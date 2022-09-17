  1. Home
  2. Iran’s supreme leader gravely ill; cancels all public appearances

September 17, 2022

Tehran, Sept 17: Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, canceled all meetings and public appearances last week after falling gravely ill and is currently on bed rest under observation by a team of doctors, according to four people familiar with his health situation.

Ayatollah Khamenei, 83, had surgery sometime last week for bowel obstruction after suffering extreme stomach pains and high fever, one of the people said. The four people, two of whom are based in Iran, including one who has close ties with the country’s Revolutionary Guard, requested anonymity for discussing a sensitive issue such as Ayatollah Khamenei’s health.

Ayatollah Khamenei underwent the surgery at a clinic set up at his home and office complex and is being monitored around the clock by a team of doctors, the person familiar with the operation said. Ayatollah Khamenei’s condition was considered critical last week but has improved, and he is currently resting, the person said. His doctors remain concerned that he is too weak to even sit up in bed.

As supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei wields huge authority in Iran and would be the final arbiter on issues such as the nuclear deal that is currently being negotiated with the United States. A former president of Iran and protege of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the revolution that led to the creation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, Ayatollah Khamenei assumed the position of the country’s top religious, political and military authority in 1989.

Tasnim news agency, affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, posted a brief item Friday saying Ayatollah Khamenei will attend a religious ceremony with university students Saturday. But it wasn’t clear if it would take place, given his health.

Ayatollah Khamenei traveled to the religious city of Mashhad about two weeks ago to perform a ritual known as dust cleaning at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad. He went into a secluded area of the shrine, cleaned it and placed his head on a tombstone in a sign of prayer and submission. A photo of him at the shrine was published by Iranian media.

He told the people traveling with him that it might be his last time at the shrine, given his age, according to one of the four people, who was familiar with the details of his trip. He got sick soon after arriving back in Tehran, and his situation deteriorated over the past week, the person said.

His office canceled all meetings last week and also an important annual meeting with the Assembly of Experts — the body that will decide his replacement once he dies — on September 6 because he was too ill to sit up, according to the four people familiar with his health condition.

A member of the Assembly of Experts, Hashem Hashemzadeh Harissi, told an Iranian newspaper that “in this round, unlike previous rounds, the members of the Assembly of Experts did not meet with the supreme leader” because it would “be a heavy burden on him.”

Although Ayatollah Khamenei’s situation prompted some speculation in Iran and among opposition groups outside the country in recent days that he had died, the country’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, traveled to Uzbekistan for a regional security meeting, and analysts said he would probably have canceled his trip if the ayatollah’s life had been in danger. Raisi is also scheduled to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he will be speaking Wednesday.

Iran usually does not comment publicly on Ayatollah Khamenei’s health. But in 2014, he underwent prostate surgery, and his recovery was widely covered in the official media.

Iran’s UN mission in New York said it could not immediately comment without getting approval from Tehran.

September 13,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 13: In a first for the state, the Karnataka government has announced reservation for 'male third gender' in recruitment to the state armed forces.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said the process to recruit constables to fill 3,484 posts in the Karnataka Armed Forces has started.

"For the first time in the state, 79 posts have been reserved for the 'male third gender'," he said.

Transgender activists hailed the move. "I welcome the decision," Karnataka 'Rajyotsava' awardee Akkai Padmashali, a transgender and founder of 'Ondede' which works for transgenders' welfare, said.

The queer activist said the announcement is "a mainstreaming of the third gender" but added "there is no third gender called 'Male Third Gender'."

"What I understand from their (government) point of view is that probably, they are referring to the 'female to male transformed transgender man'," Padmashali said.

Minister Jnanendra said of the total vacancies, 420 posts have been reserved for candidates from 'Kalyana Karnataka' region or the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region, with 11 of them for the 'male third gender'.

For the rest of Karnataka, recruitment will be held to 3,064 posts, of which 68 are reserved for the 'male transgender', Jnanendra said.

He said the recruitment will take place in a "most transparent manner", and the last date for submitting the form online is October 31.

Regarding the plight of transgenders, Padmashali said: "Even if someone wants to go to the police department, then it requires certain qualifications. Here most of us transgenders are illiterate and school dropouts -- not even passed 10th standard, forget the (college) degree. There are so many nuances behind it."

There is also a need to understand various "cultural identities and diversity of existence" within the transgender community such as 'Jogappa', 'Marla', 'Jogta', 'Shakti', and 'Akka', Padmashali pointed out.

The activist also appealed to the government to undertake an 'immediate survey' to understand the community better and set up a 'Transgender Welfare Board' to promote their well-being. 

Agencies
September 5,2022

Mumbai, Sept 5: Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in the car crash on Sunday were not wearing seat belts as per the preliminary probe, a police officer said, adding over-speeding and the "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Prima facie, the luxury car was speeding. It covered 20 km of distance in just 9 minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in the Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai.

The car hit a road divider on the bridge on the Surya river, killing Mistry (54) and Jahangir Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck at 2:30 PM. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55). She and her husband were seriously injured in the accident.

This shows the Mercedes car covered 20 km of distance (from the cheek post) in just 9 minutes, the officer said, adding that the accident occurred at 2.30 pm on the bridge on the Surya river.

Mistry and Jahangir Pandole were in the back seats. Darius was in the front seat with Anahita, who was at the wheel, police had said. An eye-witness had said that a woman was driving the car and tried to overtake another vehicle from the left side, but lost control and crashed into the road divider.

The bodies of Mistry and Jahangir Pandole have been sent to state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai for postmortem, the officer said.

Anahita Pandole and her husband Darius Pandole (60) were seriously injured in the accident. They are being shifted to a Mumbai hospital by road from Vapi in Gujarat on Sunday late night, the officer added. 

News Network
September 5,2022

Belagavi, Sept 5: A Lingayat swamiji has ended his life by hanging in the premises of the mutt at Negiongal village in Bailhongal taluk of Belagavi district. The incident came to the fore on Monday.

He has been identified as Basavsiddhling Mahaswamiji of Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt, Neginhal. He was found hanging in his room on the premises of mutt.

Bailhongal police rushed to the spot and were investigating.

The reason behind such an extreme step was yet to be known. In a death note, the seer has clarified that no one is responsible for his extreme step. 

According to sources, he was deeply depressed and saddened after the alleged Murugha Mutt sex scam came to light recently.

