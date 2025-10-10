  1. Home
  2. Meet Maria Corina Machado — The Venezuelan Rebel Who Won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

October 10, 2025

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 goes to a brave and committed champion of peace — to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

Before the announcement, speculation had swirled around other possible nominees — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — but the Committee’s decision spotlighted grassroots democratic courage over political power.

Machado has become the face of Venezuela’s pro-democracy struggle, defying Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian rule for decades. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution — yet refused exile, choosing instead to remain in Venezuela, inspiring millions through her message of peaceful resistance and free elections.

A Symbol of Civil Courage

The Committee described Machado as a “unifying force in a fractured opposition,” whose leadership brought together volunteers across political divides.

During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the regime barred her candidacy—Machado backed opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, helping citizens document and expose electoral fraud.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a future where citizens’ rights are protected and their voices are heard.”

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?

•    Political leader: National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal party she co-founded in 2013; former Member of the National Assembly (2010–2015).

•    Pro-democracy activist: Co-founder of Súmate and SoyVenezuela, civic platforms for free elections and democratic transition.

•    Voice of resistance: Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses at the OAS; has faced treason charges, travel bans, and political disqualification.

•    Global recognition: Featured in BBC’s 100 Women (2018); winner of the Charles T. Manatt Prize (2014), Libertad Cortes de Cádiz (2015), and Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).

•    Economic reformer: Advocates privatization of Venezuela’s oil industry and free-market reforms akin to Argentina’s Javier Milei.

•    Education: Holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a specialization in Finance from IESA.

October 5,2025

Gaza / Cairo / Washington: Even as diplomatic delegations prepare to meet in Cairo to finalize a long-awaited ceasefire, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza continued through the night, striking not only Gaza City but also the so-called “safe zones” where Palestinians had been told to evacuate for their own protection.

Residents described a night of horror, with heavy artillery, airstrikes, and drone attacks echoing across central Gaza well past midnight. “The buzzing and grinding of fighter jets didn’t stop for three hours,” said one resident of Deir al-Balah. “People were hoping for one peaceful night — instead, we got more destruction.”

According to Gaza’s civil defense agency, at least 70 Palestinians were killed within 24 hours, including 40 in Gaza City alone, despite US President Donald Trump’s recent call for restraint and a roadmap toward a ceasefire.

The Israeli military confirmed ongoing operations in Gaza City, warning displaced residents not to return home, calling it “extremely dangerous.” However, witnesses and aid groups say Israel’s attacks have intensified, particularly in the western vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, where thousands of civilians are sheltering.

“Israel has actually escalated its attacks since Trump’s statement,” said Mahmud al-Ghazi, a resident of Al-Rimal. “Who will stop Israel now? We need negotiations to move faster to end this genocide.”

Ceasefire Talks in Cairo Amid Rising Death Toll

In Cairo, negotiators from Israel, Hamas, and Egypt are gathering for indirect talks to end nearly two years of war in Gaza and secure the release of hostages still held by Palestinian factions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered his team “to finalize the technical details” of the deal and expressed hope that captives could be freed “within days.” Egyptian officials confirmed that Hamas representatives would also be arriving in Cairo for discussions on the exchange of Israeli detainees for Palestinian prisoners and the phased restoration of calm in Gaza.

According to the White House, President Trump has dispatched Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff as special envoys to support the process. Trump warned Hamas not to delay implementation, saying he would “not tolerate any stalling.”

Despite the high-level diplomacy, the situation on the ground remains catastrophic. Families displaced from northern Gaza say no area feels safe, with even humanitarian zones under fire. Mental and physical exhaustion are widespread as residents endure nightly bombardments amid shortages of water, food, and medical supplies.

Human rights organizations have condemned Israel’s tactics as collective punishment, accusing it of violating international humanitarian law by targeting civilian areas, hospitals, and designated evacuation zones.

Mounting Global Pressure

The latest bloodshed underscores growing global frustration with Israel’s military conduct. Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have called for the protection of civilians and immediate humanitarian access.

Analysts say Israel’s continued attacks despite calls for de-escalation risk derailing fragile ceasefire efforts and further isolating Tel Aviv diplomatically.

As the night gives way to another day of uncertainty in Gaza, the question many Palestinians are asking is no longer when peace will come — but if it ever will.

September 30,2025

A US Army veteran and former contractor for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) says Israel established the US-backed scheme to “weaponize” aid distribution in the Gaza Strip in a bid to force Palestinians out of the besieged territory amid the genocidal war.

Anthony Aguilar made the remarks during the annual convention of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee in Dearborn, Michigan.

He said that the GHF was not created to provide humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, but to enable Israel to implement its genocide of Palestinians under the US banner.

The GHF operates like the mafia, Aguilar emphasized, “but the mafia at least has principles. They don't kill children.”

He also noted that thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in and around the aid distribution sites.

“What’s happening in Gaza isn’t war. It’s annihilation, it’s oppression, and it’s tyranny,” he added.  The “genocide is being conducted through the weaponization of food, denying human beings water, forced displacement, intentional targeting, and indiscriminate killing. Palestinians aren’t dying, they’re being killed. It’s by design. Israel is intent on doing this.”

Meanwhile, the former GHF contractor said that the security apparatus in the Gaza Strip is run by the Infidels Motorcycle Club, a notorious Islamophobic American biker gang consisting of military veterans.

Infidels Motorcycle Club forces, who are armed with automatic weapons, machine guns, tear gas, and stun grenades, go to Gaza to supposedly deliver food, but they actually “have a charter … based on … eliminating all Muslims from the earth,” he pointed out.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far failed to achieve its declared objectives of eliminating Hamas and freeing all captives in Gaza, despite killing 66,055 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 168,346 others.

Mass starvation has also gripped Gaza as Israel prevents the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The GHF was created to bypass the United Nations’ central role in aid distribution in Gaza. The UN has refused to cooperate with the program, calling it a militarized aid model that fosters displacement.

October 2,2025

New Delhi: With the RSS completing 100 years, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942.

"Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book "Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase" that was brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said.

The second volume appeared two years later, he said.

"On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.

Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said.

Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".

In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?" The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible."

"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure."

In another post, Ramesh said, "Sardar Patel addressed a massive public gathering in Jaipur on December 19, 1948, and spoke forcefully on the RSS." Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here on Wednesday, PM Modi said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

