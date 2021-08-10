  1. Home
  India urges its nationals to leave Afghanistan on Mazar-e-Sharif-New Delhi flight today (Aug 10)

India urges its nationals to leave Afghanistan on Mazar-e-Sharif-New Delhi flight today (Aug 10)

News Network
August 10, 2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: With the Afghan government locked in a violent clash with the Taliban, there has been a surge in human rights violations recently. 

Numerous civilian deaths as well as the destruction of mosques and incidents involving the assault of women have dominated news headline, with several nations urging citizens to leave the country.

On Tuesday, the Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif took to Twitter announcing an upcoming flight to New Delhi. 

"Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the official handle added.

Those wishing to leave by the flight will have to share their full names, passport number and date of expiry with the Mazar-e-Sharif Consulate. The tweet also provided two numbers where Indian Indians desiring to leave could sent the details via WhatsApp: 0785891303 and 0785891301.

News Network
August 10,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Basavaraj Bommai administration on Tuesday banned the practice of giving gifts and memorabilia during government events. As an alternative, Kannada books can be given. 

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar issued a circular on this following an order by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

During the day, Bommai refused to accept a bouquet at a review meeting with senior police officers, calling it “unnecessary expenditure”. He said the practice of giving gifts in the name of protocol should be done away with. 

Accordingly, Kumar’s circular asks all department heads and government undertakings to comply with Bommai’s instruction without fail. 

“It is hereby directed that any form of gifts, bouquets, garlands, cockades, fruit baskets, shawls and memorabilia should not be given at events and meetings conducted by the state government and government-run institutions,” Kumar stated. 

On August 6, after he was sworn-in, Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar made an appeal asking people to not give him gifts. 

He asked for Kannada books that he could donate to a library in his Karkala constituency. He is said to have received hundreds of books in response.

News Network
July 30,2021

New Delhi, July 30: India once again extended the ban on international flights until August 31, 2021, midnight in a circular issued by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, July 30, 2021. 

The decision comes amid the threat of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the emergence of the Delta variant of the virus in several countries. 

The earlier deadline of the ban on international commercial flights to and from India was July 31, 2021, which has now been further extended.   

The DGCA, in its latest circular, said the ban shall remain in place till 2359 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST) of August 31, 2021. However, it shall not apply to cargo flights and those approved by the regulatory body. 

"This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. However. International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis" the circular noted. 

News Network
July 30,2021

mo.jpg

Bengaluru, July 30: New Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday and held talks for nearly an hour.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister, met Modi at his residence.

Earlier during the day, Bommai called on Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

He also hosted a lunch for MPs from the state at Hotel Ashoka.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday, following B S Yediyurappa's resignation, took oath as the chief minister on Wednesday.

