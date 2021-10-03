  1. Home
'A number of civilians' dead as bomb targets Kabul mosque

Agencies
October 3, 2021

A bomb targeted the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The blast struck near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing,” Abdullah, a nearby shopkeeper, told a western news agency, adding that the Taliban blocked the road shortly before the blast struck.

There was no immediately claim of responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL fighters against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

ISIL maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. It has claimed several attacks against them, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare.

On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an ISIL hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an ISIL roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.
 

News Network
September 29,2021

The IPL Governing Council on Tuesday decided that the two final league stage games will start concurrently at 7:30 PM IST instead of the usual double-header with one game starting in the afternoon.

The norm till date has been one game at 3:30 PM IST followed by evening match at 7:30 pm but the games will start at the same time in order to avoid giving any unfair advantage to any team in case the last match has an outfit which has mathematical chance of qualification.

"In a first for the IPL, the last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

The last two games will feature Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in one and Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the other.

"On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season, instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches (SRH v MI and RCB v DC) will be played simultaneously at 7.30 PM IST (6.00 PM GST)."

The IPL Media Rights tender for the cycle 2023-2027 will be released immediately after the appointment of two new IPL teams which is scheduled to be announced on 25th October 2021.

It is understood that the Sony and Zee which have recently gone into a merger are expected to put up a handsome bid along with current rights holders Star Sports.

News Network
October 3,2021

India on Sunday reported 22,842 new Covid-19 cases, 25,930 recoveries, and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala accounted for 13,217 cases and 121 deaths.

Active cases rose to 2,70,557, lowest in 199 days, according to Union Health Minsitry data.

Total recoveries now stand at 3,30,94,529 and the death toll is at 4,48,817. 

India has crossed the 90.5-crore mark for Covid vaccination.

News Network
September 27,2021

ustad.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 27: The incident of a Muslim cleric being assaulted for defective number plate and threatened with gun came to light in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, following which the police department swiftly apologised for the police excesses towards the victim and assured action against the officer.

The police have also assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

The incident took place on September 25, when Imtiyaz Maulana, a religious teacher in a Madrsasa, was stopped by Chikkamagaluru police for having defective registration number plate on his two-wheeler.

"I had got my wife discharged from the hospital. I was suppose to take classes. I was in a hurry. I asked the police to let me go. I was asked to speak to the sub-inspector inside the police station. I repeatedly asked him about what is the issue about defective number plate," the Maulana said.

"Since there was no response, I started asking others that how could they just say it is defective registration number plate, that's when a policeman dragged me further inside the police station and hit me with a stick for about 25 to 30 times," he said.

"The police officer took out his gun and threatened me. Later, I was kept in the station for an hour. Afterwards, I paid Rs 500 fine and the police let me go," he said.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) reacted strongly to the incident. Afsar Kodlipet, the General Srcreatary of SDPI condemned the incident on social media. He stated that the incident had taken place close on the heels of a sub-inspector who asked a Dalit youth to drink urine. That SI was arrested. "Police atrocities are on the rise in Karnataka and Home Minister should initiate action in this case," Kodlipet said.

Kodlipet said that Hakay Akshay Machindra, the Superintendent of Police has called and apologised for the incident. "The SP assured of action against the police officer and also assured that such incidents won't be repeated in future. We are happy with the response," he said.

