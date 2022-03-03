  1. Home
  Kyiv caught in series of explosions; Ukraine refugee exodus at 1 million

News Network
March 3, 2022

Russia's multi-pronged assault on Ukrainian cities continues on the eighth day of the war while the first major Ukrainian city, Kherson reportedly falls to Russian troops. On the other hand multiple powerful explosions rock Ukrainian capital Kyiv.  

The UN refugee agency has said one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.

In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: "Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark" as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken over the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials have confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded a week ago.

"The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous," Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram. 

News Network
February 17,2022

Kolkata, Feb 17: A TMC leader was stabbed to death at a market in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Thursday morning, following which locals caught one of the assailants and lynched him on the spot, police said.

Noorsalam Baig, 45, was stabbed to death by three persons in the Sarisha Haat area, around 30 km from Kolkata, when he was parking his motorcycle around 8 am, they said.

Stunned by the attack that happened in the mid of bustling market in broad daylight, the onlookers got hold of two of the assailants and thrashed them, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person was rescued by the police, they said.

He has been admitted to the Diamond Harbour Hospital and will be interrogated once he regains consciousness, police said.

Baig's family alleged that he was killed over a land dispute but local TMC leaders claimed that BJP was behind the attack as he was an influential leader.

Sarisha Haat is in TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the murder was the result of TMC's internal feud.

"BJP has no organisation in that area. TMC will end one day due to its internal feud," he claimed.

Abdul Maleque Meah
 - 
Saturday, 19 Feb 2022

News Network
February 18,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 18: The Karnataka government on Friday contended before the High Court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

"We have taken a stand that wearing hijab is not an essential religious part of Islam," Advocate General of Karnataka Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court comprising Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit.

The AG also rejected the charge of some Muslim girls, who challenged the Karnataka government's order on February 5 that barred students from wearing hijab or saffron scarves saying that it violated Article 25 of the Constitution.

"Article 25 gives freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion to the citizens of India. The government order also does not violate Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution," Navadgi argued.

Article 19(1)(a) guarantees to all its citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The Advocate General also contended that the February 5 order of the state government was in accordance with the law and there was nothing to object in it.

The High Court, in its interim order pending consideration of all petitions related to the hijab row, last week restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

News Network
March 1,2022

A case has been registered against the administrator of a Facebook page 'Mangalore Muslims' and another person who had posted against one of the three judges of the Karnataka High Court hearing the hijab case.

The cyber crime division of the Bengaluru South division registered a case on its own against Ateeq Shariff from Bengaluru and the administrator of 'Mangalore Muslims' on February 23, which came to light only recently. The complaint says that Ateeq Shariff posted derogatory content on February 12 against one of the judges questioning his credentials and integrity.

Those who had liked the post against the judge may also incur the penal action, a police officer said.

This incident comes close on the heels of emarks against the same judge by Kannada actor and activist Chetan Kumar Ahimsa who was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. The three-judge bench specially constituted to hear the hijab case comprises Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit.

The bench was formed after some Muslim girls from the coastal district of Udupi, approached the court stating that they were denied entry to the college for wearing hijab.

