Israel Bombed World's Largest Gas Field in Iran: World Can’t Ignore It!

In a significant and highly provocative escalation, Israel launched a direct airstrike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas reserve in the world. The strike hit Phase 14 of the offshore site, sparking a fire and forcing Iran to suspend production of 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

This is believed to be the first direct Israeli strike on Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure, marking a sharp departure from previous attacks that primarily targeted military and nuclear facilities. The global implications of such a move are potentially severe, as the strike puts shared and strategic energy assets in the Persian Gulf in direct danger.

What Is South Pars and Why Is It So Important?

South Pars, located off the coast of Bushehr Province, is shared between Iran and Qatar (which calls its section the North Field). Together, this reservoir is the world’s largest source of natural gas.

Iran relies on South Pars for over 65 percent of its domestic gas consumption, which powers electricity generation, heating, and the petrochemical sector. While sanctions have limited Iran’s exports, countries like Iraq still receive Iranian gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar's portion of the same field helps supply Europe and Asia with 77 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year. It is developed with the backing of energy giants such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

A direct strike on such an asset threatens not just Iran but the entire region's stability, raising alarm about the possibility of attacks on other energy hubs.

Has Israel Crossed a Red Line?

Energy experts and geopolitical analysts suggest this strike represents a strategic shift.

“This is probably the most significant attack on energy infrastructure since Abqaiq,” said Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy, referring to the 2019 drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that sent shockwaves through global markets.

The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure adds a new, dangerous dimension to the conflict, signaling that economic warfare is now part of the confrontation. With South Pars located near the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 21 percent of global LNG exports and 14 million barrels of oil daily—any escalation could have worldwide consequences.

Global Energy at Risk

Though South Pars primarily serves Iran’s domestic market, the potential for broader fallout is significant. Escalation could lead to retaliatory attacks on other vital infrastructure, including Qatar’s LNG terminals and Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Oil prices surged up to 14 percent, settling near $73 per barrel, amid fears of a broader energy crisis. With OPEC’s third-largest producer under attack, the possibility of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could cause dramatic spikes in fuel costs and inflation across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Iran’s Response and Energy Crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the strike, calling it a “cowardly attack on the lifeline of the Iranian people,” and vowed a strong response. Even before the strike, Iran was battling a worsening energy crisis, with blackouts and gas shortages costing the economy an estimated $250 million per day.

“Damaging this infrastructure is not only inhumane but economically catastrophic,” said Abdollah Babakhani, an Iranian energy expert based in Germany. “Repairing it will take months, possibly years.”

A Precedent With Global Fallout

The strike may signal a new phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, where energy infrastructure becomes a legitimate target. This shift could open the floodgates for regional instability and global energy insecurity, especially if other countries or non-state actors retaliate in kind.

The international community must recognize what’s at stake. If the world’s largest gas field can be bombed with impunity, no energy hub is truly safe—a scenario that could lead to spiraling conflict, inflation, and disruption on a global scale.