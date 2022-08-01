  1. Home
  2. Joe Biden announces US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Agencies
August 2, 2022

Washington, Aug 2: President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and suspected mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

In a televised address, Biden said the strike in Kabul, Afghanistan had been carried out on Saturday. "I gave the final approval to go get him," he said, adding that there had been no civilian casualties.

"Justice has been delivered and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said.

A senior administration official said Zawahiri had been killed on the balcony of a house in Kabul in a drone strike, and that there had been no US boots on the ground in Afghanistan.

The official said that Zawahiri's presence in the Afghan capital Kabul was a "clear violation" of a deal the Taliban had signed with the US in Doha in 2020 that paved the way for the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

It was the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on an Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan since American forces withdrew from the country on August 31, 2021.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who grew up in a comfortable Cairo household before turning to violent radicalism, had been on the run for 20 years since the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in the United States.

He took over Al-Qaeda after Osama bin Laden was killed by US special forces in Pakistan in 2011, and had a $25 million US bounty on his head.

Over the weekend the Afghan interior ministry denied reports circulating on social media of a drone strike in Kabul, telling AFP a rocket struck "an empty house" in the capital, causing no casualties.

Early Tuesday in Kabul, however, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that an "aerial attack" was carried out on a residence in the Sherpur area of the city.

"The nature of the incident was not revealed at first. The security and intelligence agencies of the Islamic Emirate investigated the incident and found in their preliminary investigations that the attack was carried out by American drones," his tweet said.

In recent months the Taliban have largely barred media from covering the aftermath of security incidents and frequently deny or downplay any casualties.

The news comes a month before the first anniversary of the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, leaving the country in the control of the Taliban insurgency that fought Western forces over the preceding two decades.

The US withdrew after the Taliban signed the deal in Doha in 2020 in which they promised not to allow Afghanistan to be used again as a launchpad for international jihadism, but experts believe the group never broke their ties with Al-Qaeda.

Zawahiri, 71, lacked the potent charisma that helped bin Laden rally jihadists around the world, but willingly channelled his analytical skills into the Al-Qaeda cause.

He was believed to be the main strategist -- the real mastermind who steered operations, including the September 11 attacks, as well as bin Laden's personal doctor.

Zawahiri's father was a renowned physician and his grandfather a prayer leader at Cairo's Al-Azhar institute, the highest authority for Sunni Muslims.

He became involved with Egypt's radical Muslim community at a young age and published several books on Islamic fundamentalism, which came for many to symbolize the radical Islamist movement.

He left Egypt in the mid-1980s and headed for Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar where the resistance to the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan was based.

It was at that time, when thousands of Islamist fighters flooded into Afghanistan during the 1980s, that Zawahiri and bin Laden met.

In the early 1990s Zawahiri is believed to have lived in Europe before joining bin Laden in Sudan or Afghanistan.

In 1998 he was one of five signatories to bin Laden's "fatwa" calling for attacks against Americans and he began appearing regularly at the Al-Qaeda leader's side. 

News Network
July 25,2022

New Delhi, July 25: Petrol prices were increased 78 times, while diesel rates were increased 76 times in Delhi during the financial year 2021-2022, the government told the Parliament today. 

Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Gas, filed a written reply in the Rajya Sabha in response to a question by Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha.

Sharing the reply on Twitter, Mr Chadha said that this is a clear confession by the government of "looting" the common man.

"In reply to my question in Rajya Sabha, Central Government conceded that the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked 78 times and 76 times respectively in the last one year. This is a clear confession by the Government of looting the common man," Mr Chadha said.

Since the monsoon session of the parliament began last week, the Opposition has been demanding a discussion on inflation and price rise. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2022

suratkal.jpg

Mangaluru, July 28: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in Surthkal and surrounding areas in the wake of coldblooded murder of a Muslim youth by car-borne assailants. 

Speaking to media persons, the top cop said the prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 a.m. on July 30 under the limits of Surathkal, Panambur, Mulky and Bajpe police stations. 

Liquor shops also will be banned in these areas during this period, he said.

23-year-old Mohammed Fazil was chased and hacked to death when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal in the evening. 

The commissioner vowed to nab the miscreants and urged people not to take law into their own hands.

News Network
July 24,2022

New Delhi, July 24: Delhi has reported the first case of monkeypox virus after a man with likely no history of foreign travel tested positive on Sunday. The 31-year-old resident of west Delhi has been hospitalised.

This is India's fourth case, with the remaining three from Kerala. 

On Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a global public health emergency.

Elaborating on the virus - which has now spread to 75 countries and has reported more than 17,000 cases across the world, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that there is a “clear risk of further international spread” although the risk of interference with global traffic remains “low at the moment”.

“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations,” Ghebreyesus added, while speaking at the UN health agency's press briefing.

The WHO underlined that a large number of monkeypox cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. He, however, urged an discrimination-free approach to combat the latest global outbreak.

Meanwhile, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of WHO South-East Asia Region, said that it is possible to reduce the further spread of the zoonotic disease with focused efforts among the at-risk population.

She echoed Ghebreyesus in noting that these efforts and measures should be “sensitive, devoid of stigma or discrimination”.

“Though the risk of Monkeypox globally and in the (southeast Asia) region is moderate, the potential of its further international spread is real. Also, there are still many unknowns about the virus. We need to stay alert and prepared to roll out intense response to curtail further spread of Monkeypox,” Singh added.

According to the WHO, the zoonotic disease is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal with “lesions, body fluids and respiratory droplets”, or with material contaminated with the monkeypox virus.

Notably, India's first monkeypox case was detected earlier this month in Kerala, following which the Centre rushed a multidisciplinary team to the region to allay the outbreak. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has trained as many as 15 research diagnostic laboratories across the country for early detection of the virus.

Furthermore, the central government released a host of guidelines to check the virus spread in India, including those at the entry points to the country. International passengers have been advised to avoid close contact with sick persons, dead or live wild animals, and others. They have also been advised against eating or preparing meat from wild game or using items such as powders and lotions, derived from wild animals from Africa.

Additionally, if a person develops symptoms of the virus, including fever and skin rash, and were in a region where monkeypox has been reported or had come in contact with someone who may have contracted it, then he/she is advised to immediately consult the nearest health facility.

