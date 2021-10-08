  1. Home
  2. Mukesh Ambani joins Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk in world’s exclusive $100 billion club

Mukesh Ambani joins Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk in world’s exclusive $100 billion club

Agencies
October 9, 2021

Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest person, joined Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion.

The chairman of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. entered the rarefied group of 11 men as his conglomerate’s stock climbed to a record on Friday. He’s now worth $100.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after his wealth increased by $23.8 billion this year.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of the Reliance Industries Ltd., right, and his wife Nita Ambani, left, arrive for the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Saudi Aramco will buy a 20% stake in the oil-to-chemicals business of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd., including the 1.24 million barrels-a-day Jamnagar refining complex on the country’s west coast, Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai.

Since inheriting the oil-refining and petrochemicals businesses of his late father’s empire in 2005, Ambani, 64, has been seeking to transform the energy giant into a retail, technology and e-commerce titan. His telecommunications unit, which started services in 2016, is now the dominant carrier in the Indian market. His retail and technology ventures raised about $27 billion last year, selling stakes to investors ranging from Facebook Inc. and Google to KKR & Co. and Silver Lake.

Ambani unveiled an ambitious push into green energy in June, with a planned investment of about $10 billion over three years. And last month, the mogul said his company would “aggressively” pursue production of cheaper green hydrogen. The plan aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitions of turning India into a global manufacturing hub for the cleaner fuel to combat climate change and slash energy imports by the world’s third-biggest oil consumer. 

While Ambani’s announcement has been viewed by some as an acknowledgment that his group needs to look beyond oil to cement its future, the fossil fuel still plays a central role at Reliance, accounting for almost 60% of its $73 billion in annual revenue. The oil-to-chemicals business is now a separate unit, and talks are under way to get Saudi Arabian Oil Co. as an investor.

“Mukesh Ambani is at the forefront of creating new businesses with new emerging technologies,” said Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer at TCG Asset Management Co. in Mumbai. “Creating businesses of scale at speed brings execution challenges, but he has demonstrated his capabilities.”

The story of Reliance dates back to the late 1960s when Dhirubhai Ambani, who started out as a gas-station attendant in Yemen, began building his polyester business into a vast empire. When he died of a stroke in 2002 without leaving a will, a succession feud erupted between his two sons, Mukesh and Anil, 62, which was eventually settled by the siblings’ mother, Kokilaben, in 2005. 

Under the truce agreement, Mukesh got control of the flagship oil refining and petrochemicals businesses, while his younger brother got newer areas such as power generation, financial services and telecommunications services. Anil -- once a billionaire -- told a London court last year that his net worth was “zero.”

India’s billionaires are some of the largest gainers on the world’s rich list, as Asia’s best-performing major stock market this year gets a boost from a surge in initial public offerings. 

Gautam Adani, founder of coal-power and renewable energy conglomerate Adani Group, has added $39.5 billion to his fortune this year, while the country’s third-richest person, technology tycoon Azim Premji, saw his wealth to grow by $12.8 billion.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 9,2021

Petrol, diesel prices will continue to pinch your pocket as fuel rates continued their upward streak on a fifth straight day to touch new highs across the country on the back of a rally in international oil prices.
  
Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise in Delhi to reach Rs 103.84 per litre, while diesel price was increased by 35 paise to Rs 92.47 per litre. Mumbai saw petrol price soaring to Rs 109.83 per litre, up 29 paise, while diesel costs Rs 100.29 a litre in the financial capital.

In Kolkata, petrol surged to a record Rs 104.23 per litre and diesel Rs 95.58 a litre, while in Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 101.27 per litre and diesel at Rs 96.93 a litre.

Petrol prices, which is dictated by the incidence of local taxes and freight, had already crossed the Rs 100 mark in several places in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

The international benchmark Brent crude has soared to $82.39 a barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day, fuel rates are being increased by a larger proportion.

A month back, Brent was around $72 per barrel.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.5 paise per litre and petrol price has increased by Rs 2.35.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 7,2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) has endorsed Mosquirix, the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine — the first and the only till date — against the mosquito-borne disease that kills more than 400,000 people a year, mostly African children.

The vaccine acts against plasmodium falciparum -- one of five malaria parasite species and the most deadly, most prevalent in Africa. The vaccine’s trial data showed that it could prevent 4 out of 10 malaria cases over a period of four years, when four doses were administered to children. Mosquirix is the first malaria vaccine which has finished its clinical development process.

Mosquirix, is not just a first for malaria; it is the first developed for any parasitic disease. Parasites are much more complex than viruses or bacteria, and the quest for a malaria vaccine has been underway for 100 years.

WHO’s approval followed a review of a pilot programme deployed since 2019 in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi in which more than two million doses were given of the vaccine, first made by the pharmaceutical company GSK in 1987.

In clinical trials, the vaccine had an efficacy of about 50 per cent against severe malaria in the first year, but the figure dropped close to zero by the fourth year. And the trials did not directly measure the vaccine’s impact on deaths, which has led some experts to question whether it is a worthwhile investment in countries with countless other intractable problems.

Malaria research is littered with vaccine candidates that never made it past clinical trials. Bed nets, the most widespread preventive measure, cut malaria deaths in children younger than 5 by only about 20%.

Against that backdrop, the new vaccine, even with modest efficacy, is the best new development in the fight against the disease in decades, some experts said.

How malaria affects the world

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes.

In 2019, there were an estimated 229 million cases of malaria worldwide and the death toll due to malaria was 4,09,000.

African regions carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2019, the region was home to 94% of malaria cases and deaths.

How to use the vaccine

WHO has recommended that in the context of comprehensive malaria control, Mosquirix be used for the prevention of P. falciparum malaria in children living in regions with moderate to high transmission. Mosquirix is to be given in three doses between ages 5 and 17 months, and a fourth dose roughly 18 months later. 

Funds for the programme were mobilised through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria; and Unitaid, according to WHO.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation provided catalytic funding for late-stage development of RTS,S between 2001 and 2015.

Germany's BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with US giant Pfizer, also said it aimed to start trials for a malaria vaccine next year using the same breakthrough mRNA technology.

The WHO also hopes this latest recommendation will encourage scientists to develop more malaria vaccines.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 27: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that the 2023 Assembly polls will usher in a new era in Karnataka with "Kannadigas' own party" coming to power in the state, and set a target of winning at least 123 seats.

The JD(S) has organised "Janata Parva 1.0", a four-day workshop for party leaders near here, aimed at bringing it to power in 2023, that was inaugurated by party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

"...we will work hard for the next 17 months and get involved in various party activities non-stop. We are confident about being successful in bringing a government that will be by Kannadigas for Karnataka in 2023, through the JD(S)," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, he said, "Our party's goal is 123 seats (in 224 member Assembly) for 2023. It can be 123 plus, not minus. With this focus we have started our activities....from 2023 a new era will begin in Karnataka with Kanndaigas' own party coming to power."

Pointing at regional parties gaining power in West Bengal, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he said "bringing a government of regional identity, by Kannadigas, of Kannadigas and for Karnnadigas in Karnataka in 2023 is the target. We want to clear the doubts about the ability of JD(S), a party with regional identity, to come to power in Karnataka."

Noting that party organisation work had taken a back seat in the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Kumaraswamy pointed out that the 2023 elections are fast approaching and there are only 17 months left for it.

He said the first set of candidates identified from the workshop will be coached on how to be closer to people in their constituencies. They will be given all kinds of training to build leadership qualities in them in a disciplined manner.

"Despite all this training, if the identified candidate is not performing duties as per the party's expectations, there are provisions to change them," he said. The idea behind the training was to update probable candidates on the use of new technology and social media for connecting with the people, aimed at equipping them for the new kind of election system, he said.

Pointing to the rise of DMK in Tamil Nadu, Mamata Banerjee's TMC in West Bengal and BJP's growth from the Jan Sangh established by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee 70 years ago, to it now coming to power under Narendra Modi, he said "ours (JDS or its earlier form Janata Parivar) is a party known for its people friendly programmes. We have set right certain lapses that are there within us."

As a fist step in this process, the JD(S) wants to train cadres to ensure they are actively involved in all party activities in the next 18 months, with an intention to being it to power, he added.

Stating that there is talk within the party that people gather wherever Kumaraswamy goes to various places, but it does not convert into votes, the JD(S) legislature party leader said this "fault" needs to be rectified, during the coming 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, addressing the inaugural event said several attempts have been made to divide the party, but it has "God's grace".

He questioned the integrity and moral rights of his detractors in the Congress, especially bête noire Siddaramaiah, accusing them of speaking lightly about him and his party and calling JD(S) the "B-team" of BJP.

"...your party (Congress) has an understanding with Shiv Sena... what type of secularism is that? You said Deve Gowda is the B-team of BJP. You want to finish my party, tell the truth Siddaramaiah. Despite doing everything to project me as B-team, you (Congress) got only 78 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls...how long will you say such things? I'm alive.. I will come to every district and tell the truth and relevance of JD(S), he said. Gowda recalled that he began as an ordinary contractor in Hassan and how he organised people and urged the cadres to learn how to organise the party and start working.

"...Don't run away from the responsibility given to you, and work with discipline," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.