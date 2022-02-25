Joe Biden now chants liberty mantra, warns nations against supporting Russia

  1. Home
News Network
February 25, 2022

In an apparent message to countries not standing by its side or supporting Moscow, US President Joe Biden has said that any nation that countenances Russia's “naked aggression" and a "totally unjustifiable" war against Ukraine will be stained by association.

Liberty, democracy and human dignity are the forces far more powerful than fear and oppression, Biden told reporters at a White House news conference on Thursday as he launched a frontal attack on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and announced a series of fresh sanctions against Russia. “Any nation that countenances Russia's naked aggression against Ukraine will be stained by association. When the history of this area is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger,” he asserted.

Biden said the US and its allies and partners will emerge stronger, more united, more determined, and more purposeful from this situation. And Putin's aggression against Ukraine will end up costing Russia dearly economically and strategically. "We will make sure of that. Putin will be a pariah on the international stage,” he warned.

Responding to a question, Biden said the US is in consultation with India on the issue of Russia. He did apparently acknowledge the differences between the two countries on this issue. “We haven't resolved that completely,” Biden said when asked if India is fully in sync with the United States on Russia.

Soon thereafter, Secretary of State Tony Blinken had a call with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout of the call.

Following the Russian attack on Ukraine on Thursday, India has underlined the need for dialogue among the key parties and that it will be more than happy to facilitate that engagement.

Over the past few days, the Biden administration has been reaching out to its friends and allies to support it against Russian aggression in Ukraine. “Putin’s actions betray his sinister vision for the future of our world — one where nations take what they want by force. But it is a vision that the United States and freedom-loving nations everywhere will oppose with every tool of our considerable power,” Biden told reporters.

Earlier in the day, a senior administration official told reporters that over the past two weeks, as the UN Security Council has met on this situation, the key question has been: Should the path of diplomacy be chosen or the path of further conflict and confrontation? "And I think you’ve had an almost unanimous set of voices calling for a diplomatic resolution to this crisis. I do think that last night you saw a similar set of voices speaking very clearly about the need for a peaceful approach,” said the official.

In response to a query, the official said the fundamental question about the role of the Security Council and the meaning of the principles of the UN Charter has been called. There’s now a resolution that is being put on the table and every member of the Council is going to have to decide where they stand.

The official was asked: "You said repeatedly at the top that Russia remains isolated, but last night during the Security Council session, US allies like Brazil and partners like India, the UAE, did not condemn Russia’s actions; they called on all sides to show restraint, even as Russian bombs were starting to drop. So I just wonder if you could explain a little bit more why you see Russia as isolated here.”

 “As (US) Ambassador (to the United Nations) Thomas-Greenfield has been saying, this is not the time to sit on the fence. And I think we’ll see over the coming days where members of the Council are on this fundamental question about sovereignty and territorial integrity, and I think you’ll see Russia isolated and held accountable before the rest of the world in the Security Council and then, just as importantly, before all member states in the General Assembly,” the official said.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences they had never seen." 

News Network
February 15,2022

Udupi, Feb 15: Parents of the Muslim girl students staged a protest on Tuesday to condemn the move of the Maulana Azad High School at Mallar Pakeeranakatte in Kaup, Udupi district, who made students wearing headscarves sit separately in a room yesterday.

The parents demanded to allow students wearing headscarves to sit inside the classrooms. They said that they would not send their children to schools if headscarves were not allowed. 

As many as 20 students who had arrived at the school wearing headscarves on Monday remained absent on Tuesday. 

On the other hand, students of Urdu Government Primary School at Mallar, who came wearing headscarves were allowed to write the exams. Tahsildar Srinivas Murthy, DDPI and others visited the school.

News Network
February 14,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 14: As many as 13 students of SSLC in government high school in the city boycotted preparatory examinations on Monday for not permitting them to write examinations wearing hijab.

Following the order from the government, classes for 9th and 10th grade were resumed after a gap of five days across the state.

As many as 13 Muslim girls arrived at the school wearing hijab. The teachers asked them to remove hijab and write examination citing high court's interim order that students must not wear any dress indicating religious identity other than uniform, but they refused to expose their hair in front of people and walked out of the classroom.

Parents of the girls, who reached school there, also supported their children and took them home saying that without hijab they can't attend classes.

Similar incidents were reported in Shikaripur and Sagar.

Aliya Mehat, a student who boycotted the exam for hijab, said, "The court is yet to give order, whatever it is we will not take off hijab. It is okay if we don't write exams. Exams are not important for me, religion is important. We will not come to school if hijab is banned," she said. 

However, more than 100 other Muslim girls, who are studying in the school, attended the classes without a hijab.
 

News Network
February 19,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister V Sunil Kumar today said that pending files would be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner during the ongoing drive, which according to him, will avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices.

As many as 82,400 files pending in 45 government offices in Dakshina Kannada are to be disposed off during a special file clearance drive in the district between February 19 and February 28, said the minister.

Speaking at launch of the drive with Revenue Minister R. Ashok in Mangaluru on February 19, Mr. Kumar said that the pending files have been categorised as pending old files, pending applications of grievances, and applications pending under delivery of services.

There are 28,728 pending old files and 2,099 files are that of pending applications of grievances. In addition, 51,573 files are applications pending under delivery of services. All these files are pending as on February 7, 2022, Mr. Kumar said.

The district in-charge minister said that the files are pending due to various reasons including the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the past two years, deputation of officials for COVID-19 control measures, technical reasons and delay on the part of officials.

The drive has been launched to deliver the services to the applicants at the earliest.

“The officials should not take leave during the duration of the drive and work for longer hours than the fixed working hours to clear the files for fast delivery of services,” Mr. Kumar said.

He said that the files will be cleared from the gram panchayat level to the office of Deputy Commissioner. The drive is also to avoid the intervention of middlemen in some offices. The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) should clear their pending files on priority, Mr. Kumar said. 

