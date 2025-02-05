  1. Home
  2. ‘Gaza is not for sale’: Americans take to streets after Trump says US will ‘own’ it

‘Gaza is not for sale’: Americans take to streets after Trump says US will ‘own’ it

News Network
February 5, 2025

trumppresident.jpg

Americans have taken to the streets in Washington, D.C., protesting President Donald Trump’s scheme to take "long-term ownership" of the Gaza Strip.

“Gaza Strip is not for sale,” the protesters shouted on the city’s streets on Wednesday.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump had claimed that the United States would oversee clearing up of destroyed buildings, removing of unexploded ordnance, and “resettling” of Palestinians elsewhere.

"The US will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it," he had purported.

‘Deploying American troops to Gaza’

Trump’s announcement came after the Israeli regime failed to realize its objective of forcing Gaza’s entire population to leave for neighboring Egypt, despite taking the coastal sliver under a war of genocide for over 15 months, during which the regime killed way upwards of 61,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Despite offering few details on how the scheme would be implemented, Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians could be sent to "other countries of interest with humanitarian hearts."

He also left open the possibility of deploying American troops in Gaza, stating, "If it’s necessary, we’ll do that."

‘New Riviera’

Trump predicted the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, home to more than two million Palestinians, could become “the Riviera” of the West Asia as he announced his plan to take control of it.

"The Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent," Trump said as he again voiced hopes that Palestinians could be removed from Gaza, and said the United States would redevelop the territory.

‘Recipe for chaos’

The so-called plan, which Trump described as a "long-term ownership position," was met with immediate condemnation from Palestinian groups.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called it a "recipe for chaos and tension in the region" and vowed that "our people in the Gaza Strip will not allow these plans to pass."

The group’s denouncement came amid predictions that the proposal could escalate tensions in the region and spark new waves of resistance across the Palestinian territories and beyond.

Some regional states, including Saudi Arabia, likewise firmly rejected any attempt to displace Palestinians, citing the Palestinian nation’s demand for establishment of their own independent state.

Trump’s comments also drew criticism from various activists and experts. Omar Baddar, a political analyst, slammed the announcement, saying, "He’s essentially declaring the destruction of Palestinian society and the scattering of its people."

American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib called out Trump for "openly calling for ethnic cleansing."

International law experts and human rights organizations have, meanwhile, raised concerns over the legality of Trump's proposal, warning that forced displacement and foreign occupation of Gaza would violate numerous international treaties and conventions.

"This plan disregards the rights of the Palestinian people and sets a dangerous precedent for unilateral land grabs," said Abed Ayoub, executive director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), a US-based civil rights organization.

Netanyahu, however, praised Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had" and suggested that the scheme could "change history."

The ICC-wanted Israeli official’s trip to the US has already conjured up strong denouncement on the part of various regional and international organizations, figures, and groups over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Separately, Trump cast doubt on the stability of a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hamas that is expected to end the genocide.

"The [Israeli] strikes could start tomorrow. There’s not a lot left to strike," he said amid Tel Aviv’s regular violations of the deal.

He also alleged that the “American-led plan” would lead to the war-wracked Palestinian territory’s “transformation.”

Critics, though, have argued that Trump's proposal could be intended to divert attention from ongoing controversies surrounding his administration, while US Senator Chris Murphy has called it a "reckless distraction from domestic issues."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2025

The Union Budget 2025 has brought significant revisions to the income tax structure, aiming to address long-standing demands of middle-class taxpayers, particularly salaried individuals. The newly proposed tax slabs and rebate enhancements are expected to provide substantial relief, making taxation more streamlined and beneficial for the majority.

REVISED INCOME TAX SLABS

The proposed tax slabs under the new regime are as follows:
•    Income up to Rs 4 lakh – Nil
•    Rs 4-8 lakh – 5%
•    Rs 8-12 lakh – 10%
•    Rs 12-16 lakh – 15%
•    Rs 16-20 lakh – 20%
•    Rs 20-24 lakh – 25%
•    Above Rs 24 lakh – 30% (plus applicable cess and surcharge)

Currently, the tax slabs under the new regime are:
•    Income up to Rs 3 lakh – Nil
•    Rs 3-7 lakh – 5%
•    Rs 7-10 lakh – 10%
•    Rs 10-12 lakh – 15%
•    Rs 12-15 lakh – 20%
•    Above Rs 15 lakh – 30%

ENHANCED REBATE UNDER SECTION 87A

The budget proposes an increase in the income cap for availing the rebate under Section 87A from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, while the rebate amount will rise from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. This effectively means that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually (or Rs 1 lakh per month) will not have to pay any income tax under the new regime, excluding special rate income such as capital gains.

Additionally, salaried taxpayers can benefit from the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, pushing the tax-free income threshold to Rs 12.75 lakh.

Recent data suggests that 78% of taxpayers have already transitioned to the new tax regime. With these latest reforms, the government anticipates an even greater shift towards the default new regime.

TDS AND TCS RATE RATIONALISATION

The government has proposed selective rationalisation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates, which include:

•    Senior Citizens’ Interest Income – The tax deduction threshold will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

•    TDS on Rent – The annual exemption cap will rise from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

•    TCS on Foreign Remittances – The threshold cap will increase from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, the higher 20% TDS deduction will now apply only in cases where the PAN is inoperative, ensuring that compliant taxpayers do not face undue deductions. These adjustments are expected to ease compliance burdens for taxpayers.

UPDATED TAX RETURN FILING WINDOW EXTENDED TO 4 YEARS

Currently, taxpayers can file an updated return within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year, provided it results in additional tax payments. The new proposal extends this window to 48 months, offering taxpayers more flexibility to rectify their tax filings and remain compliant.

The Union Budget 2025’s tax reforms reflect a concerted effort to reduce the financial strain on taxpayers while simplifying the taxation process. These changes mark a significant shift in the government's approach to personal taxation, with a clear emphasis on inclusivity and fairness.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 2,2025

indianwomenchamps.jpg

Opener Gongadi Trisha scored 44 as India defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the final match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Chasing only 83 runs, India did not face much difficulty as they lost just one wicket and went across the line in just 11.2 overs.

Earlier, contributions from the entire bowling unit helped India bundled out South Africa for 82 in 20 overs in the final of Women's U19 T20 World Cup on Sunday in Kuala Lumpur.

Asked to bowl first, India made immediate impact with back-to-back wickets. With this, India lifted their second consecutive U19 Women's World Cup title.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 3,2025

Mandya: An eight-year-old girl has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by two boys inside the washroom of her school in Mandya district of Karnataka, police said on Monday.

The incident was alleged to have occurred on January 31. However, the complaint came to light on Sunday when the girl's mother approached the police, they said.

Citing her statement, a senior police officer said that the class two student of a government school has alleged that two boys allegedly took her to the washroom where they threatened her to remove clothes and thereafter thrashed her with a stick. They also beat her on her private parts.

One of the boys she identified is her classmate while another is from a higher class, he said.

The girl alleged that the accused students threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone but later she confided in her mother, he added.

Based on the statement of the girl, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against the two boys and an investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and verify facts, said Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi.

As part of the investigation, police are also reviewing the CCTV footage from the school premises.
However, the medical examination report of the girl did not reveal any such injury on private parts, police said, adding that statements of the boys will be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly.

"We are currently investigating the case and are verifying details given by the girl in her statement. There are some inconsistencies in her account," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra condemned the incident on social media platform X alleging that law and order in the state had completely deteriorated with cases of rape of minors, assault on women and daylight robberies being reported in the state.

He demanded that strict action be taken against the perpetrators.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.