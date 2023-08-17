  1. Home
  2. Pakistan arrests 130 miscreants in overnight raids after mob attack on churches

August 17, 2023

Islamabad, Aug 17: Police arrested around 13 suspects in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places along with their families following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned. Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots. 

“We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches,” said Shazia Amjad, as she wept outside her home, which was torched on Wednesday. She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of Amjad’s possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area, and they also stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment. Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places. “Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested. On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes. The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday, but police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them. In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire. In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.

August 14,2023

At least 29 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh, nine of them buried under the rubble of temple and after another landslip in Shimla, as rains wreaked havoc in the state, triggering landslides that blocked key roads and brought down houses, officials said on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris of a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the other disaster site in Shimla's Fagli area, where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

Up to 15 other people are feared trapped at these two sites.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

The dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

In Balera panchayat of the district, two children died as their makeshift house collapsed in a landslide and the body of one of them has been recovered. Another woman died in a landslide in Banal village of Ramsheher tehsil, said Deputy Commissioner of Solan Manmohan Sharma.

In Hamirpur, Deputy Commissioner said that three persons have died while two are missing due to incessant rains in the district. He appealed to all the residents of the district to take special precautions in view of the bad weather and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Seven members of a family, including a two-year-old, were killed in a landslide late on Sunday night in Seghli panchayat of Mandi district. Three persons were rescued, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said. 

August 17,2023

Mumbai, Aug 17: RPF’s terrorist constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service and he was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents, including the harassment of a Muslim man in 2017, an official said on Thursday.

The order to sack Chaudhary was issued on Monday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner, the official said.

As per the official, Chaudhary was part of the force’s dog squad in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in 2017 when he once brought a Muslim man to the RPF post and tortured him for no reason.

Superiors ordered an inquiry against Chaudhary over the harassment and action was taken against him as per disciplinary rules, he said.

During his posting in Gujarat, Chaudhary assaulted a colleague on one occasion. In another incident, he withdrew money using a co-worker’s ATM card, the official said.

The decision to sack him was taken based on the train killing incident, he added.

Chaudhary (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Chaudhary was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Chaudhary is now in judicial custody, the official said. 

August 17,2023

Asking why can't Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot visit Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday tore into the BJP, alleging that the ruling party is busy in electioneering while the north-eastern state is "burning".

Kharge said it is certain that the BJP will be ousted from power in the Lok Sabha elections next year and urged women leaders in the party to work hard to ensure Congress' victory.

Addressing the Mahila Congress convention, he said, "if Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why can't the Prime Minister visit the state? What protection has the BJP provided to the women there? They are fleeing homes, getting raped, and killed. And the BJP is busy campaigning in other states."

Modi remained silent on the atrocities being committed in Manipur and addressed the Parliament on the issue only after the Opposition was forced to move a no-confidence motion to force him to speak, he said.

"Riots are happening across the country. We requested the Prime Minister to speak about the atrocities happening in Manipur, but he spoke only after we moved a no-confidence motion. So many lives were lost, so many houses burnt and thousands of people displaced in Manipur, yet the Prime Minister spoke nothing about it," he said.

"This fight is for the citizens. It is not our personal fight. When Prime Minister Modi says '70 saal mein kya kiya (what have you done in 70 years)', I want to remind him that Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee also led the administration in the last 70 years. We all kept democracy alive in the last 70 years," he said.

He also claimed that the Opposition leaders are targeted by the Modi government for taking up people's issues and speaking the truth.

“You want to beat, send the leaders to jail. If someone gives a speech or says something, then a case is registered against them. A number of writers who told the truth were jailed. They (BJP) cannot tolerate the truth and those who tell the truth are jailed,” he said.

Later in a tweet, Kharge said, "the Prime Minister talks about 'women led development'. But the reality is that even women wrestlers are unsafe under their rule. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is talked about a lot, but 79% of its money is spent on advertisements. In 2013, 3.1 lakh crimes against women were registered, which increased to 4.3 lakh in 2021. Such cases are going on against 21 BJP MPs and MLAs," he said.

"BJP always remains in election mode. RSS has its remote. BJP also has an IT system to spread rumours. We don't have to be like them. But there is a need to work by making a systematic plan at the district and block level. I have full faith that every worker of Mahila Congress will firmly become the voice of the people," he added. 
 

