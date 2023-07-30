  1. Home
  2. At least 35 killed, 200 injured in bomb blast at JUI-F convention in Pakistan

At least 35 killed, 200 injured in bomb blast at JUI-F convention in Pakistan

News Network
July 30, 2023

blastPak.jpg

Islamabad, July 30: At least 35 people were killed and around 200 others injured on Sunday when a powerful bomb exploded at a Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention in a restive tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province bordering Afghanistan.

KP caretaker Information Minister Firoz Shah Jamal confirmed the death toll and number of injuries in an interview with Geo News. On the other hand, AFP put the death toll at 35.

Jamal said hospitals across Bajaur and neighbouring areas had been put on high alert. “We are trying to move critical patients to Peshawar and other hospitals through helicopters.”

“Our utmost priority right now is to provide medical treatment to the injured. The blast site has been cordoned off. Pakistan Army and other institutions are assisting us in the operation,” Jamal added.

Meanwhile, Bajaur District Emergency Officer Saad Khan said that Maulana Ziaullah Jan, JUI-F amir in Khar tehsil, also passed away in the blast.

Separately, Bajaur District Health Officer Faisal Kamal said more than 150 injured people had been brought to the Bajaur District Headquarters Hospital while those in critical condition were being moved to the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

Dawn.com’s correspondent, who was present at the blast site, said a local journalist was among those injured.

In a statement issued later in the day, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said a helicopter had been sent to Bajaur for the transfer of injured people.

Footage of the site showed panic-stricken people gathering following the blast as ambulances arrived to move the injured to hospitals. Afterwards, a large police contingent cordoned off the area.

Rahim Shah, a witness, said that more than 500 people were attending the convention when the blast occurred. “We were listening to a bayan when a powerful explosion knocked me unconscious,” he said.

Shah narrated that when he regained consciousness, there was blood everywhere. “People were screaming and even shots were fired,” he added.

Condemnations

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, in a statement issued by the party’s media cell, expressed grief over the incident. He sought an inquiry into the attack from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the KP government.

“May Allah raise the ranks of martyrs,” Rehman said and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also appealed to JUI-F workers to immediately reach hospitals and provide blood donations.

Earlier, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said he was supposed to attend the convention today but could not because of some personal commitments.

“I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” the JUI-F leader said while speaking to Geo News.

He asserted that today’s incident was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

Hamdullah demanded that the blast should be probed, recalling that this was not the first that the JUI-F had been targetted. “This has happened before […] our workers have been targetted. We raised our voice over this in the Parliament but no action was taken.”

He also extended his condolences to grieving families and urged the provincial government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

In a statement on the PPP Media Cell, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the blast and extended condolences to the bereaved.

“The federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments should bring the patrons of terrorists to justice,” he said, stressing that terrorists and their planners should be eliminated.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said terrorists were everyone’s enemies. “Like Swat, the entire country needs to be cleansed of the nurseries of terrorism,” he stated.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed also condemned the blast and extended his condolences over the deaths.

“The federal and provincial governments, forces, intelligence agencies and civil administration have completely failed to protect the people,” he tweeted.

“The return of terrorism proves that the government’s security plan/policy has failed and tribal districts of KP are in the middle of this fire,” the JI senator said and demanded that a joint in-camera session of the Parliament should be called to address the issue of rising terrorism.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 17,2023

shreyas.jpg

Shreyas Krishna Prasad Sunnanguli, aged 14, Grade 9 student of Delhi Private School - Sharjah, UAE has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts - The Diana Award (2023). Shreyas hails from south India’s Mangaluru. 

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award is given out by the charity of the same name and has the support of both her sons, HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex.

Shreyas Krishna's remarkable and groundbreaking initiative, 'Ignite-Young-Minds' was founded in 2019 to enhance the quality of education for underprivileged children across the globe. Despite being hindered by language barriers, communication barriers and lack of teaching materials, Shreyas took up the noble cause by tutoring these students ever since. He then scaled his initiative with projects such as BookBank - a book borrowing and lending platform for poor students to provide free of cost educational books.

'Drops & Dabs' - whereby Shreyas sold his artworks and donated the funds raised for the upliftment of Students with Determination in UAE, along with many such humanitarian activities which have benefited more than 25,000 students globally.

Shreyas had also been awarded with the prestigious Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Student and Sharjah Award for educational excellence in the year 2020 and 2021, respectively, by the UAE government.

Shreyas believes that 'Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future'. He reminisces that it is the same belief that got him to begin this initiative. Shreyas considers having won the coveted Diana Award as a matter of prestige and believes that this would aid him in uplifting the initiative further with more efficiency, stability, and determination, touching the hearts and lives of many across the globe. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 25,2023

CMDCM.jpg

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar on Tuesday ruled out any disgruntlement within the ruling Congress, amid reports that as many 30 legislators have expressed concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies, and said there are no such complaints.

Both of them said, the legislature party meeting has been called, most probably on Thursday, as part of a routine exercise to discuss various programmes and policies of the government, and to ensure coordination between government and party MLAs. 

"Who told you?" Siddaramaiah retorted, in response to a question that about 30 MLAs had written to him complaining about the functioning of Ministers and developmental work not taking place. Noting that he had called the legislature party meeting last week, but as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was about to chair a meeting it was postponed, the CM said he has called it again on Thursday.

"We will discuss it there. It has been just two months since the formation of the government. The Legislature party meeting had to be called, so I called. There are no complaints (against Ministers). They (MLAs) had asked for a legislature party meeting to be called, so have called," he added. The Chief Minister, however, did not want to comment about Shivakumar's claims that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government in Karnataka. "About Singapore, you ask him. I don't know about it, ask D K Shivakumar." The Deputy Chief Minister's claims on Monday had created a flutter in political circles.

According to reports, Congress MLAs are said to have complained to the Chief Minister and party leadership that they had not been able to get their work done in their constituencies, and also transfers as requested, and have expressed unhappiness regarding Ministers, alleging non-cooperation. The recent statement by senior party leader and MLC B K Hariprasad, that he knows “how to make and bring down a chief minister”, has added fuel to the speculation and is indicative that all is not well within the ruling party. On his part, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President termed reports that 30-odd MLAs have written a letter complaining about the functioning of the Ministers as "false" and mere speculations. "It is all false, no one has written such a letter.

The Chief Minister and I have requested all Ministers to work taking into confidence all the legislators and lost candidates of all constituencies. All are doing their job. These are nothing but mere speculations," he told reporters here.

The Deputy CM said, "there are certain programmes, which had to be discussed, there was an Assembly session. Our five guarantee schemes, whether they are reaching people or not, are there any corruption, regarding all this we had to discuss, give guidance and information to our legislators." He said, during the Assembly session, which concluded last Friday, there was no time to call a legislature party meeting and discuss all this.

Observing that there are certain financial constraints as the government has to implement five guarantee schemes, Shivakumar said, "all the legislators have a lot of desire regarding implementing various promises they had given to people, but we are asking the MLAs to keep them on hold for some time now. In my own department legislators are seeking for implementation of works to the tune of Rs 10 crore, 100 crore, 200 crore or 300 crore." As the government, due to financial constraints is not in the position to spend such huge amount, the MLAs are being requested to keep things on hold and have some patience, he said. "MLAs, especially freshers, have been asked to go to the constituencies, remain with the people as there is rain and flooding in some regions; where there is drought like situation in other places. We have to make legislators understand this."

Responding to a question, the Deputy CM said, all Ministers are touring various districts and are doing their job. "What work has not been done to legislators, who have their own rights and responsibilities? Regarding transfers within the time limitations, Ministers have done, rest is left to the Chief Minister," he said. "There is no disgruntlement, it is only media creation".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 24,2023

alert.jpg

Mangaluru/Udupi, July 24: Heavy rain in the coastal of Udupi claimed 3 more lives, as of July 24 prompting the district administrations of twin districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to declare holiday for schools on PU colleges on July 25. 

All Anganwadi centers, government schools, private schools, aided primary and high schools, as well as pre-university colleges in both districts will remain closed for the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday July 25. The IMD warned of extremely heavy rainfall, above 204.5 mm, till Tuesday July 25 morning.

3 deaths in 24 hours 

Gokuldas Prabhu, 53, of Halladi-Harkadi village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district, slipped into a rivulet at Karkunje village in Brahmavar taluk. He died on Monday, July 24, according to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner.

Sharath Kumar, a 23-year-old from Bhadravati, was reported missing after falling in Arasinagundi falls, under Kollur police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday, July 23, evening. Police said that Sharath had arrived in Kollur with his friend Gururaj. They trekked for about 6 km to the waterfall. The Forest Department does not allow trekking during this time. The duo had reached the waterfall without permission. Sharath slipped while standing on a rock watching the waterfall. His family members arrived in Kollur on July 24. Diving expert Eshwar Malpe from Malpe, in Udupi, is assisting the fire and emergency services department personnel in tracing the body.

A 13-year-old girl, Rachana, slipped into Gangadabailu rivulet at Shedimane village, under Amasebailu police station limits in Udupi district on Sunday July 23. She was washed away at about 11 a.m. Her body was found at Mundubailu at about 2 p.m. She slipped into the rivulet while tending to cattle with her grandmother, police said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.