'A number of civilians' dead as bomb targets Kabul mosque

A bomb targeted the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing,” Abdullah, a nearby shopkeeper, told a western news agency, adding that the Taliban blocked the road shortly before the blast struck.

There was no immediately claim of responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL fighters against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

ISIL maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an ISIL hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an ISIL roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

