  2. ‘Monster is Gone’: Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus hails students revolution; PM Modi extends best wishes

News Network
August 12, 2024

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus - who last week took oath as head of Bangladesh's interim government - has heaped praise on students who spearheaded protests against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "There is no doubt... because of the student-led revolution the whole government collapsed..." Mr Yunus told reporters after a Sunday night meet with the students.

"I said (to the students), 'I respect you... I admire you. What you have done is absolutely unparalleled... and because you ordered me to do this (to take charge of the interim administration) I accept...'," Mr Yunus said, recounting part of the conversation he had with the students.

Two of the student protesters - Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud - are part of a 16-member advisory council that was sworn in with Mr Yunus. The 84-year-old won the 2006 Nobel Peace prize for his work in microfinance and setting up the Grameen Bank, which works for community development.

Mr Yunus has also stressed the wave of resignations of high-ranking public officials, including the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and head of Bangladesh's central bank, was "conducted legally".

They had reportedly been issued ultimatums to quit.

"They want to have a new court," he said of the students. "So they went there and asked the chief justice to resign and put their pressure to make him resign."

"I'm sure they will find the legal way to justify all of this, because legally... all the steps were followed," he said. His office only agreed to publish these quotes Monday evening.

"Finally, this moment, the monster is gone," Mr Yunus also said, referring to Ms Hasina's departure and the end of what her critics said was an autocratic rule that stifled all dissent. 

However, Mr Yunus warned the interim government that public goodwill is a limited resource and that they would face many difficult decisions ahead. "The moment you start taking decisions, some people will like your decisions, some people will not like your decisions," he said. "...that's the way it works."

The interim government was formed after Bangladesh witnessed weeks of violence and clashes - triggered by protests over a jobs quota - forced Ms Hasina, a five-time PM, to resign and flee.

Sheikh Hasina left the Prime Minister's residence in Dhaka - hours before it was overrun - and flew to India in a Bangladeshi military aircraft. The 76-year-old, seen as a key ally of New Delhi, remains in an undisclosed location amid reports she will seek political asylum, possibly in the United Kingdom.

Following Ms Hasina's departure Md Yunus - who faced multiple corruption charges under the previous government and was in Europe while Sheikh Hasina was in power - was picked by the protesting to oversee democratic reforms.

His first act after being administered an oath of office - and taking the title of 'chief advisor' - was to lead a solemn tribute to the more than 450 people who died in the protests.

It is unclear when Bangladesh will hold an election to select a new Prime Minister. Whenever that is, Mrs Hasina is likely to return to contest, her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy told The Times of India. "She will go back to Bangladesh the moment the interim government decides to hold an election," he said.

Modi's "Best Wishes"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Mr Yunus,

"We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," he wrote on X. 

With the change of guard in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Indian government now faces a diplomatic dilemma, even as China was also swift to welcome Dhaka's new authorities, saying it "attaches importance to the development" of relations.
 

News Network
August 8,2024

Mangaluru: Union minister of state for home affairs Nityananda Rai has informed Lok Sabha that the govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages, including Tulu, into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a question submitted to Parliament, had enquired about the status of the demand for the inclusion of Tulu language into the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

He sought to know if govt was aware that the people of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasaragod have demanded that Tulu be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Additionally, a response was sought regarding the procedure for the inclusion of any language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India, as well as the efforts that are being taken for the consideration of the requests for more linguistic inclusion under the Eighth Schedule, keeping in mind the sentiments and other relevant considerations since the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committee efforts.

On Tuesday, MoS for home affairs Nityananda Rai submitted a written reply saying there have been demands from time to time for the inclusion of several languages in the Eighth Schedule, including Tulu. 

“However, there are no fixed criteria for the consideration of any language for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. As the evolution of dialects and languages is a dynamic process, influenced by socio-cultural, economic, and political developments, it is difficult to fix any criterion for languages for inclusion in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. The earlier attempts, through the Pahwa (1996) and Sitakant Mohapatra (2003) Committees, to evolve such fixed criteria have been inconclusive. The govt is conscious of the sentiments and requirements for the inclusion of other languages in the Eighth Schedule. Such requests have to be considered keeping in mind these sentiments and other relevant considerations,” the minister said.

Agencies
August 12,2024

Get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle as Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The movie is scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

The Hindi trailer for the upcoming film was shared by Disney Films India on its official social media handles.

"The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," the caption read.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of Young Mufasa.

In a press note shared by the Disney team, Khan said, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional."

"It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful," he said.

The film, enriched by photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques, delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. The story features an array of new and beloved characters, further enhanced by the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

News Network
August 8,2024

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday flayed the NDA government over its plan to amend the law governing Waqf boards, saying the move shows that it's against minorities.

The Bill has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

"The NDA government is totally against the minorities in this country, they are not for secularism, they are not for social justice. We have been telling the people of the country that they are communal parties, they are casteists, that's why they are doing like that," Siddaramaiah told reporters here in response to a question.

The Bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the Bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies. The Bill also proposes the establishment of a separate board of Auqaf for the Bohras and Aghakhanis.

The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

