  2. India evacuates Kabul embassy staff; special flight bringing NRIs from Afghan

August 17, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 17: Amid escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, India has evacuated its embassy staff in Kabul in a special Air Force flight.

"In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately (sic)," Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, Ministry Of External Affairs, tweeted this morning.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst political crisis in two decades as Taliban returned to power on Sunday evening, months after the US withdrawal of troops from the South Asian country. Shocking visuals showed the terrorists inside the Presidential Palace, shortly after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. 

Tragic scenes from Kabul Airport on Monday captured the plight of locals as wells as foreigners stuck in the country. A video that has caught global attention shows three persons falling to death from a plane as they try to escape the Taliban rule. 

The evacuation operation resumed this morning at Kabul airport after Monday's mayhem. 

In a late-night tweet, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said he "discussed" latest developments in Afghanistan with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and "underlined the urgency of restoring airport operations in Kabul". 

India has also announced a new category of electronic visa - "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" - to fast-track applications from Afghans who wish to leave the Taliban-controlled country.

August 14,2021

Allahabad, Aug 14: In a significant judgement, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has said that slaughtering a cow inside one's house cannot be considered to be an act of breach of public order.

A division bench comprising Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Saroj Yadav made the observation while quashing the detention of three men under the National Security Act (NSA) on charges of cow slaughter. "Cutting cow beef in pieces in the secrecy of his own house can at best be described as a matter affecting law and order and not public order,'' the court said in its order delivered a few days back.

''The petitioners and co-accused were mutely arrested when they were found cutting beef in the wee hours of the morning in the house of the petitioners... We also do not know whether the cause was poverty, lack of employment or hunger, which may have compelled the petitioners and the other co-accused to take such a step... It is thus, a matter of quality and degree whether the act has been done in the public gaze and in an aggressive manner with scant regard to the sentiments of the other community or whether it has been done in a concealed manner, which can resolve the question whether the case is one involving public order, or is only a matter affecting law and order,'' it said.

Citing a Supreme Court judgement in a case, the bench also said that it could not be inferred from a solitary incident that the petitioners would repeat the act. "The apex court has held that it is possible for the detaining authority to assume that the accused could repeat the action, but for reaching that conclusion there must be some material and circumstances on record, to justify such a conclusion... in the instant case there was no material for reaching the conclusion that the petitioners/detenues would repeat the activity in future,'' the court said.

The police had arrested Parvez, Irfan and Rahamatullah after they were found to be cutting beef inside their house at Biswan in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, about 90 kilometres from here last year. The district administration later slapped the NSA on them stating that their act threatened public order and that there was a possibility that they would repeat the act if released. 

August 9,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has decided to visit all the border districts of the state including Dakshina Kannada that have more Covid-19 cases and review the situation there in the days to come.

"I will be traveling in Mysuru district today. I will have a discussion with officials on the Covid situation there. In the same way I have decided to visit all the border districts, where there are more Covid cases," he said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of his trip to Mysuru, Bommai said he will also visit Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region.

Concerned over the spread of the virus from the neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has announced weekend curfew in all districts bordering the two states.

Those districts that are bordering Maharashtra where weekend curfew is being imposed are- Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi-, similarly those districts bordering Kerala are- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara.

The Chief Minister who had reviewed the Covid situation on Friday had announced certain containment measures according to which the government had advanced the night curfew across the state by an hour, from 9 PM till 5 AM everyday, instead of 10 PM to 5 AM earlier.

He has also deputed Ministers to each district in the state, and has asked them to visit and personally monitor the situation there.

August 11,2021

Kasaragod, Aug 11: Ending a nine-month-long escape from the law, the Fashion Gold Jewellery cheating case accused Pookoya Thangal has surrendered before the Magistrate court in Hosdurg near here on Wednesday.

Thangal is the Managing Director of the group and religious leader of Kasaragod.

Earlier, the crime branch police which is investigating the case had arrested the Indian Union Muslum League (IUML) leader and Manjeswaran MLA, M C Kamarudheen, on November 7 last year, in connection with the case.

The MLA is the chairman of Fashion Gold Jewellery Group which is alleged to have cheated hundreds of investors of the group amounting to over 100 crores.

Partners of the group include Muslim scholar Pookoya Thangal.

More than 100 cheating cases have been registered under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with cheating and dishonesty, in many police stations in Kasaragod and Kannur districts.

It was the trust people had in the league leader and religious scholar that people including league supporters had invested in the group.

Police sources said the group had sold properties and reinvested elsewhere.

Pookoya Thangal has been remanded to judicial custody.

