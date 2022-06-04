  1. Home
  2. FIA seeks arrests of Pak PM Shehbaz, his CM son in Rs 14 billion money laundering case; court extends bail

FIA seeks arrests of Pak PM Shehbaz, his CM son in Rs 14 billion money laundering case; court extends bail

News Network
June 4, 2022

money.jpg

Lahore, June 4: Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, which is probing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in a multi-billion rupees money laundering case, on Saturday requested the court to allow their arrest for further investigation.

The court, however, extended their pre-arrest bail until June 11.

The FIA also filed an interim investigation report against the premier and other suspects in the Rs 14 billion ($75 million) money laundering case against them.

Shehbaz and Hamza appeared before the Special Court amidst high security.

"An FIA prosecutor submitted an interim investigation report in the court and sought arrest of prime suspects – Prime Minister Shehbaz and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza -- arguing that their custody is needed for further probe in the case as they have not joined the investigation and cooperated with investigators," a court official told PTI.

The prime minister's counsel Advocate Amjad Pervez strongly objected to the FIA's plea and termed it a "false assertion of the agency".

He said that the FIA had already investigated the father and the son when they were in jail in Lahore.

He said that his clients had not only joined the investigation when they were in jail but also appeared before the investigators at the FIA office.

"The case is pending for the last one-and-a-half-year and investigation against Shehbaz and Hamza by the FIA has been completed," Pervez argued.

He further said that this case has been politically motivated which was instituted by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with only one aim to send them behind bars.

In the hearing last week, Shehbaz had told the court: "What to talk about money laundering allegations against me, I never received salary and other perks when I was chief minister of Punjab for 10 years or so. God has made me the prime minister of this country. This case of money laundering has been instituted against me and my sons on political grounds as money laundering charges against us have no basis and evidence."

Presiding judge Ijaz Awan reissued the arrest warrant for the premier's other son Suleman Shehbaz in the case and adjourned the hearing till June 11. Suleman has been absconding in the UK since 2019.

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan had questioned the presence of Suleman in the delegation of Shehbaz that called on the Turkish president this week in Ankara.

Shehbaz and his sons – Hamza and Suleman – were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act.

The FIA investigation has said that it has detected 28 benami accounts, allegedly of the Shehbaz family, through which an amount of 14 billion Pakistani Rupees was laundered from 2008 to 2018.

The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

The amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and given to Shehbaz in his personal capacity, according to the charges.

Imran, since his ouster as premier, has been targeting Shehbaz questioning as how a person facing money laundering charges can become the prime minister.

He calls Shehbaz "Crime Minister" and vows to continue his struggle to send what he terms "imported government" home.

He has also blamed the US for ending his government after he chose to visit Russia against its wish. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 30,2022

israeliterrorists.jpg

Around 30,000 Israeli settlers marched through al-Quds (Jerusalem) and its old town while chanting anti-Arab and anti-Muslim slogans, as part of what's known by Israel as the flag march that takes place annually to celebrate its occupation of the eastern part of the holy city in 1967.

Thousands also marched through the Muslim quarter of the old town of al-Quds, amid security deployment and restrictions against the Palestinians. Clashes broke out at the Bab al-Aamoud known also as the Damascus Gate multiple times ahead of the march. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested by the Israeli forces.

At the same time, Palestinians held counter-rallies across the occupied territories, waving the Palestinian flag and chanting anti-Israeli slogans. In Ramallah, the protesters said although the al-Quds is occupied by Israel and surrounded by military checkpoints, it will always remain their eternal capital and the al-Aqsa mosque will always be a Muslim sacred site.

Ahead of the march in the morning, some 2500 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in groups of 40 to 50 under the protection of Israeli forces. Following that, Palestinian worshippers were attacked and forced out of the compound by the regime forces.

Some around the world could argue it’s only a flag parade and nothing more, but for Palestinians the flag march is one ugly face of Israel’s occupation, domination and seizure of their right to exist on their homeland. For Palestinians, al-Quds is a red line and they will always defend it with all means possible.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 4,2022

Kanpur, June 4: Thirty-six people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday over insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad by a BJP spokesperson, police said today.

The arrests were made after police scoured video clips to identify the people involved in violence, officials said, adding that three First Information Reports or FIRs have been registered in the case against unknown persons.

"More people are being identified on the basis of the videos," said Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena.

He said action will be taken against the conspirators under the Gangster Act, and their property will be seized.

Heavy security has been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents.

Violence erupted in parts of Kanpur after Friday prayers as members of two groups clashed and threw stones at each other over a call to shut down markets in protest against Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments against Prophet Mohammed during a recent news debate on the Gyanvapi issue. 

Thirteen police personnel and thirty other people from both sides were injured in the clashes, officials said.

"Some young men number 50-100 suddenly stepped out on the streets and started sloganeering. Another group opposed it and it escalated to stone-throwing. Around eight to ten cops were present at the spot then who tried to intervene and controlled the situation to some extent. The control room was informed immediately and senior officials including me reached the spot within 10 minutes," Mr Meena had said yesterday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 25,2022

Bengaluru, May 25: With a number of Indian states lining up here at the WEF Annual Meeting to woo investors, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Bommai on Wednesday said his state is the "safest place to do business" and it is not competing domestically but at the international level and listed hydrogen and ammonia fuel as the next focus areas.

He also said that nearly half of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka and all of them are planning to expand and diversify in the state while many more are evincing interest attracted by the robust infrastructure, and talent pool and ease of doing business in the state.

In an interview with PTI at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 here, Bommai said the process to decongest the state capital Bengaluru is underway by developing many adjoining areas as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities while four more airports would be built this year.

"Karnataka story is different from other states," he said.

Talking about his visit here, Bommai said Davos experience has been excellent and he has witnessed that the international investor community has recognised India as an emerging economic giant and particularly Karnataka.

6"In the aftermath of Covid-19, lockdowns and China's economic downfall, most of the countries are looking at India and their first destination in Karnataka and Bengaluru, because of a highly-tech ecosystem which we have, the highest number of R&D centres and our expertise in aerospace, defence, machinery tools and of course Information Technology and Biotechnology," he said.

"Also, we have got long-standing relations with most of the forward-looking countries, both in the European and American blocks. Almost 50 per cent of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka. The state is also on the top in terms of the FDI flow in the last year, with almost 42 per cent share of the total flow coming into the country," he said.

Further, Bommai said that in niche areas like renewable energy, electric vehicles and battery storage, the state government has taken a lot of initiatives.

"We are aware of climate change and everyone needs to ensure that fossil emissions are limited therefore role of renewable energy is very important. Karnataka accounts for 63 per cent of renewable energy production," he said.

The chief minister said that most of the foreign companies already present in Karnataka are planning to expand and diversify in the state.

"Many of them have already approached us and we have cleared their plans while others are in the process of finalising their plans. Companies that are present in Karnataka will not go back or move to other states, because of the ecosystem and business-friendly atmosphere the state offers.

"Not a single one has any intention to leave, rather most of them have offered their expansion plans," he asserted.

Bommai listed semiconductors, hydrogen fuel and ammonia as among the other focus areas for the state going forward.

"A lot of companies are talking to us. The hydrogen fuel initiative is on the anvil. A strategic location and certain facilities are required, which we have offered to the companies.
"We have got a renewable energy policy. We are now getting into hydrogen fuel in a big way, and also creating ammonia from different sources. We will also look at exports," he said.

The Karnataka leader said that necessary infrastructure is being created for domestic as well as export purposes.

"We are also looking beyond Bengaluru for all these projects. We are also going to decongest Bengaluru. That is necessary and the work has already begun.

"We are looking at nearby areas to the state capital and also at tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We have got very good air connectivity and we are building another four airports this year," he added.

Bommai said that investors know very well that Karnataka is the safest place to do business with all the necessary infrastructure and support system.

"We are competing internationally, not at the domestic level. Companies present in the state are with us and very happy and we want them to invest more. Both the state and the entrepreneurs should benefit from our growth story," he added. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.