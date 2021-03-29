Giant container ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal finally floats

  1. Home
Agencies
March 29, 2021

evergreen.jpg

Nearly a week after a giant cargo ship—Ever Given remained stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, salvage teams have finally succeeded in freeing it from the busiest waterway in the world, said a report. The Ever Given is 400m-long (1,312ft) and weighs 200,000 tonnes, with a maximum capacity of 20,000 containers. It is currently carrying 18,300 containers. 

A Bloomberg report said, “While the ship is floating again, it wasn’t immediately clear how soon the waterway would be open to traffic, or how long it will take to clear the logjam of more than 450 ships stuck, waiting and en route to the Suez that have identified it as their next destination.” Also Read - Dia Mirza 'Makes Memories' With Vaibhav Rekhi And Daughter Samaira in Stunning Pics From Maldives

A large container ship, ‘Ever Given’ remains stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal, the busiest waterway in the world. The ship which is is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall, a vessel named the ‘Ever Given’, ran aground after strong winds and a sandstorm caused low visibility and poor navigation, the Suez Canal Authority said in a statement. The ship was en route to the Dutch point of Rotterdam when it was knocked off course, CNN reported. Also Read - Banke Bihari, Mathura to Shiva Temple in Ujjain: Here's How India is Celebrating Holi

The Suez Canal accounts for about 30 per cent of global container ship traffic each day. The report said if the Ever Given isn’t freed soon, the logjam could impact the oil market, shipping and container rates, leading to a rise in the cost of everyday goods.

BBC reported that a giant container ship remains stuck across Egypt’s Suez Canal after attempts to dislodge it on Saturday’s high tide failed.

Canal officials said, however, that some progress had been made, and that they hoped the ship could be afloat again by Sunday evening.

The Ever Given has been wedged in the canal — one of the world’s busiest trade routes — since Tuesday, BBC said. More than 300 ships are stuck on either side of the blockage. Some vessels have had to reroute around Africa.

On why the Suez Canal is so important, BBC said about 12 per cent of global trade passes through the 193 km (120-mile) canal, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea and provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

An alternative route, around the Cape of Good Hope on the southern tip of Africa, can take two weeks longer.

According to data from Lloyd’s List, the blockage is holding up an estimated $9.6 billion of goods each day — or $400m an hour.

BBC reported that on Saturday about 20,000 tonnes of sand was dredged, and 14 tugboats pulled and pushed the Ever Given in order to try to dislodge it.

Although strong tides and winds complicated efforts to free the ship, the tugboats managed to move it 30 degrees in two directions.

General Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said that water had started running underneath the vessel.

“We expect that at any time the ship could slide and move from the spot it is in,” he told a press conference.

Initial reports said the 400m-long (1,300ft), 200,000-tonne vessel ran aground due to high winds and a sandstorm that affected visibility.

However, Rabie said weather conditions were “not the main reasons” for the ship’s grounding.

“There may have been technical or human errors,” he told reporters, without giving details. “All of these factors will become apparent in the investigation”, BBC reported.

The Ever Given is operated by the Taiwanese firm Evergreen Marine and owned by Shoei Kisen of Japan. Yukito Higaki, president of Shoei Kisen, said on Friday that the ship did not appear to be damaged.

BBC said if digging the sand away and pulling the ship with tugs fails to move it, Rabie said rescue teams might have to remove some containers.

John Denholm, president of the UK Chamber of Shipping, earlier told the BBC that transferring the cargo to another vessel or the canal bank would involve bringing in specialist equipment, including a crane that would need to stretch more than 60m (200ft) high.

“If we go through the lightering process, I suspect we’re talking weeks,” he said.

March 15,2021

DKS-SRK.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 15:  Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar today met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar amid talks that the actor’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar would join the party. 

Shivarajkumar held talks with Shivakumar at the latter's Sadashivanagar residence. 

Shivakumar declined to reveal the contents of their meeting. “I have the highest respect for (Shivarajkumar’s) family. That family is an asset to the state and the nation. We have a personal relationship,” Shivakumar said. 

Asked about Geetha joining the party, Shivakumar did not say anything concrete. “Wait and see,” he said. “I can’t speak on her behalf.” 

Geetha is the daughter of the former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga as a JD(S) candidate. 

Last week, Geetha’s brother Madhu Bangarappa decided to leave the JD(S) and join the Congress. “You can consider Geetha as a part of the Congress,” Madhu had said. 

News Network
March 15,2021

Mumbai, Mar 15: Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze’s brother Sudharm Waze today filed a habeas corpus petition before Bombay high court, alleging that former’s arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is illegal.

He alleged that super cop Waze was “made a scapegoat by certain political powers’’ by using Vimla Hiren, widow of Mansukh Hiren whose whose body was found is Kalwa creek days after his Scorpio was found parked suspiciously late night outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month.

Waze alleged that by the “illegal arrest’’ the agency intends to “target someone else.’’

His petition alleged that the acts of NIA “make it evident that they are acting with malafide intentions and ulterior motives only so as to tarnish the name, image and reputation of the Petitioner's brother for reasons best known to them.”

The NIA arrested Waze in connection with a “suspected offence’’ of a “suspicious four-wheeler parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai opposite Shikhar Kunj building’’ from which “a threatening note and 20 sticks of gelatin were recovered.’’ The information, said the NIA, was received from a security officer of Antilla, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, about the suspiciously parked vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio. It was later seized.

The habeas corpus (produce the body) is a plea to direct NIA to produce Waze before the HC and set him free.

The petition says that a FIR by Vimla Hiren, registered by the anti terrorism squad (ATS) Mumbai on March 7 against unknown persons made “false, frivolous and concocted allegations’’ against Sachin Waze, blaming him “baselessly’’ for Hiren’s death. It said, “surprisingly the very next day, on March 8, an FIR’’ was registered by the NIA, Mumbai against unknown persons.

The petition says after Hiren’s FIR the “entire media fraternity and society started targeting’’ Waze as “they wanted a scapegoat to pin this entire conspiracy on.’’

The NIA special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves had on Sunday sought Waze’s remand after citing three witness statements which were for the Judge’s eyes only.

Waze’s counsel Sudeep Pasbola had argued that the Remand application was bereft of any allegations against the arrested cop and neither was he named in the FIR.

On Monday, Waze’s advocate Sunny Punamiya in the petition before the HC said the points seeking to made are that Waze “has been wrongfully arrested without any 41(A) notice, without providing the copy of the FIR, without explaining the reasons of arrest, without informing the Petitioner and many other lapses which is an absolute violation of the provisions laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 and innumerable judgements passed by the Supreme Court.’’

“The haste in which the Petitioner's brother was arrested clearly shows some ulterior motives and huge political influence and interference with the sole intent to use the Petitioner's brother as a scapegoat to further certain political agendas of some big interested parties. The Petitioner's fundamental rights have been severely violated and the Petitioner fears for brothers’ life and limb as the Respondent officers can go to any extent to extract an illegal and false confession from the Petitioner's brother. The Petitioner's brother had even sent a whatsapp message to his near and dear ones right before his arrest that he may be trapped by his fellow officers and this time he may not survive this ordeal,’’ said the petition.

The petition said, his brother “is being subjected to wrongful and illegal detention and is being held in custody.’’ He questioned the NIA and alleged the agency was “willfully and intentionally disobeying the due process of law’’ and “acting arbitrarily’’ to “jeopardize the legitimate and legal rights of the Petitioner's brother without providing sufficient cause.”

It said Waze has no intention of absconding and had cooperated with the NIA who interrogated for 10 hours before his arrest.

Waze has been a police officer with Mumbai police for the last 17 years and is “a respectable and law abiding citizen of India and is wrongfully arrested by the NIA on March 13.’’ and now in its custody.

On Sunday too, Pasbola had sought a copy of the remand plea and raised objections to the “illegal” arrest invoking provision of section 45(2) of Criminal Procedure Code which provides the state to protect its forces engaged in maintaining public order from arrest for official actions. The special Trial court is to hear these applications on Monday evening.

Agencies
March 16,2021

India has told the UN Security Council that the humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, calls for relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria, saying the international community must act with a “sense of urgency” to help the Syrian people.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said this on Monday while addressing the Security Council briefing on Syria.

“The 10-year long Syrian conflict has brought untold suffering to the Syrian people. The Covid-19 pandemic has further compounded the situation, posing serious challenges to the fragile health infrastructure. There is an urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicisation, and any preconditions,” Tirumurti said.

He emphasised that the humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, “calls for relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria. The international community must act with a sense of urgency to help the Syrian people.”

He voiced conviction that all efforts towards improving the humanitarian situation in Syria will positively impact the political track as well and called upon the wider UN system, in particular the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, to prioritise the vaccination programme in Syria, including through the COVAX initiative.

Tirumurti described it as “disheartening” that the conflict in Syria marks 10 years, peace and stability, unfortunately, remain elusive to the country and its people.

The political transition in Syria facilitated by the UN is not the only process presently underway and the five rounds of meetings of the drafting body of the Syrian constitutional committee have resulted in very little progress. “External influence is also adversely impacting the process,” he said.

“The situation on the ground does not present an optimistic picture either. It will be unrealistic to expect any dramatic outcomes in the near future, unless the international community takes decisive collective steps in the right direction,” he said, adding that if there is seriousness about achieving progress, there is need to have greater convergence of views and act to strengthen the hands of the Special Envoy Geir Pedersen.

Constructive international diplomacy is the need of the hour to bridge existing divides by focusing on mutual and reciprocal steps, he said.

In late December last year, UN human rights expert Alena Douhan had called on the US to remove unilateral sanctions against Syria, saying the sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act may “exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in the course of Covid-19 pandemic, and put the Syrian people at even greater risk of human rights violations.”

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, also known as the Caesar Act, contains the most wide-ranging US sanctions ever applied against Syria, a UN Human Rights statement had said.

It added that the broad sweep of the US sanctions law that went into effect in June last year could target any foreigner helping in reconstruction of the conflict-ridden country, and even employees of foreign companies and humanitarian operators helping rebuild Syria.

In remarks to the press following the briefing to the Council, Pedersen said the Syrian conflict has now lasted for the same period as the First World War and the Second World War and the Syrian people must feel that they are really trapped in an endless conflict.

While there is a way forward, there is a need to find a way around the “you first” syndrome that has dominated much of the diplomacy around Syria for the last decade, he said.

“Right now, there are what I call ‘demands on all sides’ – but little movement on any side. And this dynamic has to change,” Pedersen said, adding that what is needed at the moment is to identify with realism and precision and implement in parallel mutual and reciprocal steps from Syrian and international players.

“All players – including the Syrian government and opposition, and key international players – would need to be ready to identify not only what they realistically hope to achieve, but what they can put on the table,” he said.

Tirumurti reiterated that delinking humanitarian and developmental work with progress on the political track will help in creating a conducive environment of trust and confidence.

He further noted that the Syrian conflict and involvement of external actors has contributed to the growth of terrorism in Syria and in its neighbouring countries, an issue that has been reiterated in the latest report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL.

“We express our serious concern with the increased presence and terrorist activity of ‘Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ and other affiliated terrorist groups that pose a threat to civilians inside and outside the Idlib de-escalation area,” he said.

“India firmly believes that long-term security and stability in this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process” in line with relevant UNSC resolution.

India has extended developmental assistance and human resource development support to Syria regularly, including lines of credits for developmental projects and supply of medicine and food. 

