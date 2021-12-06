  1. Home
Next pandemic could be more lethal and more contagious, warns lead vaccine developer

December 6, 2021

London, Dec 6: The lead developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine warned the next pandemic could be "more lethal", urging better preparedness in a speech set to be aired Monday.

Sarah Gilbert, who is credited with saving millions of lives through her role in designing the jab, said the world must build on key lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. The truth is, the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both," Gilbert said in her draft Richard Dimbleby Lecture, to be broadcast Monday evening.

"We cannot allow a situation where we have gone through all we have gone through, and then find that the enormous economic losses we have sustained mean that there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness.

"The advances we have made, and the knowledge we have gained, must not be lost," Gilbert will say.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, which was the first coronavirus vaccine to be approved for use in the UK, is used in more than 170 countries globally.

It is significantly cheaper and easier to deliver than others and is credited with increasing vaccine access in poorer countries.

Gilbert was made a dame by Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year for services to science and public health for her role in its development.

She has been making and testing vaccines for more than a decade, primarily using antigens from malaria and influenza, and initiated the Covid-19 vaccine project in early 2020 after the virus first emerged in China.

As the world now confronts the Omicron variant, with nearly 250 cases now identified in Britain alone, she urged continued caution.

"Until we know more, we should be cautious, and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant," Gilbert said.

"But as we have seen before, reduced protection against infection and mild disease does not necessarily mean reduced protection against severe disease and death."

December 5,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 5: The Karnataka government has begun distribution of eggs to school children in seven districts of the state where the malnourishment indicator is alarming from December 1. The decision has angered a section of society who are demanding that eggs shouldn’t be distributed inside schools as it encourages discrimination among school going children.

Another section supporting egg supplements to school children claims that this project should not stop as protein supplement is badly needed by the students. They say children who have easier access to better nutrition have better education outcomes.

The BJP-JD (S) coalition government in 2007, then headed by HD Kumaraswamy, had rolled back its project of distributing eggs to school children, succumbing to pressure from Brahmin groups. However, it is to be seen how the BJP government responds to the issue now.

Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the scheme has been implemented with people opposing and favouring it. "There is no substitution for egg as such. There is soyabean, but children won't eat it. The project has been implemented with an intention to address malnutrition among children," he stated.

From December 1, the Karnataka government has started providing boiled eggs and bananas to children studying in government aided schools, aged between six and 15 years and suffering from malnutrition, anaemia and deficiency of proteins.

As many as 14,44,322 students studying in the first standard to the eighth standard in Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballary and Vijayapura districts would be the beneficiaries. The programme will end in March 2022.

Yadgir district has 74 per cent of students suffering from malnutrition and anaemia. Kalaburagi (72.4 per cent), Ballary (72.3 per cent), Koppal (70.7 per cent), Raichur (70.6 per cent), Bidar (69.1 per cent) and 68 per cent of students in Vijayapura were found to be malnourished.

However, the move by the government is facing stiff opposition. Channa Basavananda Swamiji, National President of Lingayat Dharma Mahasabha, has demanded a rollback of the decision. "There is uniformity among school-going children in terms of dress code, syllabus. There shouldn't be discrimination in terms of food. The government should provide food which is acceptable to all," he said.

"We are discussing a future course of action considering the prevailing Covid situation in the state, and a decision will be taken. Fifteen seers are gathered to discuss the issue," he stated.

Niranjan Aradhya, a development educationist and a former faculty of National Law School of India University, described the opposition to providing eggs to students as a ploy to divide the country based on food. "The government shouldn't succumb to religious threats. The scheme has to be extended to the whole of Karnataka. Eggs have to be given to small children going to anganwadis and students from class one to 10 have to get eggs," he said.

"I don't know why religious seers are getting into it. According to the National Family Health Survey 5th round (2019), in Karnataka, most children are not reaching their ideal height and weight, with stunting (less height for age) of 35.4 per cent, underweight (less weight for age) of 32.9 per cent even before starting their school life at 6 years, and this is more so in children from vulnerable communities," he explained.

When asked how important it is to provide eggs to students in the region, Yadgir District Commissioner Dr Ragapriya R said, "We have seen over the course of three to four months of continuous monitoring, that the children who are being given the nutritional supplement and eggs tend to improve their height, weight and circumference of upper hand, all these parameters do improve."

"In my district (Yadgir) I have not received a single objection so far. No one has come to our office with such a demand."

Providing eggs to students will help. Indian children have the least height in the whole world. One of the biggest reasons is high malnourishment rates. If you give protein automatically the height and weight of the children is going to increase. Even if the children who are getting good nutrition at home are given a supplement of one egg per day definitely their nutritional status improves. Usually better nutritional levels are associated with better learning outcomes, she said.

Basavaraj Dhanur, National President of Basava Dal, stated that they are not opposing eggs for students. "We are only requesting not to distribute them in schools. Let them deliver it to the homes of students or make other arrangements," he said.

Mahaling Swamy Chatnalli of Rastreeya Basava Dal said that Jain, Brahmin and Lingayat community leaders had staged a protest before then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's residence opposing distribution of eggs at school in 2007. The decision was reversed. "It hurts religious sentiments. It has to be revoked," he added."

Neighbouring Tamil Nadu introduced eggs with midday meals 50 years ago during the tenure of then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. The Women and Child Welfare department has been providing eggs to malnourished children for many years. The supply of protein in the form of eggs and pulses is seen as crucial during the Covid pandemic as the virus affects those with less immunity. 

November 22,2021

Shahrukh Khan smashed a six off last ball to help Tamil Nadu win the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Karnataka. With Tamil Nadu needing 5 off the last ball, Shahrukh Khan (33*), proved his mettle and crunched Prateek Jain’s delivery, clean as a whistle over deep square leg for six.

When he had come into bat in the middle, Tamil Nadu were in a spot of bother when they required 57 off 28 balls. From then on, the right-handed batter launched his counter-attack, providing Tamil Nadu a fresh lease of life. It all came down to the wire, with TN needing five runs off the final ball with Shahrukh finishing it in style with a beautiful shot.

Earlier, Karnataka’s lower order was largely responsible for their total going past 150. Left arm spinner R Sai Kishore landed the initial blows for Tamil Nadu, striking off his first ball to bowl Rohan Kadam through the gate. Soon after, Karnataka lost Karun Nair and Manish Pandey off successive balls to the spinners. The wobble was steadied by Abhinav Manohar and Sharath BR through a 55-run stand.

The innings got a big impetus in the death overs, bowled by T Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier, who ended up giving 49 in the last four overs. J Suchith and Praveen Dubey added 41 in just 19 balls to take Karnataka to a total that kept them in the game, until that final blow from Shahrukh.

November 23,2021

Shivamogga, Nov 23: KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar predicted that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa will quit BJP and build KJP again. The Bommai-led government in Karnataka may collapse.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, he said, the Central leaders of BJP are ignoring Yediyurapppa. So, the former chief minister will focus on strengthening KJP in the state by quitting BJP. 

Criticising Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra, he said, BJP leader has become home minister for Thirthahalli assembly constituency and not for the state. Besides, Jnanendra is busy in registering cases against his political rivals in the constituency.

He also alleged that the home minister is contributing to the increase in criminal cases by supporting his supporters. Illegal sand mining and other activities are rampant in the constituency. BJP workers take pride in saying that the home minister is their leader. But in reality, people of the constituency are feeling embarrassed to say that the home minister is from Thirthahalli. 

Referring to legislative council polls, he said, Congress candidate R Prasanna Kumar will emerge victorious in the polls again. In the previous polls, JD(S)was in the second spot. Now, Madhu Bangarappa has embraced Congress from JD(S) and this is likely to prove beneficial for Congress.

He also demanded the Centre to provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws.

Congress leaders N Ramesh, S P Dinesh, Veda Vijay Kumar, Kalagodu Ratnakar, Yamuna Range Gowda, District Social Media President Praveen Kumar and others were present in a press conference.

