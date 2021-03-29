Pakistan re-imposes partial covid lockdown

  1. Home
March 29, 2021

Lahore, Mar 29: Pakistani authorities on Monday imposed a partial lockdown in several more high-risk areas in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in the country after the positivity rate from coronavirus infections jumped to over 11 per cent.

Pakistan is facing another surge in coronavirus infections which officials say is worse than last year's outbreak when Pakistan had to impose a nationwide lockdown.

On Monday, authorities in the eastern Punjab province also announced a two-week long partial lockdown in high-risk cities from April 1 in an effort aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

So far, Pakistan's government has avoided a nationwide lockdown to spare the country's ailing economy from more damage.

On Monday, Pakistan reported 41 additional deaths and 4,525 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has reported 659,116 cases in total, and 14,256 deaths, since last year. 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 26: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that an aspirant had paid a huge amount to the BJP high command for a ticket in the bypoll to the Basavakalyan assembly constituency

Speaking at a press meet here, Kumaraswamy said that this was the reason behind the brewing disgruntlement among the local BJP workers. As it was a money matter, the BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Basavakalyan segment, he charged.

Clarifying that the regional party will not be fielding its candidate in the Maski assembly by-poll, Kumaraswamy said the party will go all out to ensure the victory of the JD(S) candidate in Basavakalyan.

"A person from the minority community has been fielded to give a befitting answer to the Congress and Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah who is publically questioning the secular credentials of the party. They are spreading canards to make people belonging to the Muslim community oppose the regional party," he charged.

Expressing his displeasure over problems of the common people being dodged and not discussed in the recently concluded Legislative session, the JD(S) leader said that both the national parties wasted time discussing the "worthless" sex scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. 

Kumaraswamy also advised the girl embroiled in the scandal to meet the Speaker and appeal to him to give her protection.

The Union government is destroying democracy by wresting the powers given to the states. The state government has no money even for committed expenditure, Kumaraswamy said.

Those who came to power from the back door failed to bring the state's share from the Centre, he added.

March 26,2021

bangla.jpg

Dhaka, Mar 26: At least four people were killed in Bangladesh's Chittagong on Friday after police fired rubber bullets at protesters during a demonstration against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a police official said.

"We had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse them as they entered a police station and carried out extensive vandalism," Rafiqul Islam, the police official told media, referring to protesters

Protests against PM Modi's visit also flared in the capital Dhaka, where dozens of people, including two journalists, were injured in clashes with police, witnesses said.

The development comes as Bangladesh marks 50 years of independence from Pakistan with celebrations focused on its economic achievements, which activist groups say have been overshadowed by rights abuses.

Police said four bodies of members of Hefazat-e-Islam, a hardline group, were brought to Chittagong Medical College Hospital after violence erupted at Hathazari, a rural town where the group's main leaders are based.

"We got four bodies here. They are all hit with bullets. Three of them are madrasa students and another a tailor," Alauddin Talukder, a police inspector at the hospital, said.

He said at least four other demonstrators were critically injured but did not say who opened fire.

Ruhul Amin, the government administrator of Hathazari town, said up to 1,500 supporters of Hefazat attacked a police station chanting anti-Modi slogans.

"They attacked us all of a sudden," he said, without confirming whether any protesters were killed.

Hathazari is home to one of Bangladesh's largest madrasas and is the headquarters of the Hefazat, which was formed in 2010 and is believed to be the country's largest Muslim outfit.

Hefazat spokesman Mir Idris accused police of "opening fire" at their "peaceful" supporters.

"There were some 5,000 protesters. They were all Hefazat supporters and they were mostly madrasa students. They were protesting Modi's visit and police actions against demonstrators in Dhaka," he said.

He was referring to other smaller clashes at the compound of the country's largest mosque in central Dhaka after Friday prayers when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at brick-throwing Islamist supporters.

Hefazat is known for its nationwide network and large-scale protests demanding blasphemy laws in Bangladesh. In 2013 police clashed with tens of thousands of Hefazat supporters in Dhaka, leaving nearly 50 people dead.

Hefazat aside, a diverse range of Bangladeshi groups -- including students, leftist and other Islamist outfits -- have been staging protests over the last few days against Modi's visit.

They accuse Modi of stoking religious tensions and inciting anti-Muslim violence in the Indian state of Gujarat in 2002, which left about 1,000 people dead. Modi was Gujarat's chief minister at the time.

On Thursday more than 40 people were injured, including four police officers, during a student demonstration. At least 33 people were detained for violence.

Clashes also occurred at the elite state-run Dhaka University Thursday evening, when pro-government student activists allegedly beat dozens of anti-Modi student protesters.

50th anniversary

The violence has overshadowed Bangladesh's celebrations for 50 years of independence from Pakistan.

The former East Pakistan emerged as a new nation in 1971 after a brutal war involving India marked by horrific abuses that Bangladesh says killed as many as three million and displaced many more.

For decades the nation was ravaged by famines, coups and natural disasters but in recent years under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina it has boomed economically with GDP per head more than quadrupling since 2000.

But under Hasina, 73, daughter of Bangladesh's murdered "founding father" Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and premier since 2009, the human rights situation has deteriorated sharply, activists say.

"The Bangladesh government should not be enabled to use this celebratory moment to lay the groundwork for another 50 years of rights violations, or to hide its abuses by presenting itself on the world stage at variance with how it acts against its own citizens," a joint statement by nine rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, said.

March 21,2021

China has the strongest military force in the world while India stands at number four, according to a study released on Sunday by the defence website Military Direct.

"The USA, despite their enormous military budgets, comes in 2nd place with 74 points, followed by Russia with 69, India at 61 and then France with 58. The UK just about makes the Top 10, coming in 9th place with a score of 43," said the study.

The study said the "ultimate military strength index" was calculated after taking into consideration various factors including budgets, number of inactive and active military personnel, total air, sea, land and nuclear resources, average salaries, and weight of equipment.

China has the strongest military in the world, scoring 82 out of 100 points in the index, it noted.

"Based on these scores, which account for budgets, men, and things like air and navy capacity, it does suggest that China would come out as top dog in a hypothetical super conflict," it mentioned.

The world's biggest military spender with a budget of $732 billion per year is the USA, it noted, adding that China comes second with $261 billion, followed by India at $71 billion. 

"China would win by sea, USA by air and Russia by land" in this hypothetical conflict, it said.

"USA wins in an aerial war with 14,141 total airships vs Russia with 4,682 and China with 3,587. The Russian Federation wins in a land war with 54,866 vehicles vs USA with 50,326 and China with 41,641," it mentioned.

China wins in a sea war with 406 ships vs Russia with 278 and the USA or India with 202, it said.  
 

