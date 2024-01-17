Pak warns of ‘serious consequences’ after Iran attacks militant bases in Baluchistan

Islamabad, Jan 17: Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The militant group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

"These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones," Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

Iran's Nournews, affiliated with the country's top security body, said the attacked bases were located in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Jan Achakzai, information minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, which borders Iran, declined to confirm or deny the attack. "Wait for the response of ISPR," he said, referring to the Pakistani military's public relations wing.

Pakistan said two children were killed in the missile strikes and warned that the incident could have "serious consequences" and was "completely unacceptable".

"A strong protest has already been lodged with the senior official concerned in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Additionally, the Iranian charge d'affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," the statement said.

Iran's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment.