  2. Israel Bombed World's Largest Gas Field in Iran: World Can’t Ignore It!

June 15, 2025

In a significant and highly provocative escalation, Israel launched a direct airstrike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, the largest natural gas reserve in the world. The strike hit Phase 14 of the offshore site, sparking a fire and forcing Iran to suspend production of 12 million cubic metres of gas per day.

This is believed to be the first direct Israeli strike on Iran’s civilian energy infrastructure, marking a sharp departure from previous attacks that primarily targeted military and nuclear facilities. The global implications of such a move are potentially severe, as the strike puts shared and strategic energy assets in the Persian Gulf in direct danger.

What Is South Pars and Why Is It So Important?

South Pars, located off the coast of Bushehr Province, is shared between Iran and Qatar (which calls its section the North Field). Together, this reservoir is the world’s largest source of natural gas.

Iran relies on South Pars for over 65 percent of its domestic gas consumption, which powers electricity generation, heating, and the petrochemical sector. While sanctions have limited Iran’s exports, countries like Iraq still receive Iranian gas.

Meanwhile, Qatar's portion of the same field helps supply Europe and Asia with 77 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) each year. It is developed with the backing of energy giants such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

A direct strike on such an asset threatens not just Iran but the entire region's stability, raising alarm about the possibility of attacks on other energy hubs.

Has Israel Crossed a Red Line?

Energy experts and geopolitical analysts suggest this strike represents a strategic shift.

“This is probably the most significant attack on energy infrastructure since Abqaiq,” said Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy, referring to the 2019 drone strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that sent shockwaves through global markets.

The targeting of civilian energy infrastructure adds a new, dangerous dimension to the conflict, signaling that economic warfare is now part of the confrontation. With South Pars located near the Strait of Hormuz—a chokepoint for 21 percent of global LNG exports and 14 million barrels of oil daily—any escalation could have worldwide consequences.

Global Energy at Risk

Though South Pars primarily serves Iran’s domestic market, the potential for broader fallout is significant. Escalation could lead to retaliatory attacks on other vital infrastructure, including Qatar’s LNG terminals and Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

Oil prices surged up to 14 percent, settling near $73 per barrel, amid fears of a broader energy crisis. With OPEC’s third-largest producer under attack, the possibility of disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could cause dramatic spikes in fuel costs and inflation across Europe, Asia, and beyond.

Iran’s Response and Energy Crisis

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian denounced the strike, calling it a “cowardly attack on the lifeline of the Iranian people,” and vowed a strong response. Even before the strike, Iran was battling a worsening energy crisis, with blackouts and gas shortages costing the economy an estimated $250 million per day.

“Damaging this infrastructure is not only inhumane but economically catastrophic,” said Abdollah Babakhani, an Iranian energy expert based in Germany. “Repairing it will take months, possibly years.”

A Precedent With Global Fallout

The strike may signal a new phase of the Iran-Israel conflict, where energy infrastructure becomes a legitimate target. This shift could open the floodgates for regional instability and global energy insecurity, especially if other countries or non-state actors retaliate in kind.

The international community must recognize what’s at stake. If the world’s largest gas field can be bombed with impunity, no energy hub is truly safe—a scenario that could lead to spiraling conflict, inflation, and disruption on a global scale.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 13,2025

Mangaluru, June 13: A pall of grief has descended over Kuthar in Mangaluru after a heart-wrenching tragedy claimed the life of a young girl full of promise and dreams. Hiba Aiman, just 15 years old, died on Thursday night, June 12, after falling from the balcony of her 12th-floor apartment in a high-rise residential complex under Ullal police station limits.

Hiba was the beloved daughter of local doctor couple Dr. Mamtaz Ahmad and Dr. Qamarzaha Banu. The family, known in the community for their service and warmth, lived on the 12th floor of the 18-storey building.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred when Hiba was reportedly hanging clothes in the balcony. In what appears to be a tragic accident, she lost her balance and fell, leading to her untimely demise.

A Class 10 student at a private school, Hiba was known to be bright, kind-hearted, and full of life. Her sudden passing has left not just her family but the entire neighbourhood in shock and mourning.

Ullal police have launched an investigation and are examining all aspects surrounding the incident to rule out any other possibilities.

As the community gathers around the grieving family, prayers pour in for young Hiba—a life lost too soon, leaving behind silence where once there was laughter. 
 

June 10,2025

New Delhi: India’s population is projected to reach 1.46 billion in 2025, maintaining its status as the world's most populous nation, according to a new UN demographic report. However, the report highlights a significant demographic shift: India's total fertility rate has fallen below the replacement level.

The 2025 State of World Population (SOWP) Report, titled The Real Fertility Crisis, published by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), urges a shift from concerns about declining fertility rates to addressing unmet reproductive goals. 

It asserts that millions of people cannot achieve their desired fertility outcomes, which poses a greater challenge than underpopulation or overpopulation. The solution, the report suggests, lies in greater reproductive agency—ensuring individuals have the freedom to make informed choices about sex, contraception, and family planning.

Key Findings

•    India’s total fertility rate has declined to 1.9 births per woman, below the replacement level of 2.1. This indicates that, on average, women are having fewer children than needed to maintain population levels over generations, without migration.

•    Despite this trend, India’s youth population remains significant, with:

o    24% aged 0-14
o    17% aged 10-19
o    26% aged 10-24

•    The working-age population (15-64 years) constitutes 68% of the total population, presenting a potential demographic dividend—provided it is met with adequate employment opportunities and policy support.

•    The elderly population (65 and older) currently stands at 7%, and is expected to rise as life expectancy improves.

•    As of 2025, life expectancy at birth is projected to be 71 years for men and 74 years for women.

India's Demographic Transition

According to UN estimates, India's current population is approximately 1.463 billion. While India is now the world's most populous country, projections indicate that the number will continue to grow to around 1.7 billion before gradually declining—a shift expected in about 40 years.

The report highlights how demographic change is influenced by the choices and constraints experienced by millions of couples. While some families actively decide to start or expand their households, others face limited autonomy in reproductive decisions.

In 1960, India's population was 436 million, and the average woman had nearly six children. At the time, fewer than 25% of women used contraception, and less than half attended primary school (World Bank Data, 2020). Over the following decades, educational attainment increased, healthcare access improved, and more women gained decision-making power over their reproductive lives. Today, the average fertility rate is approximately two children per woman.

However, the report emphasizes that despite progress, women in India—and across the globe—still face barriers in achieving full reproductive autonomy. The nation remains part of a group of middle-income countries undergoing rapid demographic shifts, with its population doubling time now estimated at 79 years.

Expert Insights

"India has made remarkable strides in reducing fertility rates—from nearly five children per woman in 1970 to about two today, thanks to better education and expanded reproductive healthcare, leading to significant reductions in maternal mortality," said Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative.

"This progress means millions more mothers are alive today, raising children and strengthening communities. Yet, deep inequalities persist across states, castes, and income groups.

"The real demographic dividend comes when individuals have the freedom and resources to make informed reproductive choices. India has a unique opportunity to demonstrate how reproductive rights and economic prosperity can advance in tandem," Wojnar added.

June 4,2025

Udupi/ Mangaluru, June 4: A 65-year-old cancer patient from Belle village in Kaup taluk, Udupi district, passed away at a private hospital in Manipal on Tuesday, June 3. The patient, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive during his hospital stay.

Officials from the revenue and health departments visited the deceased's home to raise awareness about Covid-19 precautionary measures and urged villagers to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The patient's last rites will be conducted on Wednesday as per Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, three female Covid-19 patients aged 64, 57, and 29 years who had tested positive in May have fully recovered and been discharged from care.

Dakshina Kannada District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. H.R. Thimmaiah emphasized that the current Covid variant is mild and the public need not panic. As per government guidelines, all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and 5% of influenza-like illness (ILI) cases will be tested for Covid-19. All positive samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

To streamline testing, all hospitals in the district, including private institutions, are required to send samples exclusively to the laboratory at Wenlock District Hospital in Mangaluru. A district-wide dry run to demonstrate Covid preparedness will be conducted on Wednesday.

Dr. Thimmaiah assured that government hospitals are fully equipped with adequate medicines, oxygen beds, cylinders, ICUs, ventilators, masks, test kits, PPE kits, and functional oxygen plants to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply.

