  2. Pak warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Iran attacks militant bases in Baluchistan

News Network
January 17, 2024

Islamabad, Jan 17: Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The militant group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Jan Achakzai, information minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, which borders Iran, declined to confirm or deny the attack. "Wait for the response of ISPR," he said, referring to the Pakistani military's public relations wing.

Pakistan said two children were killed in the missile strikes and warned that the incident could have "serious consequences" and was "completely unacceptable".

"A strong protest has already been lodged with the senior official concerned in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement said.

Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.

News Network
January 12,2024

The United States and Britain attack Ansarullah targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni popular resistance movement's strikes on vessels linked to the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a genocidal war.

Several American media outlets reported the attacks, saying the U.S. and British militaries bombed more than a dozen sites in Yemen on Thursday, January 11, in a massive strike using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, U.S. officials said.

Ansarullah said the attacks targeted the capital city of Sana'a as well as the western cities of al-Hudaydah, Sa'ada, and Dhamar, blaming "American aggression with British participation."

US President Joe Biden confirmed the assaults, saying they were conducted by the United States and Britain, with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Biden said he would "not hesitate" to direct further measures against Yemeni targets.

During recent months, Ansarullah and Yemeni Armed Forces have been staging missile and drone strikes against vessels linked to the Israeli regime or those heading to Israeli ports in support of war-hit Palestinians in Gaza.

Since its onset on October 7, the Israeli war has killed close to 23,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 59,167 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble.

Also on Thursday, Ansarullah's leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, warned of a "big" response to the United States and its allies if they proceeded with any military attack against his country.

"Any American attack will not remain without a response. The response will be greater than the attack that was carried out with twenty drones and a number of missiles," he said.

Houthi, however, made clear all other ships except for those bound for the occupied Palestinian territories were safe from Yemeni strikes as long as their countries were not part of or did not plan to join the US-led anti-Yemen coalition.

News Network
January 7,2024

Mangaluru: In what comes as a shocking news, a 29-year-old man who was an amateur cricketer and and staff of the Kallamundkur Gram Panchayat near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district died of a heart attack, while on his way to work on January 6.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrahas, a resident of Barkabettu village. 

Chandrahas reportedly collapsed about a hundred meters away from his residence on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is learnt that Chandrahas had been working as a staff at the gram panchayat for the last 10 years. He had been an outstanding cricket player, representing the local cricket team KFC, and also a good artist.

After learning about his death, thousands of people gathered at the Panchayat office to pay their last respects. 

As a mark of respect, shops and establishments in Kallamundkur town remained closed for about 2 hours. The Panchayat president, members, staff, and others expressed their condolences. 

