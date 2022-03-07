  1. Home
  2. No-fly zone over Ukraine means starting World War 3: US senators

News Network
March 7, 2022

US Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Joni Ernst say that implementing a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine would result in World War III, as US officials and lawmakers debate imposing it over the country.

Rubio told ABC "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he is "not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means."

"A no-fly zone has become a catchphrase. I'm not sure a lot of people fully understand what that means," he said.

"That means flying AWACS 24 hours a day, that means the willingness to shoot down and engage Russian airplanes in the sky. That means, frankly, you can’t put those planes up there unless they're willing to knock out the anti-aircraft systems that the Russians have deployed in, and not just in Ukraine, but Russia and also in Belarus," Rubio said.

"So basically a no-fly zone, if people understand what it means, it means World War II. It means starting World War III," Rubio said. "It's not some rule you pass that everybody has to oblige by. It's the willingness to shoot down the aircraft of the Russian Federation, which is basically the beginning of World War III."

A no-fly zone is established to stop countries from carrying out attacks over groups of people or flying in certain areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked the US to establish "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian airstrikes and stop buying Russian oil and gas. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that it would lead to catastrophic consequences.

US President Joe Biden has dismissed the notion of no-fly zones because of the risk of “a potential direct war with Russia.”

Republican Senator Ernst from Iowa also said on Sunday imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would put the United States at risk of entering a direct conflict with Russia.

Ernst, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, said Russia will have the “opportunity” to attack the US and other European allies if Washington establishes a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

She said imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine would lay the foundation for World War III.

However, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said imposing a no-fly zone should remain on the table.

“To take anything off the table thinking we might not be able to use things because we've already taken it off the table is wrong,” Manchin said. “I will take nothing off the table.”

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday suggested that instead of imposing a no-fly zone the US should impose sanctions on all energy companies in Russia and remove Moscow from the international banking system.

“We know that the one thing that punches Putin in the gut is to hit his energy sector. There is no reason we should be taking money from an enemy. We should go ahead and sanction all of those energy companies right now. We should remove him from the international banking system,” she said.

The Biden administration has imposed harsh economic and banking sanctions on Russia in response to Russia's military actions in Ukraine. 

US President Joe Biden said the sanctions would limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen.

Biden claimed that the only other alternative to the sanctions would be to start a “Third World War.”

Putin on Saturday warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would lead to catastrophic consequences for the world.

He also said that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war.

Putin said his country is defending Russian-speaking communities through the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine so that their neighbor became neutral and no longer threatened Russia.

"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said.

He warned that any attempt by another power to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be considered by Russia to be a step into the military conflict.

Putin announced last week a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region to “defend people” subjected to "genocide" there against government forces, stressing that Moscow has “no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.”

Biden called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," and the American media described it as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two assault by Russia.

News Network
March 4,2022

An Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine on Friday said that he received no support from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"No support from the Indian Embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Harjot Singh, who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital, said. 

Slamming the Indian government, he said, ""It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death..."

Singh said that the incident happened on February 27. "We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," he said. 

"God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he added.

News Network
March 3,2022

Russia has demanded the demilitarization of Ukraine, saying there should be a list of specified weapons that the nation could never possess, as a second round of conflict-resolution talks between Moscow and Kiev is underway.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks in an interview with Al Jazeera on Wednesday, saying, "Specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created."

The remarks came a few hours after Lavrov said Russia would face a "real danger" if Kiev acquired nuclear weapons, warning that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain the weaponry, the top Russian diplomat said, adding that the ongoing military offensive aims to keep Ukraine away from such a scenario.

The latest development came as a second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine was scheduled on Wednesday. Previous talks failed to produce any breakthrough.

Lavrov further said Russia recognized President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Ukraine's leader and welcomed as a "positive step" the fact that Zelenskiy wanted to receive security guarantees.

"Our negotiators are ready for the second round of discussing these guarantees with Ukrainian representatives," he said.

Zelenskiy said in an interview on Tuesday that Russia needed to halt its bombing of Ukraine before further talks could take place. He called for security guarantees, but from NATO and not from Russia.

Russian troops in streets of Kherson

Meanwhile, the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev, has said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on people to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos.

"We don’t have any Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and people here who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

This comes as Ukraine's government had earlier denied the claim that Kherson had fallen into Russian hands, saying fighting was still occurring around the port city.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that its forces had taken control of Kherson on the Black Sea, as Moscow's large-scale military offensive against its neighbor entered its seventh day.

Kherson, a city of nearly a quarter million people just north of Crimea, is the biggest city to fall to Russian forces so far.

Last Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military offensive against Ukraine. Russian forces have been advancing towards Kiev and seizing control of a number of towns and cities along the way. Authorities in Moscow have denied claims made by Ukrainian and Western officials of civilian areas being targeted by the Russian military.

Zelenskiy has said almost 6,000 Russians have lost their lives, a claim that has not been verified. 

Russia's Defense Ministry has said 498 Russian troops have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the military offensive. The ministry has also said more than 2,870 Ukrainian soldiers and "nationalists" have been killed and about 3,700 wounded. 

News Network
March 6,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The Karnataka government has approved 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 crore that would provide jobs for over 6,393 people in the state. The clearance for the projects was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday.

According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state.

Also, at the SLSWCC meeting, 40 new projects each with investment of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. These projects valued at Rs 724.87 crore would generate 3,212 jobs, the minister noted on Sunday.

A total of 48 projects with investments of Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people were cleared. Among the new investments that were approved are Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

