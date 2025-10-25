  1. Home
Early voting for New York's next Mayor begins; Zohran Mamdani rails against ‘Islamophobic’ attacks

October 25, 2025

Early voting for New York's next mayor begins Saturday with an outsider Democratic Party candidate the favorite to upend the city's politics and face down President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked him.

The twisting race has seen state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani, a self-described socialist, surge from the political wilderness to become the frontrunner in a campaign in which the current mayor bowed out and the onetime Democratic favorite lost his own primary.

The 34-year-old Mamdani's once unlikely campaign has been turbo-charged by eager campaigning by young New Yorkers in particular.

Early voting allows New Yorkers to cast a ballot from Saturday until November 2, with Election Day on November 4 and the winner taking office in the New Year. 

Mamdani had 47 percent support and led Cuomo by 18 points in the latest citywide poll, conducted by Victory Insights between October 22 and 23. Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, 71, was at 16 percent.

Adams, who has been mired in corruption allegations linked to his term in office, dropped out of the race on September 28 but did not initially endorse a rival.

"You can't freeze rent, but you are lying and telling people you could -- we're fighting against a snake oil salesman," Adams said Thursday with Cuomo at his side.

"Gentrifiers have raised the rent in the city... and (Mamdani's) the king of the gentrifiers."  It is unclear what impact Adams's endorsement will have on the race.

"It is possible, but extremely unlikely, Cuomo can catch Mamdani," said Lincoln Mitchell, a political science professor at Columbia University, saying the former governor's "tough guy persona" dates from another era.

A day before early voting, Mamdani denounced “racist, baseless attacks” from his opponents. Speaking outside a mosque in the Bronx on Friday, Mamdani slammed his rivals for “bringing hatred to the forefront,” saying their Islamophobic rhetoric targets not only him but also the city’s nearly one million Muslim residents.

“To be Muslim in New York is to expect indignity, but indignity does not make us distinct. There are many New Yorkers who face it. It is the tolerance of that indignity that does,” Mamdani said, less than two weeks before the November 4 general election.

His remarks followed a controversial exchange on a radio show Thursday, during which his chief rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, laughed after host Sid Rosenberg claimed Mamdani “would be cheering” if another September 11 attack occurred. Cuomo responded, “That’s another problem,” prompting widespread outrage.

Mamdani said that while he had tried to focus his election campaign on his core message of affordability, his opponents in recent days had shown that “Islamophobia has emerged as one of the few areas of agreement.”

Basim Elkarra, executive director of the Muslim advocacy group CAIR Action, also slammed Cuomo’s comments as “despicable, dangerous, and disqualifying.”

“By agreeing with a racist radio host who suggested a Muslim elected official would ‘cheer’ another 9/11, Cuomo has crossed a moral line,” Elkarra said. “Cuomo’s willingness to engage in this kind of hate speech shows exactly the kind of leader he is — someone who would rather stoke fear than bring people together.”

Earlier on Friday, Mamdani secured a major endorsement from Hakeem Jeffries, the leader of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives and representative of New York’s 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Brooklyn such as East Flatbush, Coney Island, and Brownsville.

A new poll by AARP and Gotham Polling & Analytics places Mamdani far ahead of his opponents with 43.2 percent support, followed by Cuomo at 28.9 percent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa at 19.4 percent. About 8.4 percent of respondents said they were undecided or preferred another candidate.

Mamdani has said publicly that he condemns the Israeli regime for committing genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be arrested.

He has also said that there is no room for anti-Semitism in New York City, adding that if he were elected, he would increase funding to combat hate crimes.

On the other hand, pro-Tel Aviv Cuomo has described himself as a “hyper supporter of Israel and proud of it.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump weighed in on the race, calling Mamdani a “pure communist” during an interview with Fox News and threatening to cut off federal funding for New York City if the Democratic nominee wins.

October 25,2025

Bengaluru, Oct 25: In a decisive move to redefine the relationship between law enforcement and citizens, Karnataka’s Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) M. A. Saleem has issued comprehensive, stringent guidelines to the state’s police personnel. The circular, released today, mandates a complete overhaul in public interaction, placing dignity, respect, and courtesy at the core of all police duties.

This directive is being seen as a critical step towards enhancing police accountability and transparency, a long-standing demand of civil society and a key focus area under police reforms in India.

Zero Tolerance for Misconduct, Total Transparency

The circular emphasizes that every officer must maintain absolute transparency in official proceedings. Crucially, it directs police stations to treat all visitors equally, irrespective of their social or economic background. Public grievances must be heard patiently, and the prompt, lawful registration of complaints—without unnecessary delay—is mandatory. Officers have been explicitly told to refrain completely from using harsh or offensive language and must communicate politely and respectfully at all times.

In a strong message against corruption, the DGP has directed personnel to reject any illegal benefits, favours, or assistance from individuals or organizations. This strict emphasis on upholding moral conduct and departmental ethics is intended to rebuild public trust which has often been eroded by instances of misconduct.

Safeguarding the Vulnerable and the 'Zero FIR' Mandate

A vital component of the new guidelines is the heightened sensitivity required when dealing with victims, women, senior citizens, and children. Police are expected to show special care and keep complainants informed about the status of their cases, underscoring a victim-centric approach.
The circular particularly stresses two key procedural reforms:

1.    Zero FIR: Reaffirming judicial and central government guidelines, the police have been instructed to register a 'Zero FIR' immediately, even if the crime falls outside their station's jurisdiction, and then transfer the case to the appropriate police station. This closes a notorious loophole where complainants were often turned away by police citing jurisdictional issues.

2.    Protection for Women: The directive strictly reiterates that women should not be called to the police station for inquiry or statement recording after 6 PM, a long-standing legal protection aimed at ensuring their safety and dignity.

Technology, Accountability, and Community Outreach

Beyond behaviour, the DG&IGP’s instructions cover investigative and administrative duties. Accurate and systematic maintenance of station house diaries and case files is a must, with transparency and accountability required at every investigation stage. Officers are reminded not to cause unnecessary hardship to citizens during inquiries.

Furthermore, the circular highlights the responsible use of body cameras and available technology to ensure fairness and provide an objective record of police-public interactions. The DG & IGP also encouraged police personnel to actively engage in community programs to foster trust, promoting an image of law enforcement that is "transparent, lawful, and compassionate."

This set of comprehensive guidelines comes in the backdrop of continuous efforts across the country to modernize and humanize the police force, ensuring the police act as a service and not an instrument of fear, thereby reinforcing the principles of democratic policing.

October 15,2025

Mangaluru: In a heartbreaking incident overseas, a young man from the Dakshina Kannada district, pursuing higher education in Mauritius, lost his life after an accidental fall at a waterfall earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified as Nandan S Bhat (25), son of Jayalakshmi, a resident of Nadugallu, Kallaje, near Subrahmanya, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Nandan was in Mauritius on a student visa, working towards a diploma in Hospitality and Tourism.

According to preliminary reports, the tragedy unfolded on Monday while Nandan was sightseeing at a local waterfall. He is reported to have accidentally slipped and fallen to his death. His mortal remains have been secured at Victoria Hospital in Mauritius as procedures for repatriation commence.

The family, engulfed in grief, has urgently sought the intervention of political representatives to bring Nandan's body back to India. Satyanarayana Bhat, Nandan’s maternal uncle from Karkala, appealed to Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary for assistance, urging him to coordinate with both the Mauritian and Indian governments to facilitate the swift repatriation.

Responding immediately, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary has written to the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, requesting his personal intervention and asking the Indian High Commission in Mauritius to extend all necessary support. 

Additionally, Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has also taken up the matter with the central government, assuring the bereaved family that all possible assistance would be provided to ensure Nandan's body is returned to India without delay.

October 14,2025

Sharm El Sheikh, Oct 14: US President Donald Trump on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, expressing optimism that India and Pakistan “will live very nicely together.”

Speaking at a global summit in Sharm El Sheikh, held soon after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza to end the Israel–Hamas conflict, Trump said, “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top.” Though he did not name Modi directly, his reference was unmistakable.

Looking toward Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was standing behind him, Trump added that both South Asian neighbours would coexist peacefully. He went on to describe Gen. Asim Munir as his “favourite field marshal,” also praising Sharif for his leadership and later inviting him to address the gathering.

“Prime Minister Sharif of Pakistan and I have to say my favourite Field Marshal from Pakistan who is not here but the Prime Minister is here,” said Trump as he turned to Sharif and asked him to address the summit.

During his remarks, Sharif lauded Trump’s role in promoting peace, saying, “Pakistan had nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his extraordinary efforts to first stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his wonderful team.”

Sharif added that peace had been restored in the Middle East through Trump’s “untiring and relentless efforts,” and said Pakistan would once again nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize for “saving millions of lives not only in South Asia but also in the Middle East.”

Trump, who previously claimed to have helped end “eight wars,” reiterated that he never sought awards for his diplomatic work, saying he acted purely in the interest of peace.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of long-held hostages following the ceasefire, praising Trump’s mediation efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi wrote: “Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump, and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region.”

