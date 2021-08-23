  1. Home
  2. Dozens of Taliban fighters killed by Ahmad Massoud-led Panjshir rebels

Dozens of Taliban fighters killed by Ahmad Massoud-led Panjshir rebels

News Network
August 24, 2021

Kabul, Aug 24: The Panjshir based anti-Taliban rebellion in Afghanistan has made gains in the northern Baghlan province as talks to form a new government continue.

Fighters of the self-styled "Resistance-2" against the Taliban in Panjshir said that they have managed to retake Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan after killing "dozens" of Taliban fighters.

Panjshir is the only one of Afghanistan's 34 provinces that is yet to fall to the militants, TRT World reported.

The Taliban have reportedly surrounded Panjshir as the insurgents and the resistance movement continue talks to negotiate a stand-off.

With the anti-Taliban movement retaking Pul-e-Hisar over the weekend, at least three districts of Baghlan province to the north of Panjshir are with the forces of Tajik leader Ahmad Massoud. Baghlan is some 120 km north of Kabul.

News Network
August 13,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 13: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that an appropriate decision would soon be taken regarding the setting up of a branch of National Investigation Agency in the coastal city of Mangaluru. 

Speaking to a section of media in Mangaluru, the CM revealed that Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has already held two rounds of discussions in this regard.

“There is a demand for setting up an NIA branch in Mangaluru, following the raid in Ullal in connection with an alleged nexus with ISIS,” he said.

“We have an efficient leader who is heading the home department. The home minister will continue to hold meetings in this regard. The home minister will also visit the coastal district to take stock of the situation shortly. Later, we will take a unanimous decision. We cannot divulge everything publicly. We will take an appropriate decision shortly,” said the CM.

Agencies
August 22,2021

afghan.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 22: India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.

A total of 168 people including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to the Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF aircraft, officials said.

Separately, a group of 135 Indians, who were evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft, were flown back from Doha to Delhi on a special flight, they said.

India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US, Qatar, Tajikistan and several other friendly countries.

The group of 168 people, who were evacuated from Kabul, included Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families, people familiar with the evacuation mission said.

"Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers on board, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted hours before the plane landed at Hindon.

It is learnt that the Indians evacuated to Doha from Kabul were employees of a number of foreign companies that were operating in Afghanistan.

"Bringing Indians home from Afghanistan! AI 1956 carrying 87 Indians departs from Tajikistan for New Delhi. Two Nepalese nationals also evacuated.Assisted and supported by our Embassy @IndEmbDushanbe. More evacuation flights to follow," Bagchi tweeted at around 1:20 am.

India evacuated 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in Kabul in two C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on Monday last.

The second C-17 aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on Tuesday.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.

Following the evacuation, the MEA said the focus now would be to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from the Afghan capital.

The MEA said the immediate priority for the government is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently staying in Afghanistan.

It also requested the Indians as well as their employers to urgently share the relevant details with the special Afghanistan cell.

According to a rough estimate last week, the number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan could be around 400 and India has been looking at ways to evacuate them including by coordinating with the US and other friendly countries. 

News Network
August 13,2021

Hitting back at Twitter over an alleged ban on Congress's official account and its leaders, Rahul Gandhi in a statement said that accused Twitter of interfering in India's political process.

Gandhi slammed the microblogging platform for being "biased" and listening to "what the government of the day says".

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we thought on Twitter. But obviously, that's not the case. It’s obvious now that Twitter is actually not a neutral, objective platform. It is a biased platform. It's something that listens to what the government of the day says."

He argued that it is a very dangerous thing for investors because taking sides in the political contest has repercussions for Twitter. "This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi... You are denying my 19-20 followers the right to an opinion," the Congress leader said.

"As Indians, we have to ask the question: are we going to allow companies just because they are beholden to the Government of India to define our politics for us? Is that what this is going to come to? Or are we going to define our politics on our own? That's the real question here," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Twitter handle was suspended after he tweeted a photograph of the parents of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and killed in Delhi. The party also alleged on Thursday that its official Twitter handle as well as that of a large number of party leaders and workers have been blocked.

