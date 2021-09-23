  1. Home
  Global superpowers agree at UN to press Taliban to form more inclusive govt

Global superpowers agree at UN to press Taliban to form more inclusive govt

News Network
September 23, 2021

The five permanent UN Security Council members found common ground Wednesday on Afghanistan with officials saying all the powers would press the Taliban to be more inclusive after their military takeover.

China and Russia have described last month's Taliban victory as a defeat for the United States and moved to work with the insurgents, but no country has moved to recognise a government that includes international pariahs.

The Security Council powers all want "a peaceful and stable Afghanistan where humanitarian aid can be distributed without problems and without discrimination," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after the meeting during the annual General Assembly.

They seek "an Afghanistan where the rights of women and girls are respected, an Afghanistan that is not a sanctuary for terrorism, an Afghanistan with an inclusive government representing all sections of the population," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Russia met in person while their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi joined them virtually for the talks of just over an hour.

A US official described the meeting called by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as "constructive" and with "a lot of convergence," including hopes that the Taliban respect the rights of women and girls.

"I don't think anybody is satisfied with the composition of this interim government, including the Chinese," the official said.

Speaking to AFP before the meeting, China's ambassador to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, agreed that the five powers all wanted an inclusive government.

"Unity is everywhere," he said.

China has previously criticised the United States for freezing billions of dollars in Afghan assets.

But Beijing is also keen for the neighboring nation not to be a base for outside extremist groups.

Afghanistan was also the subject of virtual talks by the Group of 20 major economies that included the participation of several other nations including Qatar, the hub for Taliban diplomacy.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, addressing the G20, renewed concern about the Islamists' caretaker government which includes no non-Taliban and no women but has ministers blacklisted by the United Nations on terrorism allegations.

"The announcement of a non-inclusive government was a tactical mistake by the Taliban, as it will make it harder for us to engage with them," Maas said.

"It is important that they hear this from all of us. And we should also speak with one voice when it comes to the basic political parameters and benchmarks for any future engagement with them."

The Taliban have requested to speak at the UN General Assembly but the United States, which sits on the credentialing committee, has made clear that no decision will be made before the summit ends early next week. 

News Network
September 12,2021

Israeli warplanes have carried out new airstrikes against the Gaza Strip as the Tel Aviv regime continues with its acts of aggression against the besieged Palestinian enclave. 

They launched a number of missiles at a site near al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central district of Deir al-Balah early Sunday, Palestine's Safa news agency said, citing local sources.

Israeli helicopter gunships also attacked a site west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli warplanes bombed a site on the coastal road west of Rafah.

Palestinian sources in Gaza said the overnight strikes damaged homes and other buildings in the targeted areas. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Israeli military, for its part, claimed in a statement that its aircraft targeted an underground rocket production workshop belonging to Hamas resistance movement, as well as a weapons storage site, a training facility, and a tunnel. 

The statement alleged that the strikes were conducted after two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli-occupied territories earlier in the day.  

Early Saturday, Israel carried out several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian resistance fighters reportedly fired a rocket at the occupied territories in response to a new crackdown on prisoners.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007 when Hamas took control of the coastal enclave.  

The siege has inflicted severe hardship on residents. The poverty rate among Gaza’s population has reached 53 percent, while “extreme poverty” stands at 33.8 percent, according to statistics by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

About 68 percent of families do not have enough to eat, while 80 percent of Gazans are dependent on aid. The area’s unemployment rate stands at 45.1 percent, according to PCBS.

News Network
September 15,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 15: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the state government is ready to have a debate on NEP 2020 with an open mind and nobody should get anxious about it.

"The government is ready to deliberate on the New Education Policy (NEP) with an open mind. We will make students understand that NEP is a revolutionary step and good for the future of the youth. Therefore, nobody should be anxious about NEP," he told reporters after paying tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's statue on the occasion of Engineers's Day celebrations.

He was replying to a query on police lathicharge on students protesting against NEP on Tuesday. Campus Front of India (CFI) had spearheaded the protest.

The police lathicharge the students after they started to march onto the middle of the road that resulted in heavy traffic jam at ever-busy road leading to Majestic.

The students were carrying placards conveying the message that the NEP breaks the unity in diversity and encourages commercialisation of education.

Taking to Twitter today, former chief minister Siddaramaiah condemned the lathicharge on students and demanded an apology from Bommai.

"I condemn the lathicharge on students in Bengaluru for protesting against the implementation of New National Education Policy. Basavaraj Bommai should immediately withdraw NEP and apologise to the students," he tweeted.

The NEP was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government last August.

According to the PM, the NEP promises to provide students various avenues to upskill and train themselves for jobs and vocations in India.

It also promises to teach students coding in schools from Class 6 onwards to equip them with the skills required to succeed in the 21st century.

The new policy also gives students the flexibility to choose subjects from both Science and Humanities, which will bring the Indian education system on par with the rest of the world.

It also ensures that students grasp at least one vocational skill by the end of their education so that they are job ready in the market.

News Network
September 21,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 21: In associated cognition by the Military Intelligence and Karnataka Police a spy, who was moving for Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), was arrested on Monday in Karnataka’s capital.

The accused has been identified arsenic Jitendra Singh from Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to constabulary sources.

Accused spy Jitendra Singh took the videos and photos of Army bases, firing ranges and question of the Indian Army and sent them to the ISI agents, sources said.

The accused wore an Indian Army azygous portion taking pictures and videos. After sending the videos, photos and dependable messages, helium would delete each of them. However, the constabulary officers person managed to retrieve each the deleted messages, sources said.

Jitendra Singh by an ISI agent. The cause struck a relationship with Singh arsenic helium had enactment up a representation of him successful service uniform.

Sources further said helium came successful interaction with ISI successful 2016. After saccharine talks for years, helium was asked to nonstop videos, photos and different accusation successful instrumentality for a immense sum of money. The accused agreed and carried their orders. He was paid digitally from antithetic accounts, sources add.

The Military Intelligence, aft noticing the connection connected Facebook betwixt Jitendra Singh and Neha, started monitoring the accounts. The relationship of Neha showed the IP code of Karachi successful Pakistan.

Jitendra had shifted to Bengaluru astir 2 months ago. Here helium posed arsenic a footpath cloth merchant who sold apparel to shopkeepers successful Jolly Mohalla of Cottonpet, sources added.

The Military Intelligence sleuths and Karnataka Police City Crime Branch (CCB) constabulary picked him up successful associated operation. 

