  Empty seats, historic turns: President Biden delivers unique speech to US Congress

Empty seats, historic turns: President Biden delivers unique speech to US Congress

News Network
April 29, 2021

bidu.jpg

Washington, Apr 29: Addressing lawmakers Wednesday in an eerily unfilled US Capitol, President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to Congress under extraordinary circumstances that highlighted the coronavirus pandemic and January's deadly riot that shook the citadel of democracy.

Barely 200 mask-wearing lawmakers spread out in the House of Representatives chamber — the very body where many were acting to certify Biden's election victory on January 6 when marauders sent members scrambling for their lives.

"As we gather here tonight, the images of a violent mob assaulting this Capitol — desecrating our democracy — remain vivid in our minds," he told the hushed chamber in a primetime speech to mark his first 100 days in office.

But he turned the reaction to the harrowing attack, and America's response to the coronavirus, as cause for optimism.

"We have stared into an abyss of insurrection and autocracy — of pandemic and pain — and 'We the People' did not flinch," he said.

Evidence of the unrest remains on Capitol Hill. The metal fencing around Congress still stands, and heavily armed National Guard troops ringed the building Wednesday as a precaution.

The building's hallways were nearly empty, the tours that normally bring tourists and other guests to the Rotunda halted.

Covid restrictions made Biden's maiden speech to Congress one like no other. Most of the US Supreme Court's nine members usually attend such addresses, but this time Chief Justice John Roberts alone represented the bench.

Of the entire Biden cabinet, only Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin were present.

The joint session was historic on multiple fronts: the unprecedented number of empty seats in the chamber, indicative of the nation's ongoing 14-month battle against the Covid-19 pandemic that requires social distancing and mask-wearing at public gatherings.

And with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seated at the dais, two women flanked a US president during his speech to Congress for the first time ever.

"Madam Speaker. Madam Vice President," Biden began warmly as he noted their historic turn. "And it's about time."

The chamber burst into applause, with First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff joining in the ovation.

But the two spouses were largely alone in their box in the gallery. Normally filled with lawmakers' guests, the upper seats were virtually empty, as guests were relegated to watching from home.

Biden, making his case for a dramatic expansion of government social safety net programs like child care and free community college, directly appealed to Republicans in the hopes of winning at least the barest of support necessary to advance his progressive agenda.

He fist-bumped congresswoman Liz Cheney, a member of Republican leadership who has angered many in her caucus for openly denouncing former president Donald Trump, and huddled after his speech with Republican Senator Rob Portman.

Biden used a strikingly personal tone, at times whispering as he did, when he urged corporate America and the nation's wealthiest to "pay their fair share" of taxes.

The line drew blank stares from most Republicans, and loud applause from Democrats.

Biden is perhaps the American most familiar with these speeches and how they are used to win over the public and earn congressional support.

Elected to the Senate in 1972, Biden attended Richard Nixon's final State of the Union address, and sat at the dais as vice president for multiple congressional addresses by Barack Obama.

April 18,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 18: Three people who hoarded Remdesivir injections, vital for Covid patients in critical stages, and were selling it for Rs 10,500 per vial have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

"With reports emerging about hoarding and blackmarketing of Remdesivir injection required for Covid treatment, the Central Crime Branch conducted a drive across Bengaluru and arrested three people," Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said in a statement.

The accused are Rajesh and Shakeeb, who run Gurushree Medicals, and Sohail.

A case has been registered against them in Madiwala police station, Patil said adding, the accused were having illegal stock of the injection and selling them at Rs 10,500, much higher than MRP.

The action comes close on the heels of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai issuing instruction to arrest those black-marketing and hoarding Remdesivir injections two days ago during a meeting with the senior police officials.

Many hospitals had recently complained of acute shortage of oxygen and Remdesivir in the market.

Swastik Hospital founder Dr Vijaya Raghava Reddy had also posted a video in the social media complaining about the shortage of oxygen in the city as the oxygen refilling units were supplying oxygen to industries rather than the hospitals.

April 27,2021

shanaya.jpg

Hubballi, Apr 27: Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by Hubballi Rural police in her brother, 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe’s murder case. His decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi, according to reports.

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19), living in the city, reported the New Indian Express.

During the investigation, it came to light that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister, Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh had opposed their love affair which prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

The reports also suggest that the gruesome incident took place at Shanaya and victim Rakesh’s house in Hubballi when the actress had visited the city to promote her film. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death. Katigar and his friends reportedly chopped the body, and dumped the pieces across various places in and around the city.

Model-turned-actress Shanaya made her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’ and was seen in the recent adult comedy ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe’.

April 23,2021

Ottawa, Apr 23: Canada has announced a 30-day ban on all passengers flights from India and Pakistan effective Thursday (Apr 22), citing exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in both the countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of COVID-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a notice to airmen, or NOTAM, to halt direct passenger air traffic from those countries," Xinhua quoted Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra as saying.

The Transport Minister was addressing a joint press conference with other Canadian ministers.

The minister said the ban is implemented as more passengers arrive in Canada with positive test results from those two South Asian countries.

If travelers departing from those two countries take an indirect route home, they'll be required to show a negative RT-PCR test at their last point of departure. Once they arrive in Canada, they'll follow the standard protocols, unless exempt, including taking another test and booking a stay at a designated government hotel while they await their results.

"I want to say that our hearts are with the citizens of India, Pakistan, indeed the whole region during these incredibly difficult times. In the meantime, we'll continue to apply stringent testing and quarantine measures for all passengers arriving in Canada," she said.

In a letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier on Thursday, Both Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier Francois Legault called on the Trudeau government to cut the number of international flights arriving in Canada and impose greater restrictions at the Canada-US land border.

Also on Thursday, the House of Commons passed a motion to have the government immediately suspend non-essential passenger flights from countries with high rates of COVID-19 variants infections.

On Monday, UK had added India to a 'red list' of countries from which travel to the UK is not allowed.

