  Don't use these two Indian cough syrups for children: WHO

Don’t use these two Indian cough syrups for children: WHO

News Network
January 12, 2023

The World Health Organization on Wednesday recommended that two Indian cough syrups - Ambronol and DOK-1 Max - should not be used for children in Uzbekistan.

Analysis by Uzbekistan's health ministry showed the syrups contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and were administered in doses higher than the standard for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.

The manufacturer of both these products, which have been linked to the deaths of 19 children in the country, is India-based Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd. So far, Marion has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products, the agency said in its statement.

Marion Biotech could not immediately be reached for comment. 

News Network
January 6,2023

Riyadh, Jan 6: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened registration for Hajj 1444 by pilgrims from within the Kingdom.

The ministry said applications can now be submitted by Saudis and residents wishing to perform the Hajj this year through its website and also via the Nusuk app.

The ministry has announced a total of four packages for domestic pilgrims. The first package costs from 10,596 to 11,841; the second from 8,092 to 8,458; the third costs 13,150 and the fourth package, which provides economical services to the pilgrims, costs SR3,984. All prices include value-added tax (VAT).

Pilgrims registered in the third package will be accommodated in the six towers located close to the Jamarat in Mina.

In the first package, the camps will have sophisticated facilities and convenient services for the pilgrims.

The minimum age for the application had been set at 12 years, according to requirements announced by the ministry.

Priority will be given to applicants who have not performed the Hajj in the past and in case vacant places are available, those who have previously performed Hajj will be included.

The ministry said that women’s Mahram will be excluded from the priority advantage.

The national identity (ID) or residency (iqama) must be valid until the end of Dhul Hijjah 1444 AH.

The applicant must register companions who want to perform the Hajj with him or her in one facility and in the same unified package. He shall add companions by pressing the specific buttons for the purpose during the registration procedure. The number of companions with one applicant must not exceed 13 people.

Pilgrims must commit to the chosen package and come with the Hajj facility with which they have been registered.

All applicants are also required to complete immunization with coronavirus and “seasonal influenza” vaccines, in addition to obtaining a valid vaccination certificate proving receipt of the “ACYW quadruple meningitis” vaccine, at least 10 days before arriving at the holy sites for Hajj.

The ministry stressed that contracting and providing Hajj-related services are implemented through companies and institutions licensed by the ministry to serve pilgrims from within the Kingdom and listed on the ministry’s website. It added that registration for Hajj must be done by the pilgrim himself, urging all applicants to avoid dealing with campaigns, agents or companies that are not licensed by the Ministry.

Pilgrims are required to pay the fees of the chosen package in the specified Hajj facility within the announced deadline to avoid the cancellation of registration.

A mobile number used in one registration cannot be used for another.

Pilgrims must adhere to all regulations and procedures that will be issued by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said pilgrims should commit to leaving Mina according to the schedule set for the chosen package.

News Network
January 8,2023

Sydney, Jan 8: A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast from the Pacific nation of Vanuatu late Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, triggering a tsunami warning for the region.

The shallow quake hit around 11:30 pm local time (1230 GMT) around 27 kilometres (17 miles) deep, said the USGS, which placed it about 25 kilometres from the village of Port-Olry.

"Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to one metre above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii said.

Waves smaller than 0.3 metres were possible for New Caledonia and the Solomon Islands, it added.

Vanuatu is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide, and it experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Solomon Islands, a nearby island nation just north of Vanuatu, was in November hit with a strong 7.0 quake, though there were no reports of serious injuries or major structural damage.

Eyewitnesses reported violent shaking that hurled items to the ground and knocked out power in parts of the capital Honiara.

The coastal regions of Vanuatu and nearby Papua New Guinea were put on alert for tsunami waves of up to 30 centimetres (12 inches). 

News Network
January 4,2023

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. 

Hitting back, Chief Minister Bommai said Siddaramaiah’s statement mirrors his personality. Just like a faithful dog, he is loyal to the people of the State. 

Bommai said Modi is like a 'kamadhenu' (wish-fulfilling cow) who gave many projects to Karnataka, which never happened since independence.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show some courage. “Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him,” the Congress leader remarked.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended the Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka. “But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

“Karnataka sent 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. You (Bommai) came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka. If you have guts and courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre,” the Congress said to the Chief Minister. Reacting to that, Bommai said the people would give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly election which is about four months away.

“The statement shows the personality of the Congress leader,” Bommai told reporters in Ballari . He added that just like dog, which is a faithful animal, he would also remain faithful. “I have not divided society like Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness unlike Congress which gave misfortune,” the Chief Minister said.

"Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. He gave approval also to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project,” Bommai told reporters. He said that in the coming days, the Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. This was not the case during the UPA regime. All the important projects have been given by Modi, he said. 

