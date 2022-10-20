  1. Home
  2. Liz Truss quits as PM after 45 days in office, becomes Britain's shortest-serving premier

News Network
October 20, 2022

PMquits.jpg

Liz Truss on Thursday (October 20, 2022) announced that she is resigning as the UK PM, just 45 days after staying in office, making her Britain's shortest-serving premier. Truss was facing an open revolt against her leadership as an increasing number of Conservative Party MPs called for her to resign amid mounting chaos at the heart of the UK government. 

In just six weeks as prime minister, she was forced to abandon almost all her policy programme after it triggered a bond market rout and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party.

The latest turmoil comes a day after Suella Braverman's explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.

Since last Friday, Truss lost two of the four most senior ministers in government, sat expressionless in parliament as her new finance minister ripped up her economic plans and faced howls of laughter as she tried to defend her record.

She had been fighting for political survival since September 23, when her then-finance minister and close ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a "mini-budget" of vast, unfunded tax cuts that sent shockwaves through financial markets.

Truss became Britain's fourth prime minister in six years after being elected in September to lead the Conservative Party by its members. She promised tax cuts funded by borrowing, deregulation and a sharp shift to the right on cultural and social issues.

British politics, notably, has become volatile since the 2016 vote to leave the European Union unleashed a battle for the direction of the country.

Now, all eyes are now on former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be parachuted in to take charge.

News Network
October 18,2022

Bagalkot, Oct 18: In a suspected case of honour killing, a minor girl and her lover were murdered and their bodies dumped into the Krishna river here, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies are yet to be recovered.

According to the Bagalkot Rural Police police, the incident took place in the early hours of October 1 when the minor girl's family took her and 22-year-old Vishwanatha Nelagi out on the pretext of uniting them.

They were taken in two separate cars to the banks of the river where the girl was strangled with her dupatta, while the boy was continuously hit on his groin and chest and beaten to death.

The accused then flung the bodies into the river from a bridge on Almatti Road. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification, police said.

Failing to locate his son, the boy's father approached the police and filed a missing complaint with Nargund police station on October 3.

To mislead the police, the girl's father also lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11.

During questioning, the girl's brother failed to give convincing answers, raising suspicion. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to having killed the two.

Based on his statements, Ravi Hullannanavara (19), the girl's brother, cousins -- Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18) were arrested.

News Network
October 15,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 15: A case has been registered against five activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities after the raids conducted in their premises on October 13.

The accused are from Jokatte, Kasba Bengre, Ullal, Kinya and Adyar area in Dakshina Kannada district police sources said.

The activists were charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the IPC. The accused are being questioned, they said.

News Network
October 13,2022

hijab.jpg

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

Justice Gupta dismissed the batch of appeals filed against March 15 judgement of the High Court, which upheld the ban.

Justice Dhulia, however, disagreed by allowing the appeals and quashing the notification issued by the state government on February 5. He said the main thrust of his judgment is that the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute and the High Court took a wrong path. 

"It (wearing of hijab) is a matter of choice, nothing more and nothing less,” Justice Dhulia, adding what weighed on his mind the most was whether we are making a girl student's life better by putting such restrictions.

The top court had on September 22 reserved the judgement after 10 days of marathon hearing. 

