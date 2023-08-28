  1. Home
  Now, France to ban Muslim abaya dresses in schools

News Network
August 28, 2023

abaya.jpg

The government of France has decided to ban school students attending state-run facilities from wearing the abaya, a loose-fitting, full length dress some Muslim women wear.

Education Minister Gabriel Attal, who was only promoted to his role earlier in the summer, made the announcement late on Sunday in an interview with French television channel TF1.

"When you walk into a classroom, you shouldn't be able to identify the pupils' religion just by looking at them," he said.

What prompted the move against the abaya?

In 2004, a French law banned "the wearing of signs or outfits by which students ostensibly show a religious affiliation" in schools. This applied to large crosses, Jewish kippas and Islamic headscarves.

Nevertheless, abayas were somehow spared, until last November.

The Education Ministry at the time issued a circular including the abaya in a group of items of clothing which could be banned should they be donned "in a manner as to openly display a religious affiliation." The circular also singled out bandanas and long skirts.

The controversy surrounding the abaya intensified in 2020, when a radicalized Chechen Muslim beheaded a teacher. The teacher had shown students caricatures of Muslim prophet Mohammed.

What has the reaction been?

Head teachers' union leader Bruno Bobkiewicz welcomed the announcement.

"The instructions were not clear, now they are and we welcome it," Bobkiewicz, general secretary of the NPDEN-UNSA, said.

Eric Ciotto, head of the opposition right-wing Republicans party, also welcomed the news.

"We called for the ban on abayas in our schools several times," he said.

Others, such as left-wing opposition France Unbowed party member Clementine Autain, condemned it as a "policing of clothing." She argued that it was "unconstitutional" and against the founding principles of France's secular values.

Autain accused the French government of harboring an "obsessive rejection" of the country's some 5 million Muslim population.

News Network
August 28,2023

A man belonging to Hindu religion allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter and then secretly buried her body objecting to her relationship with a Dalit boy in Karnataka’s Kolar district. This is the second honour killing reported in just about two months in Kolar district.

The police identified the victim as Ramya. Her father, Venkatesh Gowda, and his brothers — Mohan Gowda and Chowdegowda — have been arrested by the police. Another accused, Anjaneya Reddy, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place at Thotli village in Kolar taluk in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. However, the family members of the deceased buried the body in a hush-hush manner without informing police or fellow villagers. 

But a police constable attached to Sugatur outpost got wind of the incident and brought it to the notice of Kolar superintendent of police M Narayana. The SP immediately sounded out the Kolar Rural police inspector to probe the incident. When a police team rushed to the house of the victim, her father admitted to the crime. 

According to Narayana, Ramya had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from Aaleri, a neighbouring village. The father claimed that his repeated pleas to her to call off the relationship went in vain.

Ramya worked in a private factory near her village. Narayana said the youth is a mechanic working with a private firm. Family members came to know about the affair a month ago and everyone tried to prevail over the girl, but in vain. The girl told her family she would go with him "come what may", said the Kolar SP.

Based on the confession of the accused, police exhumed the girl's body in the presence of the taluk magistrate on Sunday morning and an autopsy was conducted on the site. Kolar Rural police inspector Lokesh has booked a case under various acts, including murder and concealing evidence, the SP said.

On June 27, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarpet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter as she was in love with a Dalit youth from the same village.

News Network
August 22,2023

HSRP.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 22: The Karnataka transport department has announced that it will be mandatory for all vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) from November 17, 2023. 

A notification issued on August 17, 2023, states that penal action will be taken against vehicle owners who fail to comply with the November 17 deadline, with fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Equipped as they are with several unique features such as permanent identification number and a chromium-based hologram, HSRPs cannot be tampered with and will help ensure uniformity in registration plates, a transport department official said.

According to the transport department's estimation, around 1.75 crore to 2 crore vehicles were registered in the state prior to April 1, 2019. A senior official said: "With effect from April 1, 2019, installation of HSRP had been made mandatory for all new vehicles."

At present, vehicle manufacturers have tie-ups with authorised HSRP manufacturers to supply these plates to the vehicle dealers," the official added.

He further clarified that even for old vehicles, the plates will be supplied by authorised HSRP manufacturers. "Owners of old vehicles will be able to place orders for installation of HSRP through the authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers," he added.

Asked about the choice of HSRP suppliers and cost of the plates, the official said: "Vehicle manufactures select authorised suppliers of HSRP through competitive pricing. For four-wheelers, the price may range from Rs 400 to Rs 500, and between Rs 250 and Rs 300 for two-wheelers. Already, 12 states have implemented this rule, in keeping with central government guidelines."

Why HSRP?

The transport department's notification states that by preventing tampering and counterfeiting of plates, HSRPs help check vehicle-borne crime and identify all vehicles plying on the roads.

After installing an HSRP, authorized dealers or manufactures will have to ensure that the laser-coding is updated on the Vahan portal. Vehicles that do not have registration certificates and fitness certificates (in case of transport vehicles), and those with overdue road tax will not be allowed to have HSRPs.
 

News Network
August 14,2023

inflation.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 14: Retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items spiked, according to official data released on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 4.87 in June and 6.71 per cent in July 2022.
Previously, high inflation was recorded at 7.79 per cent in April 2022.

The inflation in the food basket was 11.51 per cent in July compared to 4.55 per cent in June and 6.69 per cent in July 2022, as per the data.

The retail inflation in vegetables year-on-year was 37.43 per cent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 per cent, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). 
 

