  Deadliest US wildfires in modern history claim 93 lives; over 2,200 buildings destroyed

Deadliest US wildfires in modern history claim 93 lives; over 2,200 buildings destroyed

News Network
August 14, 2023

wiildfire.jpg

Fatalities from wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui have climbed to 93, making them the deadliest to grip the US in more than a century, according to the National Protection Association.

Meanwhile, anger at the government response to the deadliest wildfire in recent US history is mounting. Residents have raised questions over various aspects of the government response, from warnings during the inferno to aid distribution in the days since.

With hundreds of people still missing, Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, warned that the death toll is likely to rise. The rescue operation, Green said, had shifted focus to center on “the loss of life”.

The blaze, raging throughout last week, caused billions of dollars in damages, and practically wiped out the island's historic resort of Lahaina. 

"This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced," Hawaii Governor Josh Green said at a news conference, "It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from."

Around 2,200 buildings have been destroyed in West Maui, with damages approaching $6 billion, the governor said. 

Authorities cautioned that only a small percentage of the search area has been covered by rescue teams so far. 

"We’ve got an area that we have to contain that is at least 5 square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said on Saturday, noting that the number of dead is likely to grow and "none of us really know the size of it yet."

As of Sunday, six fires were still burning on Maui and Hawaii's Big Island, but the Lahaina fire was 85% contained.

News Network
August 11,2023

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the last of the Monsoon Session introduced a new bill aimed at comprehensively revamping India's colonial-era criminal laws, including the sedition law and making mob lynching a capital punishment. 

Under this initiative, the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In this overhaul, the Code of Criminal Procedure will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, while the Indian Evidence Act will be substituted by the Bharatiya Sakshya. The primary focus of this bill is to establish updated legislation for addressing crimes against women and children.

"From 1860 to 2023, the country's criminal justice system functioned as per the laws made by the British. The three laws will be replaced and there will be a major change in the criminal justice system in the country," the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister announced the repeal of the sedition law, clarifying that the term "sedition" is not present in the forthcoming legislation. Instead, it has been replaced by Section 150, which pertains to actions that jeopardize the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Shah also announced that the Centre plans to introduce the provision of capital punishment in mob lynching cases.

"Whoever, purposely or knowingly, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or by electronic communication or by use of financial means, or otherwise, excites or attempts to excite, secession or armed rebellion or subversive activities, or encourages feelings of separatist activities or endangers sovereignty or unity and integrity of India; or indulges in or commits any such act shall be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to fine," it says.
 

News Network
August 11,2023

amitshah.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Central Government introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha today to repeal and replace Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the following bills:

- The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto)

- The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto)

- The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 (to consolidate and to provide for general rules and principles of evidence for fair trial).

These bills were listed for introduction in the supplementary list of business. After the three Bills were introduced, they were referred to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

It may be noted in March 2020, the Central Government had constituted a Criminal Law Reforms Committee to make suggestions to revise IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act 1872. 

The Committee was headed by Professor Dr Ranbir Singh, the then VC of National Law University Delhi and consisted of Professor Dr.GS Bajpai, the then Registrar of NLU-D, Professor Dr.Balraj Chauhan the VC of DNLU, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and GP Thareja, former District and Sessions Judge, Delhi.

