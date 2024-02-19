  1. Home
Medvedev threatens to nuke Washington, London, Berlin if Russia forced to retreat from Ukraine

News Network
February 19, 2024

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Washington, Berlin, London and Kiev with nuclear attacks if Russia is forced to retreat from Ukraine.

Medvedev, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote on Telegram on Sunday that if Moscow is forced to give up Ukrainian territory it has taken control of, it will “not hesitate” to make a “difficult decision.”

“Attempts to restore Russia’s 1991 borders will lead only to one thing — a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kiev, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad,” he wrote.

He added that Russia will have “enough guts” to take action if the country is “on the verge of extinction.”

“It’s better to return everything before it’s too late. Or we will return it ourselves with maximum losses for the enemy. Like in Avdiivka,” he concluded.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces were forced to withdraw from the country’s eastern town of Avdiivka after a yearlong battle.

Earlier this month, Medvedev also took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize NATO allies for their “dangerous babbling” about a potential wider war with Russia.

“The response will be asymmetrical,” he wrote. “To defend our country’s territorial integrity, ballistic and cruise missiles carrying special warheads will be put to use. It is based on our military doctrine documents and is well known to all. And this is exactly that very Apocalypse. The end to everything.”

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 to defend the pro-Russian population in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk against persecution by Kiev, and also to “de-Nazify” its neighbor.

In the same year, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson joined the Russian Federation after holding referendums.

Putin said at the time that Kiev and its backers have to respect the will of the people, vowing to defend the Russian land with all means.

The US-led Western alliance has vowed to back Kiev for as long as the war against Russia continues, flooding Ukraine with weapons and munitions, which Russia says will only prolong the war.

In May 2022, Medvedev said that if the West supplied Ukraine with weapons, the move would increase “the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia.”

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
February 11,2024

Mysuru, Feb 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysuru in the early hours of Sunday and took part in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party leaders.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, also accompanied Shah.

Shah reached the Mandakalli airport at 3 a.m. where State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed him to the state.

Shah will visit Chamundi Hills at 11 a.m. on Sunday and offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will attend a religious programme at Suttur Mutt in Suttur village near Najangud town.

After having lunch in the mutt, Shah will participate at a religious function and attend a party meeting.

Shah will hold series of meetings with BJP leaders from 2.40 p.m. till Sunday evening regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A decision is likely to be made on seat-sharing with JD (S) and especially regarding the Mandya seat currently represented by Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, who had declared her support for BJP.

JD (S) is likely to field a candidate for the seat.

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
February 17,2024

Kasaragod: In a suspected case of murder-suicide, three persons of a family were found dead in their rented house behind Kanhangad Railway Station on Saturday, February 17.

Hosdurg police identified the deceased as Suryaprakash (55), his wife Geetha (48), and his mother Leela (90).The women were found dead in the bedroom and Suryaprakash in the kitchen. 

Police found in the house a suicide note, purportedly written by Suryaprakash, a watchmaker who was running 'Scientific Watch Works' at the old bus stand in Kanhangad town. The suicide note mentions financial liabilities on the family.

The details have to be investigated, said an officer at Hosdurg Station. Suryaprakash allegedly gave poison to his mother and wife before he hanged himself.

Suryaprakash and Geetha are survived by three children, Aishwarya, Arya, and Ajay. "The daughters are married and Ajay is working in a private company in Ernakulam," said Kanhangad councillor from Avikkara A V Lakshmi, who had known the family for decades. 

The wife's house is in Avikkara and Suryaprakash was from the South, she said. "They have been living in Avikkara for at least 30 years," said Lakshmi.

According to police, Suryaprakash phoned his son Ajay Saturday morning and reportedly told him "Mother and grandmother have gone. I am also going".

Ajay immediately called a friend and asked him to rush to his house. By the time he reached the house, all three were gone. 

Comments

Add new comment

News Network
February 9,2024

Chikkamagaluru: The police detained more than 20 Congress workers who had allegedly opposed the speech of Hindutva ideologue Chakravarti Sulibele at a programme on Thursday night. 

Tension prevailed at the venue for some time and the police who rushed to the spot brought the situation under control.

Namo Brigade organised Namo Bharatha programme at Vijapura layout in Chikkamagaluru. Accusing Sulibele of telling lies to mislead people, Congress workers tried to stage a protest at the venue. 

However, they were prevented by the police on Rathnagiri Road. Later, two tried to hold a banner near the stage. However, the BJP workers prevented them.

Those who tried to hold the banners later fled from the spot and hid inside the toilet of a building. 

Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate too rushed to the spot. Police security was tightened after the incident. 

Comments

Add new comment

