  2. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who criticized marriage, now marries in Britain

November 10, 2021

malalayusuf.jpg

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was vocal against ‘marriage’ has got married, she said on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in the city of Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Twitter, adding four pictures to her post.

Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her personal courage and her eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry.

"I still don't understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can't it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users at the time.

November 10,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 10: Former minister and KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge on Wednesday predicted that alleged bitcoin scam will dethrone Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BJP government will see third chief minister this time as witnessed in 2008. 

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, he stated, "The government will fall if the probe is conducted impartially. BJP leaders, their children and officials are involved in this scam. The government said the case has been handed over to Enforcement Directorate. Where is order?"

"Bribe is being received in form of bitcoins. It is a big scam not a Rs 300-400 crore scam," he alleged. 

"The government should conduct a probe if the opposition leaders are involved in this scandal and take action against them. Why the government is delaying the investigation?" asked Priyank.

News Network
October 28,2021

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party 'is not going anywhere for many decades and the problem with Rahul Gandhi is that he thinks that the BJP will be overthrown by people'.

Kishor said this in Goa on Wednesday and a clip of his Q and A session has been shared on social media.

The statement comes at a time when the Trinamool is spreading itself outside Bengal, and is also proof that the talks of Kishor's entry into the Congress have ended.

He said that the BJP will be at the centre of Indian politics for years, it wins or loses, much like the Congress in the first 40 years after Independence.

"BJP is going to be the centre of Indian polity, whether they win, whether they lose, like it was for the first 40 years for Congress. BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the national level you are not going away in a hurry. So do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi," he said.

"Maybe they will throw away Modi, but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades. It is not going in a hurry," Kishor answered when asked.

He added: "Unless you examine, understand and take cognizance of strength, you will never be able to put a counter to defeat him (BJP & Modi's strength)".

He said the problem with Rahul Gandhi is he does not realise this but thinks people will overthrow the BJP.

Earlier, he had said that the Congress party's fortunes in Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls next year, would not be revived despite all the "hype" generated around the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the subsequent arrest of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"People looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of GOP led opposition based on #LakhimpurKheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. Unfortunately there are no quick fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of GOP," Kishor, who played an instrumental role in propelling Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress back to power in the West Bengal Assembly polls held in March-April this year, wrote on Twitter.

The remarks have come amid "strong speculation" that Kishor would join the Congress and the party was deliberating on the issues raised by him.

Even as no one in the party is averse to the idea of Kishor joining the Congress, the party leaders have said that he should not be given sweeping powers regarding elections.The Congress is preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh along with a few other states which are going to polls next year.

In the politically crucial north Indian state, the Congress is pitted against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

News Network
October 27,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 27: All state-run temples and religious institutions under the Muzrai department have been directed to conduct a ‘gau puja’ (cow worship) on the occasion of Deepavali/Bali Padyami on November 5. 

In a circular, the department has asked temples to worship the cow in a traditional manner during the godhuli lagna between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm on the day.

The circular was issued following directions from Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle.

“Of late, people in towns and cities have forgotten gau puja. It is only appropriate to identify at least one day in a year where the cow is worshipped in line with the Sanatana Hindu Dharma’s view of the cow as gaumata and to introduce the concept of gau puja to future generations,” the circular stated. 

