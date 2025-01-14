  1. Home
Los Angeles wildfire damages ‘greater’ than nuclear attack: Donald Trump

January 14, 2025

Incoming American President-elect Donald Trump says the raging wildfires in Los Angeles have caused more destruction than a nuclear impact, warning that the real number of fatalities in the affected areas is likely to far surpass the current death toll.

In an interview with American cable news Newsmax on Monday, he solemnly forecast a sharp rise in the death toll from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires as local authorities deploy cadaver-sniffing dogs to comb through the rubble.

“I believe it’s greater damage than if they got hit by a nuclear weapon. I’ve never seen anything like it. Vast miles and miles of houses just burned to a crisp. There’s nothing standing,” Trump told the outlet.

The colossal wildfires, which started last week, were fueled by hurricane-force winds carrying dry desert air. Since then, at least 24 people have lost their lives, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

However, Trump emphasized that the two dozen confirmed deaths are likely to be overshadowed by the actual toll.

“They’re going to find many bodies, you know. Only the dogs will find them, right? You know, German Shepherds will. They can pick out the ashes immediately. It’s amazing. But we’re gonna find many bodies and many more, many more dead,” the incoming president added, as he was blown away by images of the sheer level of destruction caused by the devouring fires.

The wildfires have already burned over 40,000 acres and obliterated more than 12,000 structures, wiping out entire neighborhoods.

“We’re gonna do things with Los Angeles. You know, I’m already putting my developer cap on because it looks literally– I just saw some very guarded pictures of it. And it’s far worse than you even see on television, if that’s believable,” Trump further said.

As expected, the incoming president already blamed the Democrat leadership for the wildfires, particularly slamming California Governor Gavin Newsom for mismanagement of the “apocalyptic” wildfires.

“Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way,” Trump said on January 8.

As of Monday, over 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders, a decrease from the previous peak of more than 150,000, while an additional 89,000 were facing evacuation warnings.

January 1,2025

New Delhi: In a jibe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva urged him to give up what he said were the former CM's "deceitful and dishonest" political practices as a new year resolve.

The dig at Kejriwal comes in response to his letter to RSS head Mohan Bhagwat in which he has accused the BJP of "openly" distributing money and trying to get Puravanchali and Dalit voters deleted from Delhi's electoral rolls ahead of the assembly polls.

Sachdeva extended Kejriwal new year greetings in his letter and said since childhood we all make resolutions on New Year's day to give up bad habits and start something good and new.

The Delhi BJP president said he hoped that, on the first day of 2025, Kejriwal would strive to bring meaningful change by abandoning "dishonest and deceitful political practices".

As part of his New Year's resolution, Kejriwal should resolve to "never to swear in the name of his children", and "apologise for promoting liquor" and "making false assurances" of cleaning Yamuna, Sachdeva said.

He also said he hoped the AAP chief would stop "playing with the sentiments" of Delhi's women, elders, and religious communities by making "false promises" and will not "associate with or accept donations" from "anti-national forces" for political gains.

"May God give you the strength to walk on the path of righteousness," Sachdeva said concluding the letter.

January 14,2025

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday accused the police of "framing" an innocent person in the cow attack case in Chamarajapet here and demanded a fair investigation into the incident.

Sheikh Nasru (30), a native of Champaran in Bihar, has been arrested for allegedly slashing the udders of three cows on Sunday.

The matter escalated into a communal controversy after the saffron party threatened to observe 'Black Sankranti' if the culprits were not arrested before the festival.

The party has since emphasised that the actual perpetrators must be apprehended.

Addressing media here, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, "There are claims that an innocent man has been falsely implicated and is being projected as the culprit."

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also raised doubts about the investigation, questioning how a mentally unstable man could work at the firm for a decade.

Ashoka noted that the incident occurred at the veterinary hospital, which spans four acres.

He alleged that the hospital was recently declared Waqf property and claimed that Karna, the owner of the injured cattle, had opposed the Waqf Board’s decision, suggesting this opposition might have led to the incident.

The party leaders led by Vijayendra and Ashoka celebrated 'Sankranti' by offering special prayers to cows at the spot where the attack took place.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister G Parameshwara dismissed the opposition charges and said the police were investigating the case without any bias.

"If the investigation reveals the involvement of more people, then police will not spare them," he told reporters here.

