  2. Failure to form inclusive govt may lead to Afghan civil war, warns Imran Khan

September 22, 2021

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed that failure to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan may lead to civil war in the country.

He also reiterated the Taliban to form a government that respect human rights, and ensure Afghanistan’s soil is not used to house terrorists that could be a threat to security, reported Geo News.

“If they do not include all the factions [in the government] sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry,” Khan said during an interview with UK media.

The prime minister also said that eventually Afghan women would "assert their rights". When asked how much time that would require, he said: "A year, two years, three years."

"It's just too early to say anything because it's barely been a month, and after 20 years of civil war, they (the Taliban) have come into power," the prime minister said in the report.

September 17,2021

nagmakasargod.jpg

Kasaragod: Nagma Mohammed Mallick, a native of Kasaragod has been appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Poland. She took charge of the office on September 1. Nagma is the daughter of Mohammad Habibullah and Sulu Bhanu, both residents of Fort Road, Kasaragod.

Habibullah and his family shifted to Delhi from Kasaragod after getting a job in the Central Government's Overseas Communications Department. Nagma was born and raised in Delhi. She studied at St. Stephen's College and Delhi School of Economics. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature and a master's degree in economics.

She started her career in 1991 as a career diplomat in the foreign service. Her first assignment was to the UNESCO Indian Mission in Paris. Later, she worked in various departments of the Ministry of External Affairs. She also served as staff officer to former Prime Minister IK Gujral.

Nagma was in charge of the commercial wing at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu. She was also an ambassador to Tunisia and Brunei. Her husband is Mallick, a lawyer in Delhi.

September 10,2021

Davanagere, Sept 10: A local leader of India National Congress, who had gone missing for the past few days, was found dead at the hill in Basavapatna in Channagiri taluk of Karnataka on Friday.

According to police, Zainullah Khan (40) might have been killed but the investigation is still on.

He was also serving as Mayakonda Assembly Constituency Congress Minority Wing Vice President as well as a Bescom contractor.

Superintendent of Police CB Rishyanth visited the spot. Channagiri police registered a case.

September 19,2021

vijayfamily.jpg

According to a report on a web platform, a case has been filed against 11 respondents, including Thalapathy Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar and father SA Chandrasekhar. 

A report further adds that Vijay has filed a complaint that seeks a ban on the meetings using his name or the name of his fan clubs in politics by his former executives, including his father and mother, and his VMI team executives.

It was reported that a political party has been registered in actor Vijay’s name by his father SA Chandrasekhar in 2020. The veteran director had registered his son’s fans club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam as a political party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. 

Everyone thought that the Master actor had decided to foray into the politics by the news. However, Vijay made it clear that he has nothing to do with the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which was established by his father. He also urged his fans not to join in the party.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', he said in an official statement. 

