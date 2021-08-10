India urges its nationals to leave Afghanistan on Mazar-e-Sharif-New Delhi flight today (Aug 10)

New Delhi, Aug 10: With the Afghan government locked in a violent clash with the Taliban, there has been a surge in human rights violations recently.

Numerous civilian deaths as well as the destruction of mosques and incidents involving the assault of women have dominated news headline, with several nations urging citizens to leave the country.

On Tuesday, the Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif took to Twitter announcing an upcoming flight to New Delhi.

"Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the official handle added.

Those wishing to leave by the flight will have to share their full names, passport number and date of expiry with the Mazar-e-Sharif Consulate. The tweet also provided two numbers where Indian Indians desiring to leave could sent the details via WhatsApp: 0785891303 and 0785891301.