  North Korea says, recent missile tests were practice to attack US and South Korea

North Korea says, recent missile tests were practice to attack US and South Korea

News Network
November 7, 2022

photo.jpg

North Korea's military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to attack its rivals' air bases and warplanes and paralyse their operation command systems, showing Pyongyang's resolve to counter provocative US-South Korean military drills “more thoroughly and mercilessly.”

North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes last week, triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas, in response to massive US-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

US and South Korean officials strongly condemned the North's missile launches, saying their drills were defensive in nature.

“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People's Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies' provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by state media.

It said its weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles.

The North's military said it carried out an important test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead missioned with “paralysing the operation command system of the enemy.” It said it also launched super-large, multiple-launch missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

It didn't specifically mention a reported launch Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at hitting the US mainland.

Almost all other North's missiles launched last week were likely short-range, many of them nuclear-capable weapons.

They place key military targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there in striking range.

“The KPA General Staff once again clarifies that it will continue to correspond with all the anti-(North Korea) war drills of the enemy with the sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures,” it said.

This year's “Vigilant Storm” air force drills between the United States and South Korea were the largest-ever for the annual fall maneuvers.

The drills involved 240 warplanes including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries.

The allies were initially supposed to run the drills for five days ending on Friday, but extended the training by another day in reaction to the North's missile tests.

On Saturday, the final day of the air force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a display of strength against North Korea, the aircraft's first such flyover since December 2017.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the participation of the B-1Bs in the joint drills demonstrated the allies' readiness to “sternly respond” to North Korean provocations and the U.S. commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.

Even before the “Vigilant Storm” drills, North Korea test-launched a slew of missiles in what it called simulated nuclear attacks on U.S. and South Korean targets in protests of its rivals' other sets of military exercises that involved a U.S. aircraft for the first time in five years.

Some experts say North Korea likely aims to use the US-South Korean military drills as a chance to modernise its nuclear arsenal and increase its leverage to wrest greater concessions from the United States in future dealings.

US and South Korean militaries have been expanding their regular military drills since the May inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has promised to take a tougher stance on North Korean provocations.

Some of the allies' drills had been previously downsized or cancelled to support now-stalled diplomacy on North Korea's nuclear programme and cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. 

News Network
November 5,2022

Bengaluru, Nov 5: A Class 4 student of a private school has died under mysterious circumstances in Gangammanagudi police station limits in Karnataka’s capital. Her parents alleged that the girl died after her schoolteachers punished her.

The victim is Nishitha (9) a student at RD International School in Coconut Garden in Ramachandrapura near Jalahalli East.

A case of unnatural death under suspicious circumstances under CrPc 174 C has been taken up by the police. 

Nagendra, the father of Nishitha, said in his complaint that his daughter collapsed inside the classroom around 1.30 pm when the class was on after the lunch hour.

He accused the teacher of punishing the students when his daughter collapsed.

The school management rushed the girl to the nearest hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. There were no external injuries found on her body. 

An officer said the body will be subjected to a post-mortem on Saturday to know the exact cause of death. Police will visit the school on Saturday, check the CCTV footage and question the students and teachers. Nagendra is a daily wage labourer at Bharat Electronics Limited.

Nishita and her parents Nagendra and Saraswathi live in Doddachennappa Layout near the school. 

News Network
October 30,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 30: The Mangaluru International Airport has enabled a unidirectional flow of traffic for departures, on the ground floor. This arrangement has created a seamless movement of traffic, for both arrivals (lower ground floor) and departures (ground floor).

Under this new arrangement, all vehicles coming to drop off departing passengers, shall exit via the ramp, after dropping them off, either at the designated drop-off zone, one or two. Post leaving the ramp that leads to the lower ground floor, the vehicles may then exit either to the city, or towards the parking lot.

A zebra crossing near the departure gate facilitates departing passengers and their kin, who come up from the parking area into the terminal via the escalator or lift, on the lower ground floor.

News Network
October 27,2022

OpLotus.jpg

Hyderabad, Oct 27: Barely a week before the Munugode byelection, Cyberabad police last night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city and reportedly detained three persons for allegedly trying to lure four TRS legislators into the BJP.

The MLAs in question — Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet - SC), B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rega Kantarao (Pinapaka-ST) and Pilot Rohith Reddy (Tandur) — themselves tipped off the police, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Stephen Raveendra revealed.

As much as ₹ 100 crore was offered to a key leader in secret negotiations at a farmhouse, sources said.

Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Raveendra said the TRS MLAs had called the police, saying they were being "lured and bribed to change parties".

"They said they were offered big money, contracts and posts to switch parties," he said.

Apart from ₹ 100 crore for the main leader, ₹ 50 crore was offered to each MLA, sources said. After the police raid, the four TRS MLAs were taken to the home of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the TRS chief.

Those detained are Satish Sharma, alias Ram Chandra Bharati, a priest from Haryana's Faridabad, D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, and a Hyderabad-based businessman, Nandakumar.

Sources say the investigators are working on leads to establish the that these three were working at the behest of a BJP leader.

Satish Sharma and D Simhayaji are seen in photos with BJP leaders but it is not yet established whether they were acting on behalf of the party. Videos were also viral on social media of Nandkumar with Union tourism minister Kishan Reddy but he denied any conspiracy by the BJP to buy MLAs and said several people got photographed along with him and that did not establish any ties beyond that.

The men had come to Hyderabad on fake identities, said the police chief. Sources suggested that one of them was possibly in the Maharashtra coup in which the Shiv Sena-led coalition collapsed after a key leader, Eknath Shinde, broke away and formed a new government with the BJP.

Sources in the BJP denied the allegations, claiming there is "no reason" for them to offer astronomical amounts for four MLAs when the ruling party (TRS) has a comfortable majority.

Telangana BJP leaders DK Aruna and the BJP MP from Nizamabad, D Arvind accused Chief Minister Rao or KCR of staging the "bribe" incident to deflect attention from the high-stakes assembly by-polls in Munugode on November 3.

"It is drama. KCR understood that the TRS is losing in Munugode. So they orchestrated this drama," BJP leader Vivek Venkataswamy said.

Since 2019, there have been claims that the BJP wants to launch an "Operation Lotus" in Telangana, where the TRS enjoys a comfortable majority. Operation Lotus is the term used by the opposition to describe the alleged bribing of ruling party MLAs by the BJP to topple governments.

Recently, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the BJP was trying to lure away its MLAs in Delhi and Punjab.

In August, there were reports of a BJP leader claiming that around 18 MLAs of TRS would soon join the BJP.

Accused reportedly close to Shah, Kishan

The accused, Ramachandra Bharati, is said to be close to the RSS and was seen several times with top BJP leaders and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nandakumar, on the other hand, is said to be close to Union Minister of State for Tourism G Kishan Reddy. TRS sources also revealed that the Delhi BJP leadership was in talks with multiple MLAs.

