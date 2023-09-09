  1. Home
  2. Morocco earthquake is region's strongest and 'exceptional'

September 9, 2023

A rare, powerful earthquake that struck Morocco late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging historic buildings, was "exceptional", according to an expert. According to latest reports at least 632 people died and 329 were injured in the quake.

Residents of Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, said some buildings had collapsed in the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and local television showed pictures of a fallen mosque minaret with rubble lying on smashed cars.

Earthquakes are relatively rare in North Africa. Speaking to Moroccan news network 2M TV, Lahcen Mhanni, Head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning Department at the National Institute of Geophysics, said, "Mountainous regions in general do not produce earthquakes of this size,” he said. "It is the strongest earthquake recorded in the region.”

In 1960, a magnitude 5.8 tremor struck near the Moroccan city of Agadir and caused thousands of deaths. The Agadir quake prompted changes in construction rules in Morocco, but many buildings, especially rural homes, are not built to withstand such tremors.

Shallow quakes more dangerous

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11pm (3.11am UAE time), with shaking that lasted several seconds. The US agency reported a magnitude-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

The USGS said the epicentre was 18 kilometres below the Earth’s surface, while Morocco’s seismic agency put it at 8 kilometres down. In either case, such shallow quakes are more dangerous.

The epicentre of Friday's tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains, roughly 70 kilometres south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.

The quake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere and Algeria's Civil Defense agency, which oversees emergency response.

August 30,2023

Mysuru, Aug 30: The Congress-ruled Karnataka government rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today i.e. on 30 August. This scheme is part of one among the five poll promises made by the party during its election campaign. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the launch of the scheme transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT). 

The scheme was out at a public function in Mysuru in the presence of state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders of the party.

While addressing the event, the Congress MP said, “Before the elections, Congress party had made five promises to Karnataka. We had said that when Congress party and its leaders say something, they do it. Today, when we clicked on the tablet, crores of women received ₹2000 directly into their bank accounts."

Key points

1. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

2. Under the scheme, the state government will provide ₹2000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL familes. For this scheme, Karnataka has allocated a substantial ₹32,000 crore annually to support this scheme.

3. Women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards are eligible for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

4. With the launch of the scheme, it is offering a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

5. According to KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, it will be the "world's largest-ever welfare scheme for women". "Through this revolutionary scheme, the Karnataka government led by Siddaramiah will be distributing ₹2000 to 1.28 crore women. When Women are empowered-India is stronger," he said in a post on X.

6. Women government employees taxpayers and families whose husbands pay income tax or file GST returns are not eligible for the scheme.

7. The objective of this project is to achieve gender balance cultivating financial support to housewives who are eligible for household duties.

8. The Women head of the families who has Above Poverty Line card (APL)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card, Bank details, Aadhaar-linked phone number. If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce a passbook

9. Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme can be done both online and offline. For online registration, one can visit to portal.

10. Congress during its poll campaign in Karnataka this year had announced the five main guarantees to the people of Karnataka. The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Meanwhile, the fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Youth Fund) which promises to give ₹3000 and ₹1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022-23 academic year will be launched in December, officials said 

August 30,2023

The Asia Cup, once considered a mini-version of the World Cup, has gradually turned into a preparatory platform for the World Cup. Whichever World Cup is being held that year, be it in the ODI format or T20I, the Asia Cup is molded into the same format. Last year, when the Asia Cup was held in the UAE, it was the Sri Lanka cricket team that emerged triumphant, winning the title in the T20 format. But, this time around, the Asian sides will battle it out in the 50-over format of the game. But, why is it so?

Though the Asia Cup boasts of some of the top sides in the world, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, etc., the tournament is still seen as a 'preparatory' event. These days, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) organises the Asia Cup the same year when the World Cup is taking place. Whichever format of the World Cup it is (T20 or 50-over), the Asia Cup takes that form. Considering the manner in which the game has grown, Asian teams do tend to benefit from this approach.

The tournament started all the way back in 1984 in the ODI format but things changed after the introduction of T20s. The last ODI Asia Cup was held in 2019, the same year the last World Cup in the format was held. It was the Indian team that clinched the title that year. But, it wasn't even a full-strength Indian side that participated in the event.

The team's talismanic batter Virat Kohli, also the team's captain back then, didn't participate in the event, giving charge to his deputy Rohit Sharma. In fact, in a game, even Rohit decided to rest himself, giving charge to MS Dhoni.

As for the 2023 edition, it will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This event will also mark the debut of Nepal in the tournament. Nepal booked their ticket to the event by winning the inaugural ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, where they defeated the United Arab Emirates in the final.

September 1,2023

New Delhi, Sept 1: The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', sources said on Friday.

The move comes a day after the government called a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is under wraps.

Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed strongly for the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls, and the decision to task Kovind to look into it underscores the government's seriousness as a host of elections approach.

Assembly polls are due in five states in November-December and they will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections in May-June next year. However, the recent moves by the government have thrown open the possibility of advancing the general elections and some state polls, which are scheduled after and with the Lok Sabha contest.

