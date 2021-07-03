  1. Home
Covid-19 can’t be eradicated; can only be reduced to an endemic: Experts

News Network
July 3, 2021

Cases of Covid-19 might be declining steadily but as the virus is mutating, attaining that magical zero figure in Delhi is unlikely, experts have said, and predicted that coronavirus will be reduced to an endemic in the future.

The Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain had said last year that one will have to learn to live with the coronavirus and make its prevention norms a part of our lives.

Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital said there will always be a few cases of the virus.

"Zero is an unlikely figure. The virus is mutating and it is difficult to predict it's future behaviour," he said.

Explaining why the virus has posed such a challenge, Dr Sanjeev K. Singh, Resident Medical Director, Amrita Hospitals in Faridabad said it is an mRNA virus which keeps changing its structure. 

"These virus is smart and just for the sake of living, it will keep mutating. Covid will be there and may not be affecting all 193 countries but it will be there.

"Coming down to zero won't be achievable. In hospitals for getting surgeries, one has to get tested for Hepatitis and HIV. Eventually, you will be tested for Covid too," he said. 

Dr Gauri Agarwal, IVF expert and founder of Seeds of Innocence said keeping the 1918 pandemic as a yardstick, we know that eradicating the virus is an unrealistic possibility.

"As Covid-19 gradually becomes an endemic, likely in 12-24 months, it will probably stop being a statistic that is being watched on a daily basis. Hence, while we may see zero reportable cases, there may never be a time with actual zero cases ever."

Amid concerns over the possibility of a third wave and emergence of the Delta Plus variant, experts assuaged fears of that possible wave being more lethal since a majority of the population has been infected.

"In my view, if a new strain doesn't come up against which the vaccines are not effective, I don't think the third wave will be as lethal as the second wave," said Dr Rajesh Chawla, Senior Pulmonologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi.

He highlighted that coronavirus will become an endemic in days to come.

Agreeing with Chawla, Dr. Rommel Tickoo, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, said we are still in the second Covid wave.

"Seventy per cent of the cases are limited to Maharashtra, and southern states. In north Indian states, there was a sudden exponential increase and the virus infected a large number of people together which is why the steady decline.

"The effect of the virus will be blunted because of the majority of people being exposed to the virus and vaccination," he added.

Tickoo said there might be a spike but if the virus doesn't become multi-resistant and undergoes mutations, the third wave won't be as deadly as the second wave and might be lesser in severity than even the first wave.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave with oxygen shortage and unavailability of beds adding to woes of patients. However, in the last few days cases have shown a steady decline with the positivity rate coming down below one per cent. 

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths. After that, the cases have hovered around the 90 mark.

Talking about the fluctuations in cases, Dr Gurpreet Sandhu, President, Council for Healthcare and Pharma, said, "On the fluctuation module, we are aware that the testing protocols in India are very abysmal, we do not follow standard protocol of testing.

"Secondly, some people in rural community in India are still not aware about the what vaccine is for, how it will affect them or how it will protect them from the virus."

Experts unanimously vouched for vaccination as the answer to blunt the effect of the virus.

"The effect will be blunted because of the majority of people being exposed to the virus and the vaccination. As the vaccination numbers go up we will be able to blunt the virus impact. More than 50 lakh people have at least received the first while more than 18 lakh have been fully vaccinated," Tickoo said.

However, he said, vaccine hesitancy is becoming problematic. 

"People still give preference to false news. It has the potential to derail our ambitious vaccination programme. Roping in celebrities, credible voices will help it while doctors have a big role to play. In the UK and the US, majority of the population has received their first doses. In the US they have taken off the masks. We should see these examples," he added. 

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: Amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19, the Karnataka government on Monday announced the examination timetable for the SSLC (10th standard) board exams affiliated to the state board of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC). The examination will be held on two days—July 19 and July 22.

Announcing the timetable after holding a discussion with the District administrations, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, "On 19th July examination will be conducted for core subjects--Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Similarly, on 22nd July, the examination will be held for language subjects."

According to the minister, the examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on both days and the questions, in all the subjects, will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
 
The minister further said, "The students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them at the examination centres."

Regardless of the pandemic situation, as many as 8,76,581 students have registered for the examination and admission tickets will be sent to respective schools by June 30.

The examination will be held at as many as 73,066 rooms as compared to 48,000 rooms during the last year. Unlike the previous years, this year the board has decided to permit Covid-19 positive students to write exams.

"These students will be writing the exam at the designated Covid-19 care centres identified at the taluk headquarters. This apart, every exam centre will have at least three separate rooms to accommodate those with Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and cold," the minister explained.

News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each will be provided to more than 20,000 artists, and it will be credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

The government has announced a Rs 2,050 crore package for the people of different sectors affected by Covid-19 second wave, and flower, fruit and vegetable growers, construction workers, street vendors have already received financial assistance directly to their accounts through DBT.

"People belonging to other sectors will also receive benefits soon...Artists were given help during the first wave. This time too, the government has rushed to their help. Applications were invited through the Sevasindhu app and documents were reviewed," Yediyurappa said.

The entire process was carried out transparently, and beneficiaries can get confirmation regarding the transfer of amount to their Aadhaar linked bank accounts through DBT app, he said.

Pointing out restrictions that have been relaxed in some of the districts, the Chief Minister said artists will have to follow the precautions without fail.

The CM advised artists to take care of their health and also to get vaccinated as the government has rolled out a free vaccination drive, the release said.

Outdoor film shooting is among the relaxations announced by the government.

Minister for Kannada and Culture Aravinda Limbavali said that more than 17 thousand artists were given assistance during the first wave. 

News Network
June 19,2021

Bengaluru, June 19: Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa made it clear that zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat polls won't be conducted till December this year as the state is not yet free from Covid-19. 

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said a state cabinet meeting will be held on June 21 at 4 pm and a decision would be taken in this regard. Experts have cautioned that the third wave of Covid-19 is likely to affect kids. So, the polls are unlikely to be conducted anytime soon. 

When questioned on a charge related to tender, he said the chief minister and the department's secretary have given clarification. Don't ask it again, he said.

He said BJP is like a family and dissidence is quite common in a political party. "Our central leaders held discussions it with legislators and resolved the issues. They collected opinions of all legislators. Our discussion was not only on change of chief minister in Karnataka. The issues related to Covid control, strengthening of party at the grass-root level, environment conservation and plastic-free state had been discussed." 

He also stated that he would welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to provide free vaccine to all and ration to BPL families. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's decision to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those died of Covid-19 is a model to the country. "We have hailed the decision."

