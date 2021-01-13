  1. Home
  Now, YouTube deletes new Trump video, suspends fresh uploads

Agencies
January 13, 2021

Washington, Jan 13: Google-owned YouTube, which is yet to permanently ban the outgoing US President Donald Trump, has removed a new video from his account for violating the content policies. The company has also issued a "strike" against his account, meaning he cannot upload new videos or livestream content for at least a week.

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence." YouTube says in a statement to The Verge.

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days -- which may be extended," it said on Tuesday.

YouTube has also indefinitely disabled comments on Trump's videos due to "ongoing concerns about violence".

Earlier, YouTube removed one of Trump's videos that addressed a mob attack on the Capitol.

Twitter has banned Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence". The Twitter ban came after a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol, hoping to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

Facebook initially prevented Trump from posting to Facebook and Instagram for 24 hours, before CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced to indefinitely suspend his account till January 20.

On Twitter, Trump's handle is now almost empty white canvas, frozen at 51 followed accounts, 88.7 million followers and two words on the centre of screen, saying "Account suspended".

Agencies
January 4,2021

Tokyo, Jan 4: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that his government was mulling the declaration of another state of emergency in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures due to an unabated Covid-19 resurgence in those areas.

Speaking at the first press conference of 2021, Suga said that the government could make the decision as early as this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Even during the three days of the New Year's holiday, cases didn't go down in the greater Tokyo area," he said.

Japan reported a record high of 4,519 single-day confirmed coronavirus cases on December 31, 2020, marking the first time that the nationwide daily tally has topped the 4,000-mark since the onset of the pandemic earlier last year.

The Japanese government had previously declared a state of emergency last April.

As infections have continued to increase, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and her counterparts in the neighbouring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures on January 1 urged the central government to issue a new declaration.

Suga had been reluctant to declare another state of emergency as the economy would face a severe blow.

Meanwhile during Monday's press briefing, Suga confirmed that the country aims to start Covid-19 vaccination program by late February, which is earlier than the previous schedule for frontline healthcare workers to begin receiving the jabs in mid-March.

As of Monday, Japan's overall Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 240,954 and 3,548, respectively.

Tokyo has reported a total of 62,658 infections and 587 fatalities.

Agencies
January 6,2021

Washington, Jan 6: India's economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic is forecast to crater by 9.6 per cent during the current financial year but can recover by 5.4 per cent next financial year if there is wide vaccination against the disease and it is contained, the World Bank reported on Tuesday.

The Bank's Global Economic Prospects Report said that the optimistic forecast for 2021-22 "assumes that a vaccine will be distributed on a large scale in the region starting the second half of 2021 and that there is no widespread resurgence in infections".

About the economy's contraction, the report said, "In India, the pandemic hit the economy at a time when growth was already decelerating" and "the estimated contraction of the economy by 9.6 per cent during 2020-21 reflects "a sharp drop in household spending and private investment".

Looking ahead, the report said that India's recovery would be constrained by the weak financial sector.

The 5.4 per cent growth rate forecast for in 2021-22 -- a "rebound from a low base" -- would be "offset by muted private investment growth given financial sector weaknesses", the report said noting that "in the financial sector, non-performing loans were already high before the pandemic".

In the South Asia region, the Bank said that the economy overall fell by 6.7 per cent in 2020 "reflecting the effects of the pandemic and nationwide lockdowns, particularly in Bangladesh and India".

But it added, "Activity rebounded in the second half of last year, led by industrial production, as initial stringent lockdowns were eased."

The global economy, which contracted by 4.3 per cent in 2020 is forecast to grow by 4 per cent next year if "an initial Covid-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout the year", the report said.

The report warned that for the South Asia region, "Risks to the outlook are tilted to the downside."

Besides severe and longer-lasting coronavirus infection rates, the other risks include "financial and debt distress caused by an abrupt tightening of financing conditions or possible widespread corporate bankruptcies".

"Additional stress on domestic banks in the region could be triggered by the economic consequences of a more protracted recovery from the pandemic, which in turn could lead to a rise in bankruptcies and weaken the balance sheets of the banking and non-banking sectors," it added.

China, from where the Covid-19 pandemic spread, is expected to see its economy grow by 7.9 per cent -- the world's fastest -- this year after contracting 2 per cent last year.

The report's forecast for the US economy is a 3.5 per cent growth in 2021, after an estimated contraction of 3.6 per cent in 2020.

Agencies
January 9,2021

New Delhi, Jan 9: The government on Friday issued guidelines for the packaging and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines by air, directing the airport authorities and airlines to use dry ice as the refrigerant material during the transportation in order to maintain the low temperatures between -8° C to -70° C.

"The temperature maintenance requirement for COVID-I9 vaccines is reported to be varying from -8° C to -70° C and hence, the use of refrigerant material during the transportation becomes essential," noted Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the guideline.

"Though there may be different refrigerant options, use of dry ice (Carbon Dioxide Solid) is the most commonly used, affordable and readily available refrigerant material available in the country for transportation of perishables by air," it stated further,
The DGCA said the vaccines packed in dry ice should ideally be transported in the lower deck of the aircraft, but if the airline wishes to transport them in the passenger cabin, then the flight crew must be properly trained on the hazards and risks of its transportation.

"The operator should take all necessary steps to ensure that the flight crew is not harmed by carbon dioxide incapacitation or intoxication. Flight crew should be properly trained on the hazards and risks of transporting dry ice and on the procedures related to the operation. Any other occupants on-board should only be allowed if required under demonstrated urgent operational needs (for example, additional flight crew for the return flight or additional persons needed for the cargo handling)," it stated.

The guidelines noted that dry ice transforms into carbon dioxide gas at temperatures higher than -78 degrees Celsius under normal atmospheric pressure and, therefore, it is classified as "dangerous goods" by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), therefore, "adequate number of carbon dioxide detectors should be available in the cabin."

"Such detectors should be located at locations for timely and reliable detection of a dangerous concentration of carbon dioxide," it added.

It further directed the operators, while engaging in the transportation of COVID-19 vaccines, "to establish the maximum quantity of dry ice that can be loaded in a given cargo hold or in the main deck (passenger cabin) when a passenger version is deployed for all cargo operations."

Government sources on Thursday said the government has allowed passenger aircraft to transport vaccines.

"Pune will be the central hub from where vaccine distribution will take place. 41 destinations across the country finalised for delivery of vaccines," they stated.

