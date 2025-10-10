Meet Maria Corina Machado — The Venezuelan Rebel Who Won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 goes to a brave and committed champion of peace — to a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

Before the announcement, speculation had swirled around other possible nominees — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — but the Committee’s decision spotlighted grassroots democratic courage over political power.

Machado has become the face of Venezuela’s pro-democracy struggle, defying Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian rule for decades. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution — yet refused exile, choosing instead to remain in Venezuela, inspiring millions through her message of peaceful resistance and free elections.

A Symbol of Civil Courage

The Committee described Machado as a “unifying force in a fractured opposition,” whose leadership brought together volunteers across political divides.

During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the regime barred her candidacy—Machado backed opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, helping citizens document and expose electoral fraud.

“Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a future where citizens’ rights are protected and their voices are heard.”

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?

• Political leader: National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal party she co-founded in 2013; former Member of the National Assembly (2010–2015).

• Pro-democracy activist: Co-founder of Súmate and SoyVenezuela, civic platforms for free elections and democratic transition.

• Voice of resistance: Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses at the OAS; has faced treason charges, travel bans, and political disqualification.

• Global recognition: Featured in BBC’s 100 Women (2018); winner of the Charles T. Manatt Prize (2014), Libertad Cortes de Cádiz (2015), and Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).

• Economic reformer: Advocates privatization of Venezuela’s oil industry and free-market reforms akin to Argentina’s Javier Milei.

• Education: Holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a specialization in Finance from IESA.