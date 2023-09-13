  1. Home
One-third of female surgeons in UK sexually assaulted: Survey

News Network
September 13, 2023

A survey has shown that nearly one-third of British female surgeons has experienced sexual assault over the past five years.

The study's results were published by the British Journal of Surgery on Tuesday.

The report said the results "indicate that both sexual harassment and sexual assault may be commonplace in the UK surgical environment, and that rape happens."

The study surveyed more than 1,400 UK surgical workforce members through an anonymous poll.

Twenty-nine percent of the women responding to the poll and 6.9 percent of the men reported being sexually assaulted by a colleague over the last five years.

According to the survey, 63.3 percent of the female participants and 23.7 percent of the males were subjected to sexual harassment during the same period.

"These findings show that women and men in the surgical workforce are living different realities. For women, being around colleagues is more often going to mean witnessing, and being a target of, sexual misconduct," the study said.

Alongside instances of rape at work, the study found that survey participants "reported rape by colleagues in other work-related contexts, including teaching spaces, conferences, and after-work events with colleagues," it reported.

'MeToo moment' for surgery

Tamzin Cuming, chair of the Women in Surgery Forum at the Royal College of Surgeons of England, said this "represents a MeToo moment for surgery."

"Now the real work has to start to bring about a profound change in the culture of healthcare," Cuming wrote in The Times newspaper. 

News Network
August 31,2023

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it is ready to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir any time now.

The statement was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, in response to petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

The apex court was also informed that the Assembly elections are likely to be held after the panchayat and municipal polls.

More details awaited

News Network
August 30,2023

Mysuru, Aug 30: The Congress-ruled Karnataka government rolled out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme today i.e. on 30 August. This scheme is part of one among the five poll promises made by the party during its election campaign. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the launch of the scheme transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT). 

The scheme was out at a public function in Mysuru in the presence of state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders of the party.

While addressing the event, the Congress MP said, “Before the elections, Congress party had made five promises to Karnataka. We had said that when Congress party and its leaders say something, they do it. Today, when we clicked on the tablet, crores of women received ₹2000 directly into their bank accounts."

Key points

1. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi transferred the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

2. Under the scheme, the state government will provide ₹2000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL familes. For this scheme, Karnataka has allocated a substantial ₹32,000 crore annually to support this scheme.

3. Women listed as family heads on Antyodaya, Below Poverty Line (BPL), and Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards are eligible for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme. Only one woman in a family will be the beneficiary of this scheme.

4. With the launch of the scheme, it is offering a monthly assistance of ₹2,000 to about 1.1 crore women who are heads of their households.

5. According to KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, it will be the "world's largest-ever welfare scheme for women". "Through this revolutionary scheme, the Karnataka government led by Siddaramiah will be distributing ₹2000 to 1.28 crore women. When Women are empowered-India is stronger," he said in a post on X.

6. Women government employees taxpayers and families whose husbands pay income tax or file GST returns are not eligible for the scheme.

7. The objective of this project is to achieve gender balance cultivating financial support to housewives who are eligible for household duties.

8. The Women head of the families who has Above Poverty Line card (APL)/Below Poverty Line (BPL)/Antyodaya card and Bank linked Aadhaar card, Bank details, Aadhaar-linked phone number. If someone does not have their bank account linked with Aadhaar, then they can produce a passbook

9. Registration for the Gruha Lakshmi Scheme can be done both online and offline. For online registration, one can visit to portal.

10. Congress during its poll campaign in Karnataka this year had announced the five main guarantees to the people of Karnataka. The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

Meanwhile, the fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Youth Fund) which promises to give ₹3000 and ₹1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022-23 academic year will be launched in December, officials said 

News Network
September 13,2023

