. Thousands of people have gathered to participate in the funeral rites.

As many as 19 check posts have been set up in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. Restrictions on movement of traffic will be imposed after 10 pm onwards from Friday.

On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended throughout Mangaluru Commissionerate till 6 am of July 30.

To maintain law and order situation, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered the closure of liquor shops in Surathkal police station limits from 10 am of Friday till 11 pm. He said that there are chances of anti-social elements creating nuisance under the influence of liquor. 

