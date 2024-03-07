  1. Home
  Iran confiscates US oil cargo in Persian Gulf over lawsuit filed by patients with skin disease

Iran confiscates US oil cargo in Persian Gulf over lawsuit filed by patients with skin disease

News Network
March 7, 2024

cargo.jpg

Iran has seized a US oil cargo over a lawsuit filed by patients with a rare skin disease, whose lives are at risk due to inhumane US sanctions.

The US oil cargo was carried by the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet in the Persian Gulf.

Reports said the confiscation took place upon a court ruling in favor of the patients afflicted with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) or butterfly patients.

In their compliant, the EB patients, who are characterized by extreme fragility of the skin and mechanically induced blistering, claimed damages against the US.

They said that the Western sanctions, especially those by the US, have prevented a Swedish company from selling medicines to Iran and caused severe physical and mental harm to them.

The United States reinstated its sanctions against Iran in May 2018 after leaving a United Nations-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and five other countries.

Since then, Mölnlycke Health Care, a Swedish medical device company headquartered in Gothenburg, has stopped selling pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including special bandages for EB patients, to Iranian companies, citing the unilateral US sanctions.

The move has deprived EB patients of essential medical items, killed many of them, and inflicted serious physical injuries such as amputation to some of the patients.

News Network
March 1,2024

gazaaide.jpg

A far-right Israeli minister has hailed the regime's soldiers who killed more than 100 Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a Gazan mob that tried to harm them,” Itamar Ben-Gvir, the so-called “national security” minister, said in a statement on Thursday.

He also reiterated his demand to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, claiming that it “endangers” Israeli soldiers.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid near al-Nabulsi roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least 112 people and injuring hundreds of others.

The latest massacre of Palestinians by Israeli forces has been met with strong condemnation from different states and international organizations. 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani slammed the "barbaric attack", noting that "The shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of human rights in the United States and  Europe."

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 30,035 Palestinians and injured 70,457 others.

The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

News Network
February 27,2024

udupicricket.jpg

All-rounders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande on Tuesday broke a 1946 record after scoring centuries batting at No 10 and No 11 in the same innings.

During the quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground in Mumbai, Kotian and Deshpande formed the second-highest partnership for the tenth wicket in the history of the Ranji Trophy. 

They joined an elite list, becoming only the second pair in First-Class cricket history to achieve centuries while batting at No. 10 and No. 11 in the same innings, following Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee's accomplishment in 1946 during a match between Surrey and Indians at the Oval.

Although their partnership of 232 runs fell just shy of the record set by Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh for Delhi against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season, who made 233 runs, it was nonetheless a remarkable achievement.

Batting together in Mumbai's second innings with an overnight score of 337/9, Kotian reached his century in 115 deliveries, while Deshpande followed suit with a remarkable century off 112 balls, becoming Mumbai's first number 11 player to achieve this milestone.

Deshpande's innings concluded at 123 runs, dismissed by Ninad Rathva, as Mumbai amassed a formidable total of 569 runs, setting Baroda a daunting target of 606 runs.

Udupi origin

Tanush Kotian’s parents Karunakar Kotian and Mallika Kotian hail from Pangala in Udupi district of coastal Karnataka. However, Tanush was born and brought up in Mumbai’s in Chembur as his parents had migrated to Maharashtra. 

News Network
February 27,2024

RSpolls.jpg

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka won three seats and the BJP one in the Rajya Sabha elections in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Those who were elected to the Upper House are Ajay Maken, G C Chandrasekhar and Syed Naseer Hussain, all belonging to the Congress, and Narayansa K Bhandage of the BJP.

Five candidates were in the fray for the four seats in the elections, including JD(S) contestant D Kupendra Reddy.

The elections were marred by cross-voting. While one of the BJP MLAs, S T Somashekar, voted for the Congress's Maken, the other, A Shivaram Hebbar, abstained.

