  1. Home
  2. Pakistan’s political history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan’s political history of coups and assassinations

News Network
November 4, 2022

zia.jpg

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 25,2022

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Oct 25: The death of a 22-year-old man at Kukkehalli in Udupi district in September, which was suspected to be a suicide case, has now turned out to be a case of murder after a detailed police investigation. 

Police sources said the youth, Kritik J Salian, was found hanging from a tree in a forest area between Kukkehalli and Baje on September 14. A suicide note was also found and it was thought to be a case of suicide.

However, family members of the youth, who grew suspicious about the withdrawal of lakhs of rupees from his bank account, filed a complaint with the police. A detailed investigation by the police revealed that Salian was murdered and identified the accused as Dinesh Safaliga (44), a distant relative of the deceased. Safaliga, who was working in a hotel in Mumbai, had taken Rs 9 lakh at different times from Salian, but had failed to repay the amount.

The accused, who came to know that Salian was in love with a woman and was keen to marry her, allegedly hatched a plan to get rid of him. Safaliga prompted Salian to enact a suicide drama which would be shot on camera and sent to the woman for getting her consent for the marriage. The man asked Salian to write a suicide note and put it in his trouser pocket and brought him to a forest area at Kokkehalli near Baje. 

The accused lowered the noose from the branch of a tree and put the noose around Salian's neck. Stones were laid below to make the latter believe that it is a fake act. Once the noose was around Salian’s neck, the accused removed the stones leaving him to hang to death, the sources said.

The accused Dinesh Safaliga has been arrested. Hiriyadka police are conducting further investigations, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2022

bridge.jpg

Ahmadabad, Oct 31: The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose above 130 on Monday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

“The rescue operation is in its last stage in the Machchhu river. It will be over soon,” the minister told reporters.

“As per the latest information, 132 people lost their lives in the tragedy and two are still missing,” the minister said.

The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi, around 300 km from the state capital, that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places.

At the local hospital people formed a human chain to hold back crowds and keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.

Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the accident site late in the night and also met those injured at the civil hospital.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.

Congress said its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra that was to be taken out from five zones across the state on Monday has been postponed by a day following the bridge collapse.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2022

airpollution.jpg

New Delhi: All primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow (November 5), Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday as air pollution in the city worsened.

Delhi's Air Quality Index continued to remain in the 'severe' category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Addressing a press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Mr Kejriwal said primary schools will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for classes V to VII will be restricted. 

"Primary classes to be closed from Saturday in Delhi; contemplating on having odd even scheme," Mr Kejriwal said. "We are closing outdoor sports activities above class V students in schools." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.