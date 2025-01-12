  1. Home
  2. Los Angeles fire death toll climbs to 24, hundreds still 'missing' as firefighters race against winds

January 13, 2025

Los Angeles wildfires have continued their trail of devastation, razing death tolls to 24 and destroying thousands of structures, while intensifying winds are worsening the situation for both civilians and firefighters.

In an update on Sunday evening, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said a total of 24 people have died due to the wildfires.

According to the examiner, this number is only an estimate as hundreds of people in various parts of the county are still missing.

Weather forecasters in California are also warning fierce winds which fuelled the infernos around Los Angeles are expected to pick up again this week.

The notoriously dry Santa Ana winds would pick up again from Sunday night until Wednesday, reaching speeds of up to 96km/h, they said.

The most dangerous day will be Tuesday, said weather service meteorologist Rich Thompson. “You are going to have really strong gusty Santa Ana winds, a very dry atmosphere and still very dry brush, so we still have some very critical fire weather conditions out there,” he added.

On Saturday, the flames spread east, creeping closer to Interstate 405 and a busy mountain pass. This is a “significant development,” said L.A. County spokesman Jesus Ruiz.

With the fire rapidly growing and moving in the direction of “a heavily populated area … we are definitely concerned,” he continued.

Gavin Newsom, governor of California said that he believes that in terms of costs associated with the wildfire, it will be the worst natural disaster in terms scale and scope in the history of the US, and the fatalities is likely to increase significantly as well.

On Sunday, private forecaster Accuweather increased its preliminary estimate of financial losses from the blazes to between $250 billion to $275 billion. The wildfires are on track to be among the costliest in US history.

January 9,2025

Who will be the next captain of the Indian cricket team? After India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this question has become the hottest topic in Indian cricket circles. Current skipper Rohit Sharma, despite stepping aside for the final Test, has confidently declared that he is not stepping down as captain. However, with India not playing another Test until June (in England), questions loom over whether the BCCI selectors will retain Rohit for the next World Test Championship cycle.

Amid the debate, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has cautioned against appointing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the full-time captain. Kaif emphasized that Bumrah’s primary focus should remain on taking wickets and maintaining his fitness. “BCCI should think twice before appointing Bumrah as a full-time captain. He needs to solely focus on taking wickets and staying fit. Added leadership responsibility and heat-of-the-moment decisions can lead to injuries and shorten an outstanding career. Don’t kill the golden goose,” Kaif posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has offered a contrasting perspective. Gavaskar recently expressed confidence in Bumrah’s ability to lead the Indian Test team in the near future. Speaking on Channel Seven, Gavaskar praised Bumrah’s calm demeanor and leadership qualities. “He will be the next man because he leads from the front. He has an aura of leadership but doesn’t pressurize players. Some captains put undue pressure on their teammates, but Bumrah allows others to perform their roles without micromanagement,” Gavaskar remarked.

Bumrah showcased his leadership skills during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he captained India in two Tests, including the series-opening match in Perth, which India lost by 295 runs. Despite the series defeat, Bumrah’s individual performance stood out. He claimed 32 wickets in five matches at an impressive average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Gavaskar highlighted Bumrah’s brilliant handling of the fast-bowling unit, often seen guiding them from mid-off or mid-on. “With the fast bowlers, he’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s always at hand to provide advice without overwhelming them. I wouldn’t be surprised if he takes over the captaincy very soon,” Gavaskar added.

India’s bowling attack, however, suffered in crucial moments during the series. In the Sydney Test, Bumrah’s absence in the fourth innings due to a back spasm proved costly. India was defending a modest target of 162 but lacked the firepower to challenge Australia’s batting lineup. Gavaskar lamented Bumrah’s unavailability, noting the impact he could have had. “What a difference it would have made if Bumrah was available to bowl in that final innings. Even an early spell of four or five overs could have turned the match in India’s favor,” he observed.

As India gears up for its next phase in Test cricket, the debate over captaincy intensifies. While some caution against burdening Bumrah with added responsibility, others see his leadership as a natural progression for the team’s future.

January 9,2025

Mangaluru: In a significant development, Mescom has proposed a phased electricity tariff hike starting with Rs 0.70 per unit for the fiscal year 2025-26. The proposal has been submitted to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) for approval, signaling a potential increase in electricity costs for consumers.

Mescom emphasized that the current tariff structure is insufficient to meet operational expenses and manage revenue effectively. To address this, the company has invited public objections to the proposed hike.

Currently, the electricity supply cost is Rs 9.23 per unit, while the consumer tariff stands at Rs 8.53 per unit, leading to a shortfall of Rs 0.70 per unit. For the financial year 2023-24, Mescom reported revenue of Rs 5,924.73 crore against an expenditure of Rs 6,310.39 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 367.66 crore. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, projected revenue is Rs 5,850.81 crore, with an actual requirement of Rs 5,961.63 crore, creating a deficit of Rs 110.82 crore.

In a first, Mescom has submitted a multi-year tariff revision proposal to KERC. The plan outlines a hike of Rs 0.70 per unit for 2025-26, followed by Rs 0.37 per unit for 2026-27 and Rs 0.54 per unit for 2027-28.

"An increase in electricity tariff is inevitable," stated Jayakumar R, Managing Director of Mescom. "Mescom has submitted a proposal in this regard to KERC."

January 3,2025

protestarrest.jpg

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath and several BJP leaders were arrested in Mangaluru during a protest organized by the Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha near Mini Vidhana Soudha. 

The protest targeted the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of fostering an environment of harassment and distress, which the BJP claims has led to multiple suicides among contractors and government officials.

Key Points:

Addressing the gathering before his arrest, Kamath criticized the Congress government, alleging that neither contractors nor honest officials have found peace since it assumed power. He remarked, "Suicide seems to be the only 'guarantee' under this administration."

Kamath cited the suicide of contractor Sachin, allegedly driven to death by harassment from individuals linked to Minister Priyank Kharge.

Other cases highlighted included the suicides of Chandrashekar, superintendent of the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation, and Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by an aide of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Kamath also referred to a Dalit inspector, Parashuram, who reportedly succumbed to alleged torture connected to Congress MLA Channareddy Patil’s son.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of remaining silent due to political fears over their positions.

Prominent BJP leaders such as Ramesh Kandetthu, Premananda Shetty, Vikas Puttur, Nandan Mallya, Monappa Bhandary, Pooja Pai, Deputy Mayor Bhanumathi, and Sanjay Prabhu participated in the protest alongside party workers and municipal council members.

The protest escalated, resulting in the arrest of Kamath and other BJP leaders by the police, marking a dramatic standoff between BJP and Congress.

