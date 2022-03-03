  1. Home
  2. Distance yourself from your main arms supplier Russia: US tells India

News Network
March 3, 2022

The United States called on India on Wednesday to distance itself from Russia, its main arms supplier, after the alleged invasion of Ukraine, which New Delhi has so far not condemned.

New US sanctions on Russian banks will make it harder for countries to buy major defence equipment from Moscow, a US diplomat said, though no decision had been reached on Washington granting a waiver to New Delhi to take delivery of Russian surface-to-air missiles under an earlier contract.

India signed a $5.5 billion deal with Russia in 2018 to buy five of its S-400 missile systems, initial supplies of which started late last year despite a US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

The United States this week placed more restrictions on Moscow including the bank sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine last week. "It is going to be very hard for any country in the globe to buy major weapon systems from Russia because of the sweeping sanctions now placed on Russian banks," Donald Lu, assistant US Secretary of State for South Asian affairs, told a US senate subcommittee.

Lu also said US officials have held talks with India to "underscore the importance of a collective response condemning Russia’s invasion". India is the only major US ally that has declined to publicly criticise Moscow, though it has called for an end to violence.

Asked by senators if the Ukraine crisis had changed the administration's position on a waiver for India, he said: "I am not able to prejudge the decisions of the president or the secretary on the waiver issue or on the sanction issue, or whether Russia's invasion of Ukraine will bear on that decision," Lu said.

"What I can say is that India is a really important security partner of ours now, and that we value that partnership. Moving forward, I hope that part of what happens with the extreme criticism that Russia has faced is that India will find it is now time to further distance itself from Russia."

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia is India's main arms supplier, though since 2011 New Delhi has reduced its imports from Moscow by 53 per cent and raised purchases from the United States. 

News Network
February 23,2022

nawab malik.jpg

Mumbai, Feb 23: In a significant development, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case. 

Malik (62), a veteran politician, is a close aide of NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar.

A key member of the strategy team of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Malik has been stonewalling the BJP attacks on the tri-party dispensation that has kept the saffron party out of power. 

There was no official confirmation from the ED.

The MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - have come to the defence of Malik.

“It is an absolute misuse of power…without any notice, he has been taken to the ED office. Some people are trying to trouble him. In what connection he has been taken, we are not aware,” said state NCP president and water resources minister Jayant Patil.

Reports, however, said that Malik is being probed in connection with a case of money laundering that has been registered against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his Mumbai-based brother Iqbal Kaskar, who is under arrest. 

“The central agencies are being used by the BJP to target political opponents,” NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said. 

Senior leaders including Pawar, his nephew Ajit Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse-Patil have not commented so far.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said: “Nawab Malik is a senior leader. He is a Cabinet minister. He has been taken to the ED office…Nawab Malik speaks truth and you all know that….it is a challenge offered to MVA. Let them probe, but after 2024 we will also probe.” 

Raut said that he had furnished information on various deals of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his family members, however, no action has been taken. “The ED has put that in washing machine,” he said.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “The central agencies - ED, IT, CBI are working at the behest of BJP. This is misuse of power. The agencies seem to be working for a political party.” 

Senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan said, "Malik has nothing to fear. Whatever the ED asks, he should reply….For everything you cannot blame the Narendra Modi government. ED, I-T, CBI are independent agencies.”

News Network
February 27,2022

Moscow, Feb 27: Moscow claimed Sunday its troops had "entirely" besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast, as the Russian army pressed ahead with the invasion of the pro-Western country.

"Over the past 24 hours, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk have been completely blocked by the Russian armed forces," Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

ukrain.jpg

Nissiles hit Vasylkiv town

Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kiev, setting an oil terminal ablaze.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," the town's mayor, Natalia Balasinovich, said in an online video on Sunday.

Photographs and video online showed large flames rising in the night sky. Authorities warned residents of toxic fumes.

Also on Sunday morning, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk province said an oil terminal was blown up by a Ukrainian missile in the town of Rovenky.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces had blown up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe”, and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.

Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces were unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway. The city of 1.5 million is located 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the Russian border.

News Network
February 21,2022

IMG-20220221-WA0000.jpg

Udupi, Feb 21: A teenager lost his life after his scooter met with an accident near Hejamadi toll plaza in Udupi district. 

The deceased has been identified as Yusuf, son of Iqbal bin Mayyaddiyaka from Deen Street, Padubidri.

He was doing first PUC in Narayana Guru Pre-University College,  Mulky. He is survived by parents, two sisters (younger, he was the eldest only son), grand parents & relatives and friends. 

He was very energetic and decent boy known in the locality, sources said. 

It is learnt that he lost his control over his scooty and hit the divider. His legs were crushed under the wheel of a lorry going on the same direction. 

He was immediately rushed to Mukka Srinivas hospital, where they referred to A.J.Hospital due to the nature of his critical condition. Hence, he was taken to A J.Hospital and was there in ICU. 

As he didn't respond to the treatment, he was declared dead yesterday evening. accident took place at around 12.30 p.m. on Saturday.

